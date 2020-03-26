GK Questions March 26, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi and Ananth Narayan have been appointed on the board of which Indian Bank?
2. Which SAARC member country pledged $1 million to SAARC Coronavirus Emergency Fund?
3.On which date, Wolrd Poetry Day is celebrated across the world annually?
4. Which is the International Day of Happiness celebrated all over the world?
5.’e-night beat checking system’ is an initiative if which state government?
6. What is the theme if the ‘International Day of Forest 2020’?
7. What is the maximum limit of grant given to state per bulk drug park, under the bulk drug park scheme?
8. Which state government approved distilleries to manufacture and supply sanitisers temporarily, amidst the coronavirus outbreak?
9. What is the theme of the ‘World Down Syndrome Day 2020?’
10. Which decade is announced as the International Decade for People of African Descent?
