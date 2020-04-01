Current Affairs 2020, April 1: National And International Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
Also Read: GK Questions March 27, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
1. According to the Finance Minister’s announcement on March 26, 2020, the women Jan Dhan account holders will get how much amount every month?
2. The RBI has reduced the repo rate to how much?
3. Who is the current President of All India Chess Federation (AICF)?
4. Who will succeed Ajay Banga as the President and CEO of Master Card?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: 27th March Quiz On National And International Affairs
5. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a mega relief package of what amount?
6. Which state government will launch ‘Mothers for Sports and Fitness’ app?
7. The Health Ministry has recently restricted which drug’s sale, export and distribution?
8. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced insurance cover of 50 lakhs per person for next three months for personnel working in which field?
9. When have the Tokyo Olympics been postponed to?
10. Which of these days is celebrated on April 1?
Also Read: GK Questions March 26, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, March 26 - National And International Questions