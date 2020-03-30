The Debate
Current Affairs 2020: March 30 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Education

Attempt the quiz below for March 30, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: GK Questions March 28, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. The Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Scheme is implemented by which Union Ministry?

  • Ministry of Parliament Affairs
  • Ministry of Home Affairs
  • Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
  • Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

2. The Government approved to continue the scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) on the export of which products?

  • Garments
  • Medicines
  • Spices
  • Engineering goods

3. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a ₹ 1285 Crore project of Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover, which is proposed to be located in which state?

  • Uttarkhand
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Haryana
  • Madhya Pradesh

4. The companies in the digital industry have decided to temporally offer SD content instead of HD and Ultra-HD streaming. What does SD stand for?

  • Standard Domain
  • Simplified Domain
  • Standard Definition
  • Simplified Definition

5. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently approved  ₹1340 recapitalisation for which category of banks?

  • Co-operative banks
  • Public Sector Banks
  • Regional Rural Banks
  • Payment Banks

Also Read: GK Questions March 27, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

6. Which international Organisation launched a USD 2 billion global humanitarian response plan, to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the poorest countries?

  • International Monetary Fund
  • World Bank
  • United Nations
  • Asian Development Bank

7. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has how many members excluding the Chairperson?

  • Four
  • Five
  • Six
  • Eight

8. What is the name of the Central Government’s economic package for the poor to fight the coronavirus pandemic and lock-down?

  • Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme
  • Prime Minister Annadata Scheme
  • Prime Minister KISAN Scheme
  • Prime Minister Gareeb Suraksha Scheme

9. International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is observed on which date?

  • March 23
  • March 25
  • March 27
  • March 29

10. Which organization launched Invest India Business Immunity Platform?

  • NITI Aayog
  • Finance Ministry
  • Ministry of Corporate Affairs
  • None of the above

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: 27th March Quiz On National And International Affairs

Answers:

  1. Answer - Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
  2. Answer - Garments
  3. Answer - Uttar Pradesh
  4. Answer - Standard Definition
  5. Answer - Regional Rural Banks
  6. Answer - United Nations
  7. Answer - Six
  8. Answer - Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme
  9. Answer - March 25
  10. Answer - None of the above

Also Read: GK Questions March 26, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
