GK Questions February 24 2020: National And International Affairs

Candidates who have appeared for the upcoming competitive exams will be preparing aggressively to score well. Here are the few updated questions and answers of recent and important events for their practice that will help them to clear out the exams.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020: General Knowledge Quiz For February 23

Questions:

1. Which is the first Indian airline to start in-flight communication service?

Air India

Spice Jet

Vistara

Air India and Spice Jet

2. Which State government has announced to start radio-service / radio station for prison inmates?

Jharkhand

Rajasthan

Maharashtra

West Bengal

3. Who wrote the book named “Let me say it now”?

MJ Akbar

WV Raman

Dharmendra Roy

Rakesh Mishra

4. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of the Global Board of Directors by the India-US Business Council (USIBC)?

Bimal Julka

Vijay Advani

Sanjay Kothari

Sunil Gurbakshni

5. Chatbot “Ask Disha” has been upgraded recently. Whose chatbot is it?

Amazon

IRCTC

Google

Facebook

6. Which State government has ordered to destroy the Thai Mangur fish breeding centre?

Maharashtra

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Goa

7. Who won the title of best actor at Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards in 2020?

Amitabh Bachchan

Ayushmann Khurana

Hrithik Roshan

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana

8. Where was the Historical Gastronomica - The Indus Dining Experience Exhibition held?

Indore

New Delhi

Bhopal

Ahmedabad

9. Who will be awarded the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the year 2019 award?

Sanjana Kapoor

Dilraj Preet Kaur

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

S Soumya

10. Pragyan Ojha has recently announced his retirement. With which of the following sports he is associated?

Football

Cricket

Hockey

Tennis

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: Daily Current Affairs Quiz For February 23

Answers:

1. Answer- Vistara

On 19th February 2020, Nelco, Tata Enterprise announced the launch of Aero In-Flight Communication (IFC) services in India. With these services passengers flying over India and domestic airlines that fly in India will be able to use broadband internet services.

2. Answer- West Bengal

To develop positivity among prison inmates, the West Bengal state government has announced to introduce radio stations at 57 correctional homes after testing the pilot project in Dum Dum Central Correctional Homes.

Also Read: Things To Do In Philadelphia That Will Convince You To Plan A Trip, Pronto

3. Answer- Rakesh Mishra

Rakesh Mishra is the recipient of Police Medal for Meritorious service 1994 and President’s Medal for Distinguished Service in 2007. In the book, he has opened up about the cop who had complicated benchmarks to face in the middle of sensitive cases.

4. Answer - Vijay Advani

Vijay Advani is Executive Chairman of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA.

5. Answer- IRCTC

In October 2018, IRCTC had launched ‘Ask Disha’ as a passenger-friendly digital service on the official website irctc.co.in. Ask Disha is a computer program which has been made for users to ask questions.

6. Answer-Maharashtra

Thai Mangur fish was been cultivated in unhygienic conditions which resulted in people in Maharashtra facing health problems.

7. Answer- Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan won the award for his film Super 30 at the film festival.

8. Answer- New Delhi

National Museum is currently hosting ‘Historical Gastronomica - The Indus Dining Experience Exhibition' from 19th to 25th February 2020.

9. Answer- Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director Biocon, was named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 at the 21st edition of the awards.

10. Answer- Cricket

On February 21 2020, Pragyan Ojha announced his retirement. He made his international debut in 2008, played professional cricket for 16 years.

Also Read: '500 Days Of Summer's' Best Dialogues Which Will Remembered For Long Time