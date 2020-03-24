GK Questions March 23, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath submitted his resignation to the State Governor. Who is the current governor of Madhya Pradesh?

Acharya Devvrat

Ganeshi Lal

Jagdish Mukhi

Lal Ji Tandon

2. The Cannes film festival will not take place as planned in May because of the coronavirus. Cannes film festival was scheduled to take place in ----------.

Germany

Italy

Switzerland

France

3. Which of the following country has handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organiser?

Germany

USA

Canada

Greece

4. Recently, P.K Banerjee passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?

Cricket

Football

Hockey

Javelin Throw

5. Who among the following is the author of the book 'My Encounters in Parliament'?

Ramdas Athawale

Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar

Narendra Jadhav

Bhalchandra Mungekar

6. World Sparrow Day is observed every year on -------------.

18 March

19 March

20 March

21 March

7. In March 2020, RBI has decided to infuse additional liquidity with the second tranche of bond purchase worth --------- amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Rs. 5000 crore

Rs. 30000 crore

Rs.15000 crore

Rs.20000 crore

8. Which of the following bank has become the first bank to open an emergency credit facility for borrowers affected by the Coronavirus outbreak?

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

Punjab National Bank

State Bank of India

9. World Oral Health Day is observed every year on --------.

19 March

20 March

21 March

22 March

10. As per the KEY World Energy Statistic 2019, India is the ____ largest producer of electricity in the world.

2nd

3rd

5th

7th

Answers:

Answer- Lal Ji Tandon Answer- France Answer- Greece Answer- Football Answer- Bhalchandra Mungekar Answer- 20 March Answer- Rs. 30000 crore Answer- State Bank of India Answer- 20 March Answer- 3rd

