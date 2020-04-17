Current Affairs 2020 April 17 | Quiz On National And International Affairs

Education

Attempt the quiz below for April 17, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 16 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which of the following bank has launched, DIGIGEN portal for Simple Digital Banking for Savings Account & Fixed Deposits?

  • Jana Small Finance Bank
  • DBS Bank
  • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank

2. Which of the following company has partnered with ICICI Lombard and Go Digit to offer COVID-19 focused health insurance?

  • Paytm
  • Amazon India
  • Flipkart
  • State Bank of India

3. Recently, Jackie du Preez passed away. He was a famous --------------.

  • Journalist
  • Cricketer
  • Astronaut
  • Scientist

4.ICMR has drafted a proposal to explore which of the following therapy to treat critical COVID-19 cases?

  • Plasma Therapy
  • Cognitive Therapy
  • Biomass Molecular Therapy
  • Keratin Therapy

5. The ICMR has approved the use of True Nat testing device for COVID-19 screening. It is used in the testing of ----------------.

  • Dengue
  • HIV
  • Tuberculosis
  • Malaria

Also Read: GK Questions April 16, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

6. India assured Uganda that it would extend all possible support in its efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. What is the capital of Uganda?

  • Kampala
  • Nairobi
  • Juba
  • Oslo

7. Which two companies are jointly developing contact tracing technology?

  • Apple and Google
  • Reliance and Google
  • Apple and IBM
  • Apple and Facebook

8. The Royal Observatory in Belgium has observed a ----------------- per cent fall in levels of ambient seismic noise since schools and businesses were closed in mid-March?

  • 30-30
  • 30-50
  • 30-80
  • 10-50

9. Recently, Peter Bonetti passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?

  • Cricket
  • Football
  • Golf
  • F1 racing

10. World Chagas Disease Day is observed every year on --------------.

  • 11 April
  • 12 April
  • 13 April
  • 14 April

Also Read: GK Questions April 15, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Answers:

  1. Answer - Jana Small Finance Bank
  2. Answer - Flipkart
  3. Answer - Cricketer
  4. Answer - Plasma Therapy
  5. Answer - Tuberculosis
  6. Answer - Kampala
  7. Answer - Apple and Google
  8. Answer - 30-50
  9. Answer - Football
  10. Answer - 14 April

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 15 Quiz On National And International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories