Current Affairs 2020: National And International Questions For March 2

There's always something interesting happening around the world. Preparations for the competitive exams require regular revision of GK questions and knowledge of current affairs. The following daily quiz questions will help the candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the questions:

1. Mukesh Ambani has been ranked at the _____ spot in the Hurun Global Rich List?

3rd

5th

7th

9th

2. Which of the following country has decided not to sign the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) with the US Government?

Sri Lanka

China

UAE

India

3. In February 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the _____ reform agenda to provide smart, tech-enabled public sector banking for aspiring India?

Fast 2.0

Shakti 2.0

New 2.0

Ease 3.0

4. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has partnered with _____ to provide financial support for installation and commissioning of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations(CAAQMS)

Microsoft

NTPC

BHEL

SBI

5. Recently, Harsimrat Kaur Badal launched the Market Intelligence and Early Warning System (MIEWS) Web Portal. MIEWS portal is related to _____ .

Real-time monitoring of price of tomato, onion and potato

Information about soil salinity

Real-time monitoring of PM 2.5 pollutants

Monitoring of crude oil prices

6. Which of the following has become the first non-life insurers to introduce policy documents, renewal notices and claim intimation for its customers by using Whatsapp chatbot?

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Oriental Insurance

Bharti AXA General Insurance

HDFC General Insurance

7. Who among the following has been appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Venezuela?

Rohit Chaudhary

Rahul Nandan

Abhishek Singh

Mohit Singh

8. Mr. _____ has received the Sahitya Akademi’s translation prize, 2019.

Ambika Dutt

Ashok Vajpeyi

Baldev Singh

Susan Daniel

9. In February 2020, who among the following dethroned Virat Kohli to regain top spot in ICC test rankings?

Kane Williamson

Babar Azam

David Warner

Steve Smith

10. Ritesh Agrawal, who was named as the world’s second-youngest billionaire, is the founder of which Indian start-up company?

Zomato

Swiggy

Oyo Hotels

Byjus

Answers:

1. Answer - 9th

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has retained the top spot for the third year running in the Hurun Global Rich List. Reliance Industries (RIL)Chairman Mukesh Ambani was the only Indian to make into the top ten list in the 9th position.

2. Answer - Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Government has decided not to sign the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) with the US Government.

3. Answer - Ease 3.0

The banking sector is improvising by applying tech-enabled due to which it can gain maximum profits. EASE stands for Enhanced Access Serviced Excellence.

4. Answer - NTPC

NTPC has formed in the year 1978. Headquarters of NTPC is in New Delhi and the chairman of the company is Gurdeep Singh.

5. Answer - Real-time monitoring of price of tomato, onion, and potato

MIEWS is the first-of-its-kind platform for real-time monitoring of the price of tomato, onion, and potato. It also generates alerts for intervention under the terms of the Operation Greens (OG) scheme.

6. Answer - Bharti AXA General Insurance

Bharti AXA General Insurance is the first among non-insures in India to introduce policy documents, renewal notices and claim intimation for its customers by using Whatsapp chatbot.

7. Answer - Abhishek Singh

Caracas is the capital of Venezuela. Currency is bolivar, petro. Venezuela is an independent colony of Spain. The country received independence in 1811 and GDP is 2500 dollars.

8. Answer - Susan Daniel

Susan Daniel has received the Sahitya Akademi’s translation prize,2019.

9. Answer - Steve Smith

10. Answer - Oyo Hotels

According to the Hurun Global list of billionaires, Ritesh Agarwal the founder of the Oyo Hotels named as the world’s second-youngest billionaire.

