Current Affairs 2020, 27th February: National And International Questions

One of the complicated sections in competitive exams like government exams or civil service exams is current affairs. It is very difficult to stay updated on current affairs today by keeping track of daily headlines created nationally and internationally. A daily current affairs newspaper is a basic way to stay updated whereas following various magazines and credible sources is another option to stay updated. Here is one of the ways in which you can stay updated to learn about current affairs in 2020.
1. Which of the following countries will host a new edition of AIBA World Cup 2020?
2. Under which act was the provision for a seven-member advisory council of the University of Mumbai proposed? Who was recently appointed as Chairman?
3. Who was recently disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh assembly?
4. During the Eastern Zonal meeting of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Minister Amit Shah on February 21, 2020, which act was enacted for the first time?
5. In South Sudan, Riek Machar was sworn in as first vice president. What is the capital of South Sudan?
6. “Jagananna Vashti Deevana” scheme was launched by which state government?
7.Which state/union territory will host the “Khelo India Winter Games”?
8. “Commonwealth archery and shooting championships” in 2022 will be hosted by which city?
9. In Chess, India’s 13-year old Grandmaster D Gukesh has won the 34th Cannes Open. It was held in which country?
10. Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan have won the silver medal at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open. Where is the headquarters of ITTF?
1.Answer- Russia
AIBA is the International Boxing Association Team World Cup 2020. The federation was started in the year 1950.
2. Answer - Maharashtra State Public Universities Act, 2016 & Ratan Tata
3. Answer- Kuldeep Singh Sengar
On Tuesday, February 25th 2020, Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh assembly.
4. Answer: Citizenship (Amendment) Act
5. Answer: Juba
Juba is the capital of South Sudan and currency is Pound.
6. Answer: Andhra Pradesh
Naadu Nedu program, the first women police station is also established in Andhra Pradesh.
7. Answer: Ladakh
8. Answer: Chandigarh
A Commonwealth archery and shooting championships will take place in India in 2022. The proposal to stage event is approved by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board on February 21 to 23.
9. Answer: France.
A 13-year-old Grandmaster won the championship in chess in the 34th Cannes Open in Cannes, France on Saturday.
10. Answer: Lausanne.
ITTF is the only governing body for all the national table tennis associations. It was founded in 1926 by William Henry Lawes of Wymondham.
