GK Questions March 23, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.
1. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath submitted his resignation to the State Governor. Who is the current governor of Madhya Pradesh?
2. The Cannes film festival will not take place as planned in May because of the coronavirus. Cannes film festival was scheduled to take place in ----------.
3. Which of the following country has handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organiser?
4. Recently, P.K Banerjee passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?
5. Who among the following is the author of the book 'My Encounters in Parliament'?
6. World Sparrow Day is observed every year on -------------.
7. In March 2020, RBI has decided to infuse additional liquidity with the second tranche of bond purchase worth --------- amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
8. Which of the following bank has become the first bank to open an emergency credit facility for borrowers affected by the Coronavirus outbreak?
9. World Oral Health Day is observed every year on --------.
10. As per the KEY World Energy Statistic 2019, India is the ____ largest producer of electricity in the world.
