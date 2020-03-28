GK Questions March 28, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1.‘ Mo Jeeban (My Life)’ is an initiative of which India state to advise people to stay indoors amidst the Coronavirus pandemic?
2. 'Mayiladuthurai’ has been created as the 38th district of which Indian state?
3. ‘The Global Network Resiliency Platform’, which was seen in the news, is launched by which international organisation?
4. What is the theme of the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, 2020?
5. Whose death anniversary is celebrated as ‘the International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violation and for the Dignity of Victims?’
6. ‘Clara’, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot, which helps to self-check COIVD-19, is introduced by which country?
7. As per the recent announcement from the Ministry of Finance to support the economy, what is the deadline of filing an income tax return for the year 2019-19?
8. The 2024 Summer Olympic is scheduled to be held in which city?
9. Sameer Aggarwal has been appointed as the Chief Executive officer of the Indian arm of which company?
10. Which country, that holds the presidency of G20 bloc, is to chair an emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders?
