GK Questions April 15, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Here is the list as of April 15, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the GK questions:

1. Recently, the ministry of Human Resource Development has designated ------------- as the sole National Academic Depository (NAD).

  • MyGOV
  • MySpeed
  • mKavach
  • DigiLocker

2. Recently, Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi, people of India, for helping tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. He is the president of ---------------.

  • South Africa
  • Peru
  • Brazil
  • Belgium

3.----------------- is the Indian government’s arrangement for operating medical cargo lifelines for countries facing a coronavirus crisis.

  • Lifeline Udaan
  • Udaan Pehal
  • Jeevan Udaan
  • Aashrit Udaan

4. Recently, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port trust was in news. JNPT is in -----------------.

  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Maharashtra
  • Andhra Pradesh

5. The Indian government has launched ---------------- earning platform to combat COVID-19.

  • iGOT
  • iVID
  • iLearn
  • iSkill

6. Which of the following has become the first Indian state to extend COVID-19 lockdown till April 30?

  • Telangana
  • Odisha
  • Maharashtra
  • Andhra Pradesh

7. Who among the following has been appointed as the MD & CEO of Bharti AXA Life Insurance?

  • Ajay Pratap
  • Mohan Singh
  • Shivani Mukherjee
  • Parag Raja

8. Who among the following has been named as the Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world?

  • Steve Smith
  • Virat Kohli
  • Ben Stokes
  • Joe Root

9. Which of the following company has signed an agreement with the Indian Army for advanced IT-enabled network?

  • Larsen & Toubro
  • Wipro
  • TCS
  • Red Hat

10. Recently, Radomir Antic passed away. He was a/an ------------.

  • Politician
  • Astronaut
  • Football Coach
  • Actor

  1. Answer - DigiLocker
  2. Answer - Brazil
  3. Answer - Lifeline Udaan
  4. Answer - Maharashtra
  5. Answer - iGOT
  6. Answer - Odisha
  7. Answer - Parag Raja
  8. Answer - Ben Stokes
  9. Answer - Larsen & Toubro
  10. Answer - Football Coach

