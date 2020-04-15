Current Affairs 2020: April 15 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. American brokerage firm Goldman Sachs lowered India’s GDP forecast to ---------------- for FY 2020-21.

2.1%

3.6%

2.4%

1.6%

2. World Homoeopathy Day is observed every year on ----------------.

08 April

09 April

10 April

11 April

3. Which of the following state government has doubled the salary of Doctors, Nurses, medical professional dealing with Coronavirus cases?

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Haryana

Rajasthan

4. Which of the following state government has announced a cash reward to the medical team which treated COVID-19 patients successfully?

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

Manipur

Telangana

5. Recently, Mary Jordan has written, “The Art of Her Deal” which is an unauthorised biography of -----------------.

Melania Trump

Elizabeth I

Simona Halep

Rebecca Wilson

6. Which of the following State/ UT government has launched ‘Operation SHIELD’ take on COVID-19?

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir

Himachal Pradesh

7. Which of the following ministry has launched a campaign titled ‘Bharat Padhe Online?’

Ministry of Human Resource Development

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Women and Child Development

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

8. Israeli Prime Minister thanked Modi for sending 5 tonnes of medicines, including Hydroxychloroquine. Who among the following is the current Prime Minister of Israel?

Mahumoud Abbas

Recap Tayyip

Benjamin Netanyahu

Omar Razzaz

9. Who among the following has become the Democratic nominee in the US Presidential race after Bernie Sanders dropped out?

Elizabeth Warren

Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Tulsi Gabbard

10. Which of the following company has partnered with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to support India’s fight against COVID-19?

Hindustan Unilever

TCS

Pepsico

HCL Technologies

Answer - 1.6% Answer - 10 April Answer - Haryana Answer - Manipur Answer - Melania Trump Answer - Delhi Answer - Ministry of Human Resource Development Answer - Benjamin Netanyahu Answer - Joe Biden Answer - Hindustan Unilever

