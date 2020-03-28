GK Questions March 28, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Also Read: GK Questions March 27, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the GK questions:

1.‘ Mo Jeeban (My Life)’ is an initiative of which India state to advise people to stay indoors amidst the Coronavirus pandemic?

West Bengal

Odisha

Telangana

Bihar

2. 'Mayiladuthurai’ has been created as the 38th district of which Indian state?

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

3. ‘The Global Network Resiliency Platform’, which was seen in the news, is launched by which international organisation?

International Telecommunication Union

International Maritime Organisation

World Meteorological Organisation

International Civil Aviation Organisation

4. What is the theme of the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, 2020?

Let’s win it

It’s Time

Leaving no one behind

Health Service for all

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: 27th March Quiz On National And International Affairs

5. Whose death anniversary is celebrated as ‘the International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violation and for the Dignity of Victims?’

Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero

Rutilio Grande

Nelson Mandela

Abraham Lincoln

6. ‘Clara’, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot, which helps to self-check COIVD-19, is introduced by which country?

United States

China

Russia

Italy

7. As per the recent announcement from the Ministry of Finance to support the economy, what is the deadline of filing an income tax return for the year 2019-19?

April 30, 2020

May 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

August 31, 2020

8. The 2024 Summer Olympic is scheduled to be held in which city?

Beijing

Paris

London

Los Angeles

9. Sameer Aggarwal has been appointed as the Chief Executive officer of the Indian arm of which company?

Amazon

Walmart

Apple

Samsung

10. Which country, that holds the presidency of G20 bloc, is to chair an emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders?

Germany

Saudi Arabia

Italy

France

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, March 26 - National And International Questions

Answers:

Answer - Odisha Answer - Tamil Nadu Answer - International Telecommunication Union Answer - It’s Time Answer - Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero Answer - United States Answer -June 30, 2020 Answer -Paris Answer - Walmart Answer - Saudi Arabia

Also Read: GK Questions March 26, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions