GK Questions March 28, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of March 28, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

gk questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: GK Questions March 27, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the GK questions:

1.‘ Mo Jeeban (My Life)’ is an initiative of which India state to advise people to stay indoors amidst the Coronavirus pandemic?

  • West Bengal
  • Odisha
  • Telangana
  • Bihar

2. 'Mayiladuthurai’ has been created as the 38th district of which Indian state?

  • Kerala
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Telangana

3. ‘The Global Network Resiliency Platform’, which was seen in the news, is launched by which international organisation?

  • International Telecommunication Union
  • International Maritime Organisation
  • World Meteorological Organisation
  • International Civil Aviation Organisation

4. What is the theme of the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, 2020?

  • Let’s win it
  • It’s Time
  • Leaving no one behind
  • Health Service for all

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: 27th March Quiz On National And International Affairs

5. Whose death anniversary is celebrated as ‘the International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violation and for the Dignity of Victims?’

  • Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero
  • Rutilio Grande
  • Nelson Mandela
  • Abraham Lincoln

6. ‘Clara’, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot, which helps to self-check COIVD-19, is introduced by which country?

  • United States
  • China
  • Russia
  • Italy

7. As per the recent announcement from the Ministry of Finance to support the economy, what is the deadline of filing an income tax return for the year 2019-19?

  • April 30, 2020
  • May 31, 2020
  • June 30, 2020
  • August 31, 2020

8. The 2024 Summer Olympic is scheduled to be held in which city?

  • Beijing
  • Paris
  • London
  • Los Angeles

9. Sameer Aggarwal has been appointed as the Chief Executive officer of the Indian arm of which company?

  • Amazon
  • Walmart
  • Apple
  • Samsung

10. Which country, that holds the presidency of G20 bloc, is to chair an emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders?

  • Germany
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Italy
  • France

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, March 26 - National And International Questions

Answers:

  1. Answer - Odisha
  2. Answer - Tamil Nadu
  3. Answer - International Telecommunication Union
  4. Answer - It’s Time
  5. Answer - Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero
  6. Answer - United States
  7. Answer -June 30, 2020
  8. Answer -Paris
  9. Answer - Walmart
  10. Answer - Saudi Arabia

Also Read: GK Questions March 26, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

