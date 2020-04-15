GK Questions April 15, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Quick links:
1. Recently, the ministry of Human Resource Development has designated ------------- as the sole National Academic Depository (NAD).
2. Recently, Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi, people of India, for helping tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. He is the president of ---------------.
3.----------------- is the Indian government’s arrangement for operating medical cargo lifelines for countries facing a coronavirus crisis.
4. Recently, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port trust was in news. JNPT is in -----------------.
5. The Indian government has launched ---------------- earning platform to combat COVID-19.
6. Which of the following has become the first Indian state to extend COVID-19 lockdown till April 30?
7. Who among the following has been appointed as the MD & CEO of Bharti AXA Life Insurance?
8. Who among the following has been named as the Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world?
9. Which of the following company has signed an agreement with the Indian Army for advanced IT-enabled network?
10. Recently, Radomir Antic passed away. He was a/an ------------.
