GK Questions February 28, 2020: National And International Affairs

1. Recently, Katherine Johnson passed away. She was a famous ______.

IMF Chief Economic Advisor

Nasa Mathematician

Governor of USA’s central bank governor

Head of European Court of Justice

2. In February 2020, how much amount did Asian Development Bank raised from a new issue of offshore Indian rupee-linked 10-year bonds?

USD 363 million

USD 448 million

USD 118 million

USD 74 million

3. On 26th March 2020, the biennial elections will be held for ______ seats of Rajya Sabha.

33

55

66

77

4. Which country organised a training course on “Vessel Search Techniques” for the Indian Coast Guard and customs personnel at Chennai?

Australia

Oman

Qatar

Japan

5. Which Indian PSU is set to acquire the government’s entire stake in THDC India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO)?

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

NTPC Limited

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

NHPC Limited

6. ‘5G Hackathon’ was recently launched by which Union Ministry/organisation?

Ministry of Human Resource and Development

Ministry of Science and Technology

Ministry of Communication

NITI Aayog

7. Which is the only Indian Company to feature in the Fortune’s ‘Top 20 Big Companies to Work For’ list in 2020?

Zomato

Infosys

Zoho

Tata Consultancy Services

8. The first anniversary of the launch of which welfare scheme was observed on February 24?

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM)

Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maan-Dhan Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY)

9. The ‘Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors of G20 nations’ meeting was recently organised in which city?

Abu Dubai

Tokyo

Osaka

Riyadh

10. Which cricketer is to be conferred with honorary citizenship by the Pakistan government?

Chris Gayle

Darren Sammy

Viv Richards

Brian Lara

Answers:

1.Answer- Nasa mathematician

Katherine Johnson, a ground-breaking black NASA mathematician whose life was portrayed in the movie Hidden Figures, passed away. Her calculations helped put the first man on the Moon in 1969.

2.Answer- USD 118 million

3.Answer- 55

4.Answer- Australia

Australian Board of Force organised this training. The event was organised to provide a training course on “Vessel Search Technique” guard.

5.Answer- NTPC Limited

Recently, CCI i.e. Competition committee of India committed NTPC to acquire the government’s entire stakes in THCD and NEEPCO.

6.Answer- Ministry of Communication

The idea behind this initiative is to provide a platform to the people where they can present ideas about 5G.

7.Answer- Tata Consultancy Services

Recently, Great Place to Work conducted a survey. As per the survey, TCS is the only Indian Company to feature in the Fortune’s ‘Top 20 Big Companies to Work For’ list in 2020.

8.Answer- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)

The scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was launched on February 24, 2019, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Recently, it was in the news because the scheme has completed 1 year.

9.Answer- Riyadh

Riyadh is the capital of Saudi Arabia.

10.Answer- Darren Sammy

Recently, the PCB i.e. Pakistan Cricket Board said that the government would confer with honorary citizenship on former West Indies cricket team captain Darren Sammy.

