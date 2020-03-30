Current Affairs 2020: March 30 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. The Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Scheme is implemented by which Union Ministry?

Ministry of Parliament Affairs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

2. The Government approved to continue the scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) on the export of which products?

Garments

Medicines

Spices

Engineering goods

3. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a ₹ 1285 Crore project of Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover, which is proposed to be located in which state?

Uttarkhand

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Madhya Pradesh

4. The companies in the digital industry have decided to temporally offer SD content instead of HD and Ultra-HD streaming. What does SD stand for?

Standard Domain

Simplified Domain

Standard Definition

Simplified Definition

5. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently approved ₹1340 recapitalisation for which category of banks?

Co-operative banks

Public Sector Banks

Regional Rural Banks

Payment Banks

6. Which international Organisation launched a USD 2 billion global humanitarian response plan, to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the poorest countries?

International Monetary Fund

World Bank

United Nations

Asian Development Bank

7. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has how many members excluding the Chairperson?

Four

Five

Six

Eight

8. What is the name of the Central Government’s economic package for the poor to fight the coronavirus pandemic and lock-down?

Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme

Prime Minister Annadata Scheme

Prime Minister KISAN Scheme

Prime Minister Gareeb Suraksha Scheme

9. International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is observed on which date?

March 23

March 25

March 27

March 29

10. Which organization launched Invest India Business Immunity Platform?

NITI Aayog

Finance Ministry

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

None of the above

Answers:

Answer - Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Answer - Garments Answer - Uttar Pradesh Answer - Standard Definition Answer - Regional Rural Banks Answer - United Nations Answer - Six Answer - Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme Answer - March 25 Answer - None of the above

