Current Affairs 2020, 3rd March: National And International Questions

With several events happening around the world each day, it is important to keep a track of them and update oneself on the same. These updates also become an important topic for competitive exams. The following daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs. Find below the questions based on current affairs today.

Here are the questions on Current Affairs today:

1. Which of the following mobile company will use India’s NavIC navigation system developed by ISRO for the first time?

Samsung

Apple

Vivo

Real me

2. Outside China, which country has the highest number of COVID-19 victims?

South Korea

Japan

Germany

Russia

3.PM laid down the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in which city?

Jhansi

Mahoba

Chitrakoot

Unnao

4. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched ‘Suposhit Maa Abhiyan’ in which district of Rajasthan?

Kota

Jaipur

Udaipur

Barmer

5. Recently Norway’s Minister of International Development Dag-Inge Ulstein participated in Mithi river flow in which state?

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Odisha

Kerala

6. Indian Railways launched its first ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at which railway station?

Asansol Railway station

Bhopal Railway station

Ajmer Railway station

7. Prime Minister launched how many Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) all over the country at Chitrakoot (UP)?

10,000

20,000

30,000

40,000

8. The US, Taliban sign deal was done in which city for full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan within 14 months?

Oslo

Doha

Paris

London

9. Muhyiddin Yassin has been appointed new Prime Minister of which country?

Malaysia

Maldives

Nepal

Bangladesh

10. Which of the following country hosted a month-long Ekushey book fair?

Sri Lanka

Nepal

Bangladesh

Myanmar

Answer:

1. Answer- Real me

Realme X50 Pro 5G –India’s first smartphone that features the NavIC navigation system.

2. Answer- South Korea

The COVID-19 (Corona Virus), that began in China has now spread to move than 45 countries.

3. Answer- Chitrakoot

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to built at a cost of Rs.14,849 crore.

4. Answer- Kota

This Abhiyan is to provide nutrient support to pregnant women and adolescent girls.

5. Answer- Maharashtra

6. Answer- Asansol Railway station

7. Answer- 10,000

Nearly 86% of farmers are small and marginal with average land holdings in the country being less than 1.1 hectares.

8. Answer- Doha

9. Answer- Malaysia

10. Answer- Bangladesh

