Current Affairs 2020: April 16 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Government has invited proposals to study effects of yoga, meditation in fighting COVID-19 under SATYAM programme. SATYAM works under ----------.
2. The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case. What is the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo?
3. Which of the following has launched ‘Nearby Spot’ to help users find local stores selling essentials?
4. Recently, The Ministry of Tourism has launched a webinar series titled -------------.
5. Recently, DRDO has developed a kiosk for COVID-19 sample collection named as --------------.
6. Which of the following state is using ‘COBOT-Robotics’ to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients?
7. Which of the following states has become the first state to start pool testing of COVID-19 samples?
8. In its latest edition of the World Economy report, IMF has projected India’s GDP growth to be ------------ in 2020.
9. Which of the following company has completed the acquisition of US-based Aleris Corp for $2.8 billion?
10. Recently, Wolrd’s most famous Tour de France has been postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Tour de France is a/an ------------ event.
