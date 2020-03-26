GK Questions March 26, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi and Ananth Narayan have been appointed on the board of which Indian Bank?

State Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Yes Bank

Bank of Baroda

2. Which SAARC member country pledged $1 million to SAARC Coronavirus Emergency Fund?

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

3.On which date, Wolrd Poetry Day is celebrated across the world annually?

March 15

March 19

March 21

March 23

4. Which is the International Day of Happiness celebrated all over the world?

March 20

March 21

March 22

March 23

5.’e-night beat checking system’ is an initiative if which state government?

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Uttarkhand

6. What is the theme if the ‘International Day of Forest 2020’?

Forests and Biodiversity

Forest and Humans

Sustainable Forests

Forests save us

7. What is the maximum limit of grant given to state per bulk drug park, under the bulk drug park scheme?

₹ 500 Crore

₹ 1000 Crore

₹ 2000 Crore

₹5000 Crore

8. Which state government approved distilleries to manufacture and supply sanitisers temporarily, amidst the coronavirus outbreak?

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

Punjab

Kerala

9. What is the theme of the ‘World Down Syndrome Day 2020?’

Leaving no one behind

We decide

We and You

Together we can

10. Which decade is announced as the International Decade for People of African Descent?

2012-2021

2015-2024

2017-2026

2020-2029

Answers:

Answer – Yes Bank Answer- Afghanistan Answer- March 21 Answer- March 20 Answer- Himachal Pradesh Answer- Forests and Biodiversity Answer- ₹ 1000 crore Answer- Punjab Answer- We decide Answer- 2015-2024

