The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Current Affairs 2020, April 1: National And International Questions

Education

Attempt the quiz below for April 1, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: GK Questions March 27, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. According to the Finance Minister’s announcement on March 26, 2020, the women Jan Dhan account holders will get how much amount every month?

  • 500
  • 1000
  • 1200
  • 1500

2. The RBI has reduced the repo rate to how much?

  • 4.4 per cent
  • 3.3 per cent
  • 5 per cent
  • 4.8 per cent

3. Who is the current President of All India Chess Federation (AICF)?

  • Rajlaxmi Singh
  • P. R. Venketrama Raja
  • Ajay Patel
  • Vasant Narasimhan

4. Who will succeed Ajay Banga as the President and CEO of Master Card?

  • Doug McMillon
  • Michael Miebach
  • Jack Dorsey
  • Michael Patra

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: 27th March Quiz On National And International Affairs

5. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a mega relief package of what amount?

  •  ₹1.7 lakh Crore 
  •  ₹1.5 lakh Crore 
  •  ₹1.3 lakh Crore 
  •  ₹1.1 lakh Crore 

6. Which state government will launch ‘Mothers for Sports and Fitness’ app?

  • Haryana
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Odisha
  • Arunachal Pradesh

7. The Health Ministry has recently restricted which drug’s sale, export and distribution?

  • Insulin
  • Penicillin
  • Aspirin
  • Hydroxychloroquine

8. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced insurance cover of 50 lakhs per person for next three months for personnel working in which field?

  • Medical
  • Banking
  • Army
  • Police

9. When have the Tokyo Olympics been postponed to?

  • July 2021
  • November 2020
  • February 2021
  • December 2021

10. Which of these days is celebrated on April 1?

  • World Theatre Day
  • Utkal Diwas
  • National Tater Day
  • World Wildlife Day

Also Read:  GK Questions March 26, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Answers:

  1. Answer- 500
  2. Answer- 4.4 per cent
  3. Answer- P. R. Venketrama Raja
  4. Answer- Michael Miebach
  5. Answer-  ₹1.7 lakh Crore 
  6. Answer- Haryana
  7. Answer- Hydroxychloroquine
  8. Answer- Medical
  9. Answer- July 2021
  10. Answer- Utkal Diwas

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, March 26 - National And International Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Nizamuddin
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE