GK Questions February 28, 2020: National And International Affairs

Preparations for the competitive exams like IAS, Railways, UPSC, MPSC exams require regular revision of GK questions. Keeping track of GK today is not an easy task. The GK questions here are based on India gk and world gk. Attempt the following GK in English questions that will help you while preparing for your exams.
1. Recently, Katherine Johnson passed away. She was a famous ______.
2. In February 2020, how much amount did Asian Development Bank raised from a new issue of offshore Indian rupee-linked 10-year bonds?
3. On 26th March 2020, the biennial elections will be held for ______ seats of Rajya Sabha.
4. Which country organised a training course on “Vessel Search Techniques” for the Indian Coast Guard and customs personnel at Chennai?
5. Which Indian PSU is set to acquire the government’s entire stake in THDC India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO)?
6. ‘5G Hackathon’ was recently launched by which Union Ministry/organisation?
7. Which is the only Indian Company to feature in the Fortune’s ‘Top 20 Big Companies to Work For’ list in 2020?
8. The first anniversary of the launch of which welfare scheme was observed on February 24?
9. The ‘Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors of G20 nations’ meeting was recently organised in which city?
10. Which cricketer is to be conferred with honorary citizenship by the Pakistan government?
1.Answer- Nasa mathematician
Katherine Johnson, a ground-breaking black NASA mathematician whose life was portrayed in the movie Hidden Figures, passed away. Her calculations helped put the first man on the Moon in 1969.
2.Answer- USD 118 million
3.Answer- 55
4.Answer- Australia
Australian Board of Force organised this training. The event was organised to provide a training course on “Vessel Search Technique” guard.
5.Answer- NTPC Limited
Recently, CCI i.e. Competition committee of India committed NTPC to acquire the government’s entire stakes in THCD and NEEPCO.
6.Answer- Ministry of Communication
The idea behind this initiative is to provide a platform to the people where they can present ideas about 5G.
7.Answer- Tata Consultancy Services
Recently, Great Place to Work conducted a survey. As per the survey, TCS is the only Indian Company to feature in the Fortune’s ‘Top 20 Big Companies to Work For’ list in 2020.
8.Answer- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)
The scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was launched on February 24, 2019, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Recently, it was in the news because the scheme has completed 1 year.
9.Answer- Riyadh
Riyadh is the capital of Saudi Arabia.
10.Answer- Darren Sammy
Recently, the PCB i.e. Pakistan Cricket Board said that the government would confer with honorary citizenship on former West Indies cricket team captain Darren Sammy.
