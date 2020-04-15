GK Questions April 15, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Also Read: GK Questions April 13, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the GK questions:

1. Recently, the ministry of Human Resource Development has designated ------------- as the sole National Academic Depository (NAD).

MyGOV

MySpeed

mKavach

DigiLocker

2. Recently, Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi, people of India, for helping tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. He is the president of ---------------.

South Africa

Peru

Brazil

Belgium

3.----------------- is the Indian government’s arrangement for operating medical cargo lifelines for countries facing a coronavirus crisis.

Lifeline Udaan

Udaan Pehal

Jeevan Udaan

Aashrit Udaan

4. Recently, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port trust was in news. JNPT is in -----------------.

Karnataka

Kerala

Maharashtra

Andhra Pradesh

5. The Indian government has launched ---------------- earning platform to combat COVID-19.

iGOT

iVID

iLearn

iSkill

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 | April 13 Quiz On National And International Affairs

6. Which of the following has become the first Indian state to extend COVID-19 lockdown till April 30?

Telangana

Odisha

Maharashtra

Andhra Pradesh

7. Who among the following has been appointed as the MD & CEO of Bharti AXA Life Insurance?

Ajay Pratap

Mohan Singh

Shivani Mukherjee

Parag Raja

8. Who among the following has been named as the Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world?

Steve Smith

Virat Kohli

Ben Stokes

Joe Root

9. Which of the following company has signed an agreement with the Indian Army for advanced IT-enabled network?

Larsen & Toubro

Wipro

TCS

Red Hat

10. Recently, Radomir Antic passed away. He was a/an ------------.

Politician

Astronaut

Football Coach

Actor

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 8 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Answer - DigiLocker Answer - Brazil Answer - Lifeline Udaan Answer - Maharashtra Answer - iGOT Answer - Odisha Answer - Parag Raja Answer - Ben Stokes Answer - Larsen & Toubro Answer - Football Coach

Also Read: GK Questions April 8, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions