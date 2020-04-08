GK Questions April 8, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 7 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Here are the GK questions:

1. What is/are the Official mascots of 19th Asian Games?

Congcong

Lianlian

Chenchen

1,2 and 3

2. National Maritime Day is observed every year on -----------.

02 April

03 April

04 April

05 April

3. Tomb-sweeping Day/Qingming Festival is mainly observed in ---------.

China

Russia

France

Germany

4. Recently, 28 ferry passengers got swept overboard in a powerful storm off the Solomon Islands. What is the capital of Solomon Islands?

Maseru

Honiara

Gaborone

Harare

5. Which of the following has recently designed a full-body disinfection chamber?

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Defence Research and Development Organisation

Indian Space Research Organisation

Also Read: GK Questions April 7, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

6. Which of the following state has decided to provide online training to about 1.25 lakh AYUSH doctors to prevent Coronavirus spread?

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Rajasthan

Maharashtra

7. Which of the following state government has launched the ‘mCOVID-19’ App for all COVID-19 related information?

Assam

Nagaland

Mizoram

Telangana

8.PM paid tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. Jagjivan Ram was also known as ---------------.

Kisan Mitra

Babuji

Mamaji

Babulal

9. The Odisha government has launched a cultural competition named as ----------------, to engage children during the lockdown.

Biju Desh

Mo Biju

Mo Prativa

Mo Mamata

10. The National Health Authority (NHA) has inked a pact with which of the following company to provide transport service for frontline healthcare workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients?

Ola

Meru

Uber

Savaari Car

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 6 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Answer- 1,2 and 3 Answer- 05 April Answer- China Answer- Honiara Answer- Defence Research and Development Organisation Answer- Maharashtra Answer- Mizoram Answer- Babuji Answer- Mo Prativa Answer-Uber

Also Read: GK Questions April 6, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions