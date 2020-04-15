Current Affairs 2020: April 15 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Attempt the quiz below for April 15, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. American brokerage firm Goldman Sachs lowered India’s GDP forecast to ---------------- for FY 2020-21.

  • 2.1%
  • 3.6%
  • 2.4%
  • 1.6%

2. World Homoeopathy Day is observed every year on ----------------.

  • 08 April
  • 09 April
  • 10 April
  • 11 April

3. Which of the following state government has doubled the salary of Doctors, Nurses, medical professional dealing with Coronavirus cases?

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Haryana
  • Rajasthan

4. Which of the following state government has announced a cash reward to the medical team which treated COVID-19 patients successfully?

  • Tamil Nadu
  • Maharashtra
  • Manipur
  • Telangana

5. Recently, Mary Jordan has written, “The Art of Her Deal” which is an unauthorised biography of -----------------.

  • Melania Trump
  • Elizabeth I
  • Simona Halep
  • Rebecca Wilson

6. Which of the following State/ UT government has launched ‘Operation SHIELD’ take on COVID-19?

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Delhi
  • Jammu and Kashmir
  • Himachal Pradesh

7. Which of the following ministry has launched a campaign titled ‘Bharat Padhe Online?’

  • Ministry of Human Resource Development
  • Ministry of Home Affairs
  • Ministry of Women and Child Development
  • Ministry of Tribal Affairs

8. Israeli Prime Minister thanked Modi for sending 5 tonnes of medicines, including Hydroxychloroquine. Who among the following is the current Prime Minister of Israel?

  • Mahumoud Abbas
  • Recap Tayyip
  • Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Omar Razzaz

9. Who among the following has become the Democratic nominee in the US Presidential race after Bernie Sanders dropped out?

  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Joe Biden
  • Michael Bloomberg
  • Tulsi Gabbard

10. Which of the following company has partnered with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to support India’s fight against COVID-19?

  • Hindustan Unilever
  • TCS
  • Pepsico
  • HCL Technologies

  1. Answer - 1.6%
  2. Answer - 10 April
  3. Answer - Haryana
  4. Answer - Manipur
  5. Answer - Melania Trump
  6. Answer - Delhi
  7. Answer - Ministry of Human Resource Development
  8. Answer - Benjamin Netanyahu
  9. Answer - Joe Biden
  10. Answer - Hindustan Unilever

