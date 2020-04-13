Current Affairs 2020 | April 13 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. The late Kobe Bryant has been selected as a member of the “Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.” He is from which country?

America

Canda

Germany

Sweden

2. The three robots (The Mascots- Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen), which are going to be the mascots for the 2022 Asian Games are collectively known as the smart triplets. It will be held in which country?

Hangzhou, China

Nagoya, Japan

Rome, Italy

Brazil

3.FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Which country will host this?

Qatar

India

Canada

China

4. In which country, Third Asian Youth Games will be held from November 20 to 28, 2021?

Argentina

Colombia

Australia

Shantou, China

5. Which country will launch a ‘smart distancing’ plan to better fight against the COVID-19?

Uzbekistan

Russia

Spain

Iran

6. Which state government has launched “Mcovid-19” a mobile application to provide all necessary and correct information?

Mizoram

Kerala

Karnataka

Himachal Pradesh

7. Which State’s Former minister Passanf Wangchuk Sona has passed away recently?

Arunachal Pradesh

Sikkim

Assam

Goa

8. Which State government has launched an online cultural competition “Mo Prativa” in collaboration with the UNICEF

Haryana

Odisha

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

9. According to ADB’s Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020, India’s GDP growth rate has been projected to slow down to ---------- in the fiscal year 2020-21.

4.0%

6.2%

3.5%

2.5%

10. Which Day is observed as International Day of Sport for Development and Peace?

2 April

1 April

4 April

6 April

Answer- America Answer- Hangzhou, China Answer- India Answer- Shantou, China Answer- Iran Answer- Mizoram Answer- Arunachal Pradesh Answer-Odisha Answer- 4.0% Answer- 6 April

