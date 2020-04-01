Current Affairs 2020, April 1: National And International Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. According to the Finance Minister’s announcement on March 26, 2020, the women Jan Dhan account holders will get how much amount every month?

500

1000

1200

1500

2. The RBI has reduced the repo rate to how much?

4.4 per cent

3.3 per cent

5 per cent

4.8 per cent

3. Who is the current President of All India Chess Federation (AICF)?

Rajlaxmi Singh

P. R. Venketrama Raja

Ajay Patel

Vasant Narasimhan

4. Who will succeed Ajay Banga as the President and CEO of Master Card?

Doug McMillon

Michael Miebach

Jack Dorsey

Michael Patra

5. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a mega relief package of what amount?

₹1.7 lakh Crore

₹1.5 lakh Crore

₹1.3 lakh Crore

₹1.1 lakh Crore

6. Which state government will launch ‘Mothers for Sports and Fitness’ app?

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Odisha

Arunachal Pradesh

7. The Health Ministry has recently restricted which drug’s sale, export and distribution?

Insulin

Penicillin

Aspirin

Hydroxychloroquine

8. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced insurance cover of 50 lakhs per person for next three months for personnel working in which field?

Medical

Banking

Army

Police

9. When have the Tokyo Olympics been postponed to?

July 2021

November 2020

February 2021

December 2021

10. Which of these days is celebrated on April 1?

World Theatre Day

Utkal Diwas

National Tater Day

World Wildlife Day

Answers:

Answer- 500 Answer- 4.4 per cent Answer- P. R. Venketrama Raja Answer- Michael Miebach Answer- ₹1.7 lakh Crore Answer- Haryana Answer- Hydroxychloroquine Answer- Medical Answer- July 2021 Answer- Utkal Diwas

