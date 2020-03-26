The Debate
GK Questions March 26, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of March 26, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

gk questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the GK questions:

1. Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi and Ananth Narayan have been appointed on the board of which Indian Bank?

  • State Bank of India
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Yes Bank
  • Bank of Baroda

2. Which SAARC member country pledged $1 million to SAARC Coronavirus Emergency Fund?

  • Afghanistan
  • Bangladesh
  • Sri Lanka
  • Pakistan

3.On which date, Wolrd Poetry Day is celebrated across the world annually?

  • March 15
  • March 19
  • March 21
  • March 23

4. Which is the International Day of Happiness celebrated all over the world?

  • March 20
  • March 21
  • March 22
  • March 23

5.’e-night beat checking system’ is an initiative if which state government?

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Uttarkhand

6. What is the theme if the ‘International Day of Forest 2020’?

  • Forests and Biodiversity
  • Forest and Humans
  • Sustainable Forests
  • Forests save us

7. What is the maximum limit of grant given to state per bulk drug park, under the bulk drug park scheme?

  • ₹ 500 Crore
  • ₹ 1000 Crore
  • ₹ 2000 Crore
  • ₹5000 Crore

8. Which state government approved distilleries to manufacture and supply sanitisers temporarily, amidst the coronavirus outbreak?

  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Punjab
  • Kerala

9. What is the theme of the ‘World Down Syndrome Day 2020?’

  • Leaving no one behind
  • We decide
  • We and You
  • Together we can

10. Which decade is announced as the International Decade for People of African Descent?

  • 2012-2021
  • 2015-2024
  • 2017-2026
  • 2020-2029

Answers:

  1. Answer – Yes Bank
  2. Answer- Afghanistan
  3. Answer- March 21
  4. Answer- March 20
  5. Answer- Himachal Pradesh
  6. Answer- Forests and Biodiversity
  7. Answer-  ₹ 1000 crore
  8. Answer- Punjab
  9. Answer- We decide
  10. Answer- 2015-2024

