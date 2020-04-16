GK Questions April 16, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. The European Union (EU) has unveiled a grand ---------- corona rescue deal to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across Europe.

100 EU Billion

250 EU Billion

300 EU billion

500 EU billion

2. The Pakistan government requested the $ 1.4 bn lean, a fast-disturbing loan under the RFI fund to deal with the adverse economic impact of COVID-19. R in RFI stands for -------------.

Rapid

Reliable

Rarid

Renewed

3. Prasar Bharti has launched a new channel specifically dedicated to old classics names as ----------------.

DD Retro

DD Classic

DD Bharat

DD Samay

4. Which of the following ministry has launched a web-portal Yukti (Young India Combating COVID)?

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of Human Resource Development

5. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has recently launched a double-layered Khadi mask. Who among the following is the current chairman of KVIC?

Ajay Mohan

Rajesh Pandey

V.K.Saxena

Amitabh Chaudhary

6. The Vice President greets the nation on the occasion of Puthandu. Puthandu is mainly observed in the state of --------------.

Rajasthan

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

Manipur

7. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has bought 1.01 per cent stake in which of the following bank?

IndusInd Bank

Yes Bank

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

8. According to a recent survey by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, India’s unemployment rate stood at -------------- due to COVID-19 lockdown impact?

19.6%

21.2%

23.4%

25.8%

9. Which of the following station has become the first railway station in the country to install a walkthrough mass sanitizing tunnel?

Mumbai

Ahmedabad

Hyderabad

Kanpur

10. Which of the following institute has developed UV-technology fitted ‘trunk’ for homes to sanitise grocery items and currency notes?

IIT Delhi

IIT Madras

IIT Mandi

IIT Ropar

Answer - 500 EU billion Answer - Ahmedabad Answer - Rapid Answer - DD Retro Answer - Ministry of Human Resource Development Answer - V. K. Saxena Answer - Tamil Nadu Answer - HDFC Bank Answer - 23.4% Answer - IIT Ropar

