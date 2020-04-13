GK Questions April 13, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which of the following animal has been recently tested positive for COVID-19, in New York’s Bronx Zoo?

Zebra

Tiger

Orang-utan

Hippopotamus

2. World Health Day is observed every year on --------------.

3 April

7 April

4 April

9 April

3. Which of the following Indian state has topped in micro-irrigation coverage in the financial year 2019-20?

Andhra Pradesh

Assam

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

4. National Highway Authority of India, NHAI has achieved the highest ever construction of National Highways in the financial year 2019-20. It has accomplished the construction of ---------------- of the national highway in FY 2019-20.

4878 kilometer

2565 kilometer

1989 kilometer

3979 kilometer

5. Which of the following state/UT has unveiled a ‘5T’ plan to fight COVID-19?

Maharashtra

Mizoram

Telangana

Delhi

6. Which of the following country has been banned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to take part in weightlifting at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Thailand

Malaysia

Mexico

1 and 2

7. Recently, China’s world silver-medalist Zhang Guowei retired at a young age of 28. He was associated with which of the following sports?

Shot put

Long Jump

High Jump

Weightlifting

8. Recently, Jock Edwards passed away. He was a famous ------------------.

Journalist

Scientist

Actor

Cricketer

9.NASA will monitor earthquakes, volcanic eruptions from space using a new imaging radar system named as ----------------.

ADDY

CIRES

GIFY

NAST

10. ISSF World Cup has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. ISSF World Cup was scheduled to take in which of the following Indian city in May 2020?

Hyderabad

Bhubaneshwar

New Delhi

Pune

Answers: