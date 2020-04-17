Current Affairs 2020 April 17 | Quiz On National And International Affairs

Quick links:
The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Which of the following bank has launched, DIGIGEN portal for Simple Digital Banking for Savings Account & Fixed Deposits?
2. Which of the following company has partnered with ICICI Lombard and Go Digit to offer COVID-19 focused health insurance?
3. Recently, Jackie du Preez passed away. He was a famous --------------.
4.ICMR has drafted a proposal to explore which of the following therapy to treat critical COVID-19 cases?
5. The ICMR has approved the use of True Nat testing device for COVID-19 screening. It is used in the testing of ----------------.
6. India assured Uganda that it would extend all possible support in its efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. What is the capital of Uganda?
7. Which two companies are jointly developing contact tracing technology?
8. The Royal Observatory in Belgium has observed a ----------------- per cent fall in levels of ambient seismic noise since schools and businesses were closed in mid-March?
9. Recently, Peter Bonetti passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?
10. World Chagas Disease Day is observed every year on --------------.
