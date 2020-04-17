Current Affairs 2020 April 17 | Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which of the following bank has launched, DIGIGEN portal for Simple Digital Banking for Savings Account & Fixed Deposits?

Jana Small Finance Bank

DBS Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

2. Which of the following company has partnered with ICICI Lombard and Go Digit to offer COVID-19 focused health insurance?

Paytm

Amazon India

Flipkart

State Bank of India

3. Recently, Jackie du Preez passed away. He was a famous --------------.

Journalist

Cricketer

Astronaut

Scientist

4.ICMR has drafted a proposal to explore which of the following therapy to treat critical COVID-19 cases?

Plasma Therapy

Cognitive Therapy

Biomass Molecular Therapy

Keratin Therapy

5. The ICMR has approved the use of True Nat testing device for COVID-19 screening. It is used in the testing of ----------------.

Dengue

HIV

Tuberculosis

Malaria

6. India assured Uganda that it would extend all possible support in its efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. What is the capital of Uganda?

Kampala

Nairobi

Juba

Oslo

7. Which two companies are jointly developing contact tracing technology?

Apple and Google

Reliance and Google

Apple and IBM

Apple and Facebook

8. The Royal Observatory in Belgium has observed a ----------------- per cent fall in levels of ambient seismic noise since schools and businesses were closed in mid-March?

30-30

30-50

30-80

10-50

9. Recently, Peter Bonetti passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?

Cricket

Football

Golf

F1 racing

10. World Chagas Disease Day is observed every year on --------------.

11 April

12 April

13 April

14 April

Answers:

Answer - Jana Small Finance Bank Answer - Flipkart Answer - Cricketer Answer - Plasma Therapy Answer - Tuberculosis Answer - Kampala Answer - Apple and Google Answer - 30-50 Answer - Football Answer - 14 April

