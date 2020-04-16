Current Affairs 2020: April 16 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Attempt the quiz below for April 16, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Government has invited proposals to study effects of yoga, meditation in fighting COVID-19 under SATYAM programme. SATYAM works under ----------.

  • Department of Science and Technology
  • Council of Scientific and Industrial Research
  • Indian Council of Medical research
  • University Grants Commission

2. The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case. What is the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo?

  • Abuja
  • Kinshasa
  • Bangui
  • Kigali

3. Which of the following has launched ‘Nearby Spot’ to help users find local stores selling essentials?

  • Flipkart
  • Phone Pe
  • Paytm
  • Google Pay

4. Recently, The Ministry of Tourism has launched a webinar series titled -------------.

  • BharatDarshan
  • DekhoApnaDesh
  • IncredibleDesh
  • MeraBharat

5. Recently, DRDO has developed a kiosk for COVID-19 sample collection named as --------------.

  • COVTEST
  • COVKIT
  • COVSACK
  • DRDOKIT

6. Which of the following state is using ‘COBOT-Robotics’ to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients?

  • Assam
  • Telangana
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Jharkhand

7. Which of the following states has become the first state to start pool testing of COVID-19 samples?

  • Maharashtra
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Kerala
  • Andhra Pradesh

8. In its latest edition of the World Economy report, IMF has projected India’s GDP growth to be ------------ in 2020.

  • 1.4 %
  • 1.9 %
  • 2.2 %
  • 2.6 %

9. Which of the following company has completed the acquisition of US-based Aleris Corp for $2.8 billion?

  • Hindalco
  • Tata Steel
  • Bharat Aluminium Company
  • Jindal Steel

10. Recently, Wolrd’s most famous Tour de France has been postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Tour de France is a/an ------------ event.

  • Car rally
  • Badminton Tournament
  • Golf Championship
  • Cycle race

  1. Answer - Department of Science and technology
  2. Answer - Kinshasa
  3. Answer - Google Pay
  4. Answer - DekhoApnaDesh
  5. Answer - COVSACK
  6. Answer - Jharkhand
  7. Answer - Uttar Pradesh
  8. Answer - 1.9 %
  9. Answer - Hindalco
  10. Answer - Cycle race

