Current Affairs 2020: April 8 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020, the Indian economy is forecasted to grow at --------------- in FY 2020-21.

3.5%

3.8%

4%

6.2%

2. International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is observed every year on -------------.

3 April

4 April

5 April

6 April

3. NASA has unveiled a plan named as ------------------ to establish the first human base camp on the Moon’s south pole by 2024?

Dawn

Maven

Phoenix

Artemis

4. Food Corporation of India (FCI) has set a new record in single day transportation of food grains. FCI is headquartered in -----------------.

Mumbai

Kolkata

New Delhi

Agra

5. Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. Kobe Bryant was related to -------------.

Hockey

Football

Cricket

Basketball

6. 2021 World Games has been postponed due to clashes with Tokyo Olympics. 2021 World Games were scheduled to take place in ----------------------.

Shanghai, China

Birmingham, Alabama

Moscow, Russia

Dubai, UAE

7. Recently, MK Arjunan passed away. He was a famous -------------.

Journalist

Music composer

Painter

Politician

8. Forest fire near Chernobyl nuclear accident site increased nuclear radiation levels. Chernobyl nuclear power plant is in ------------------.

France

Indonesia

Ukraine

Germany

9. Who among the following has been appointed as the new chairman of NASSCOM?

Pravin Rao

Akash Ahuja

Somil Rawat

Mohit Prakash

10. Due to the COVID-19 effect, the salary of PM, President and MPs will be cut by --------.

10%

15%

20%

30%

Answer- 6.2% Answer- 6 April Answer- Artemis Answer- New Delhi Answer- Basketball Answer- Birmingham, Alabama Answer- Music composer Answer- Ukraine Answer- Pravin Rao Answer- 30%

