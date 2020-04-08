The Debate
GK Questions April 8, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of April 8, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

gk questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Here are the GK questions:

1. What is/are the Official mascots of 19th Asian Games?

  • Congcong
  • Lianlian
  • Chenchen
  • 1,2 and 3

2. National Maritime Day is observed every year on -----------.

  • 02 April
  • 03 April
  • 04 April
  • 05 April

3. Tomb-sweeping Day/Qingming Festival is mainly observed in ---------.

  • China
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany

4. Recently, 28 ferry passengers got swept overboard in a powerful storm off the Solomon Islands. What is the capital of Solomon Islands?

  • Maseru
  • Honiara
  • Gaborone
  • Harare

5. Which of the following has recently designed a full-body disinfection chamber?

  • Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
  • Defence Research and Development Organisation
  • Indian Space Research Organisation

6. Which of the following state has decided to provide online training to about 1.25 lakh AYUSH doctors to prevent Coronavirus spread?

  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Haryana
  • Rajasthan
  • Maharashtra

7. Which of the following state government has launched the ‘mCOVID-19’ App for all COVID-19 related information?

  • Assam
  • Nagaland
  • Mizoram
  • Telangana

8.PM paid tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. Jagjivan Ram was also known as ---------------.

  • Kisan Mitra
  • Babuji
  • Mamaji
  • Babulal

9. The Odisha government has launched a cultural competition named as ----------------, to engage children during the lockdown.

  • Biju Desh
  • Mo Biju
  • Mo Prativa
  • Mo Mamata

10. The National Health Authority (NHA) has inked a pact with which of the following company to provide transport service for frontline healthcare workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients?

  • Ola
  • Meru
  • Uber
  • Savaari Car

  1. Answer- 1,2 and 3
  2. Answer- 05 April
  3. Answer- China
  4. Answer- Honiara
  5. Answer- Defence Research and Development Organisation
  6. Answer- Maharashtra
  7. Answer- Mizoram
  8. Answer- Babuji
  9. Answer- Mo Prativa
  10. Answer-Uber

