Current Affairs 2020: March 30 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
Also Read: GK Questions March 28, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
1. The Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Scheme is implemented by which Union Ministry?
2. The Government approved to continue the scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) on the export of which products?
3. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a ₹ 1285 Crore project of Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover, which is proposed to be located in which state?
4. The companies in the digital industry have decided to temporally offer SD content instead of HD and Ultra-HD streaming. What does SD stand for?
5. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently approved ₹1340 recapitalisation for which category of banks?
Also Read: GK Questions March 27, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
6. Which international Organisation launched a USD 2 billion global humanitarian response plan, to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the poorest countries?
7. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has how many members excluding the Chairperson?
8. What is the name of the Central Government’s economic package for the poor to fight the coronavirus pandemic and lock-down?
9. International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is observed on which date?
10. Which organization launched Invest India Business Immunity Platform?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: 27th March Quiz On National And International Affairs
Also Read: GK Questions March 26, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions