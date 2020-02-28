Current Affairs 2020, 28th February: National And International Questions

During examinations like IAS, Railways, IPSC, UPSC candidates face challenges in the current affairs 2020 sections. Going through daily current affairs in newspapers and following every possible stream is nearly impossible. There are many different ways to know the current affairs today. So here is one of how you can stay updated to learn about current affairs 2020.

Current affairs 2020 questions:

1. Which state's IRS officer’s suspension was revoked recently who was facing a probe for financial irregularities?

Andhra Pradesh

Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

2. What were the requirements that were removed to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Punjab, Pakistan according to the latest resolution passed?

Visitors should have a passport and pay $20 (Rs.1,436)

Visitors should have a passport and a visa

Visitors should pay zero amount of money

Both b & c

3. Recently, Mohammed Hosni Mubarak passed away. He served as the President of which of the following countries for 30 years?

Sudan

Libya

Jordan

Egypt

4. World NGO day is observed every year on ----------.

24th February

25th February

23rd February

27th February

5. Recently, Carbon more than 8,000 years old has been found inside the world’s deepest blue hole ‘The Yongle Blue Hole (YBH)’. YBH is in the ------------?

South China Sea

Philippine Sea

Bering Sea

Caribbean Sea

6. Recently, Air India evacuated 119 Indians stranded on board due to the novel Coronavirus from a Japanese cruise ship named as -----------.

Harmony of the Seas.

The Allure of the Seas.

Diamond Princess

Carnival Sunrise

7. ‘Indradhanush-V 2020’ is a joint exercise between the Indian Air Force and -----------.

Royal Air Force

Bangladesh Air Force

Brazilian Air Force

Royal Australian Air Force

8. Which of the following Indian airport ranks the highest in duty-free revenue per passenger?

Indira Gandhi International airport

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport

Chandigarh Airport

Swami Vivekananda Airport

9. Recently, the RBI lifted a ban on which of the following banks and allowed to open its branches?

Indian Bank

IndusInd Bank

Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank

Bandhan Bank

10. Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement. She was associated with which of the following sports?

Hockey

Long jump

Tennis

Badminton

Answers:

1. Answer - Andhra Pradesh

The Central Administrative Tribunal revoked the suspension of Indian Revenue Service officer Jasti Krishna Kishore, who was facing a probe for financial irregularities and directed Andhra Pradesh government to repatriate him to his parent department – The Central Board of Direct Taxes.

2. Answer- Visitors should have a passport and pay $20 (Rs.1,436)

3. Answer - Egypt

Egypt’s former President Mohammed Hosni Mubarak 30 years before dying.

4. Answer - 27th February

World NGO day was started by the Baltic countries. The day was first observed in Helsinki city in 2014.

5. Answer - South China Sea

YBH has a depth of 300 metres as compared to Dean’s Blue Hole in the Bahamas which has a depth of 202 metres as previously recorded.

6. Answer - Diamond Princess.

On February 3, 2020, 3711 passenger and crew were by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare quarantined 3711 passengers and crew members. As the ship tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

7. Answer - Royal Air Force

The India Air Force (IAF) and Royal Air Force(RAF) of UK jointly commenced the fifth edition of Ex Indradhanush at Air Force Station Hindan.

8. Answer - Indira Gandhi International Airport

9. Answer - Bandhan bank

The Reserve Bank of India allowed Bandhan Bank to open branches without its prior approval.

10. Answer - Tennis

