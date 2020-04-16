Current Affairs 2020: April 16 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Government has invited proposals to study effects of yoga, meditation in fighting COVID-19 under SATYAM programme. SATYAM works under ----------.

Department of Science and Technology

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Indian Council of Medical research

University Grants Commission

2. The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case. What is the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo?

Abuja

Kinshasa

Bangui

Kigali

3. Which of the following has launched ‘Nearby Spot’ to help users find local stores selling essentials?

Flipkart

Phone Pe

Paytm

Google Pay

4. Recently, The Ministry of Tourism has launched a webinar series titled -------------.

BharatDarshan

DekhoApnaDesh

IncredibleDesh

MeraBharat

5. Recently, DRDO has developed a kiosk for COVID-19 sample collection named as --------------.

COVTEST

COVKIT

COVSACK

DRDOKIT

6. Which of the following state is using ‘COBOT-Robotics’ to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients?

Assam

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand

7. Which of the following states has become the first state to start pool testing of COVID-19 samples?

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

8. In its latest edition of the World Economy report, IMF has projected India’s GDP growth to be ------------ in 2020.

1.4 %

1.9 %

2.2 %

2.6 %

9. Which of the following company has completed the acquisition of US-based Aleris Corp for $2.8 billion?

Hindalco

Tata Steel

Bharat Aluminium Company

Jindal Steel

10. Recently, Wolrd’s most famous Tour de France has been postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Tour de France is a/an ------------ event.

Car rally

Badminton Tournament

Golf Championship

Cycle race

Answer - Department of Science and technology Answer - Kinshasa Answer - Google Pay Answer - DekhoApnaDesh Answer - COVSACK Answer - Jharkhand Answer - Uttar Pradesh Answer - 1.9 % Answer - Hindalco Answer - Cycle race

