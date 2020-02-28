The Debate
GK Questions 28th February 2020: National And International Questions

Education

Here is the list as on 28th February 2020 GK questions that candidates can refer while preparing for their upcoming competitive exams. For GK today, read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

GK questions are based on the facts of the world. Some are based on recent news while some are past events. Surveying every GK question in English plus remembering them for a long time cannot be an easy task. In order to help you study GK today, you can go through this list of GK questions and answers.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 25th February: National And International Questions

Here are the GK questions:

1. The government has formally announced the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission. The Law Commission has a tenure of ------.

  • 1 Year
  • 2 Years
  • 3 Years
  • 4 Years

2. Who among the following was the chairman of the First Law Commission of India?

  • Lord William Bentinck
  • John Morley
  • Lord Macaulay
  • Warren Hastings

3. What is the upper land-holding limit to become eligible for financial support under PM-Kisan scheme?

  • 1 hectare
  • 2 Hectare
  • 3 Hectare
  • No limits

4. As of February 2020, which country is India’s top trade partner?

  • China
  • United States
  • Russia
  • France

5. Who has inaugurated the first Khelo India Winter Games in Leh, Ladakh?

  • Kiran Rijiju
  • Mansukh L. Mandaviya
  • Prahalad Singh Patel
  • Raj Kumar Singh

6. The MiG27 was in news recently. In this context, which statement is not true?

  • The Indian Air Force recently retired the MiG 27 fleet.
  • The fighter aircraft was developed by the USA and manufactured in India by HAL.
  • It is also known as Tejas.
  • Both b & c are incorrect.
  • None of the options is incorrect.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 24th February: National And International Questions

7. Recently, Teodoro Mbasogo was in the news. Which of the following statement about him is not true?

  • He is the longest-serving president in the world after Daniel Arap Moi.
  • He is the president of Guinea.
  • Both a & b are incorrect.
  • Both a & b are correct.

8. Recently, a tropical storm Ursula was in the news. In this context which statement is true?

  • It was in the Atlantic Ocean.
  • It created havoc in Madagascar.
  • Indian navy conducted Operation Vanilla to help countries affected by this storm.
  • All three options are correct.
  • All three options are incorrect.

9. Project Tej is related to ----.

  • High-speed fuel
  • Affordable solar panels
  • Medical Technology
  • High-Speed Computing

10. ASK DISHA is a -----.

  • Root used in ICICI banks
  • Google app to show directions
  • First Artificial Intelligence-based Police Officer of India
  • Chat-bot

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: Daily Current Affairs Quiz For February 23

Answers:

1. Answer- 3 years.

2. Answer- Lord Macaulay.

The first Law Commission was established in 1984 by the Charter Act of 1833. The president was Lord Macaulay.

3. Answer – No Limits.

PM-Kisan scheme stated earlier that small and marginal farmers' families across the country can hold up to 2 hectares. Later it was expanded to unlimited.

4.  Answer- United States.

In February 2020, the US has exceeded China for its top trade partner and made India its top trading partner, India has a huge trade surplus compared to China.

5. Answer- Kiran Rijiju.

6. Answer- Both b & c are incorrect.

The MiG27 was in news recently because The Indian Air Force recently retired the MiG 27 fleet. It was developed by Russia. It is also known as Bahadur.

7. Answer- Both a & b are incorrect.

Daniel Arap Moi is the longest-serving president in Kenya and not in the world. Teodoro Mbasogo was the president of Equatorial Guinea.

8. Answer- All three options are incorrect.

Ursula was in the news because it affected the Philippines. The Philippines is in the Pacific Ocean. After this storm, Indian navy conducted Operation Vanilla to help countries affected by this storm.

9. Answer- Medical Technology.

10. Answer- Chat-bot.

Also Read: GK Questions 25th February 2020: National And International Questions

