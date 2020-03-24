The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

GK Questions March 23, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of March 23, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Also Read: GK Questions March 23, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the GK questions:

1. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath submitted his resignation to the State Governor. Who is the current governor of Madhya Pradesh?

  • Acharya Devvrat
  • Ganeshi Lal
  • Jagdish Mukhi
  • Lal Ji Tandon

2. The Cannes film festival will not take place as planned in May because of the coronavirus. Cannes film festival was scheduled to take place in ----------.

  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Switzerland
  • France

3. Which of the following country has handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organiser?

  • Germany
  • USA
  • Canada
  • Greece

4. Recently, P.K Banerjee passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?

  • Cricket
  • Football
  • Hockey
  • Javelin Throw

5. Who among the following is the author of the book 'My Encounters in Parliament'?

  • Ramdas Athawale
  • Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar
  • Narendra Jadhav
  • Bhalchandra Mungekar

6. World Sparrow Day is observed every year on -------------.

  • 18 March
  • 19 March
  • 20 March
  • 21 March

7. In March 2020, RBI has decided to infuse additional liquidity with the second tranche of bond purchase worth --------- amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

  • Rs. 5000 crore
  • Rs. 30000 crore
  • Rs.15000 crore
  • Rs.20000 crore

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, March 23: National And International Questions

8. Which of the following bank has become the first bank to open an emergency credit facility for borrowers affected by the Coronavirus outbreak?

  • ICICI Bank
  • HDFC Bank
  • Punjab National Bank
  • State Bank of India

9. World Oral Health Day is observed every year on --------.

  • 19 March
  • 20 March
  • 21 March
  • 22 March

10. As per the KEY World Energy Statistic 2019, India is the ____ largest producer of electricity in the world.

  • 2nd
  • 3rd
  • 5th
  • 7th

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 21 St March: Quiz On National And International Affairs

Answers:

  1. Answer- Lal Ji Tandon
  2. Answer- France
  3. Answer- Greece
  4. Answer- Football
  5. Answer- Bhalchandra Mungekar
  6. Answer- 20 March
  7. Answer- Rs. 30000 crore
  8. Answer- State Bank of India
  9. Answer- 20 March
  10. Answer- 3rd

Also Read: GK Questions March 22, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN