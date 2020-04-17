GK Questions April 17, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 16 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Here are the GK questions:

1. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will consider using Remdesivir, which was used in the treatment of ----------------.

Measles

Ebola

Spanish Flu

Malaria

2. Recently, which of the following country chaired the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) online summit?

Vietnam

Brunei

Cambodia

Indonesia

3. Recently, the Government has launched a science-based website ----------------- for Coronavirus.

CovidPehal

CovidGyan

CovidSaathi

CovidRakshak

4. Recently, Pharma major Lupin has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing plant in ----------.

Agra

Nagpur

Chennai

Lucknow

5. HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh suggested increasing NPA norms to --------- from 90 days in the real estate accounts.

100 days

120 days

150 days

180 days

Also Read: GK Questions April 16, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

6. Asian Development Bank has assured India of ----------------- US dollar support to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

1.0 billion

1.6 billion

2.2 billion

2.4 billion

7. The Wolrd Health Organisation issued a dire warning that prematurely lifting lockdown restrictions could spark a deadly resurgence of the disease. Who among the following is the Director-General of WHO?

Henrietta H.Fore

David Malpass

Tedros Adhanom

Kristalina Georgieva

8. National Safe Motherhood Day is observed every year on -------------.

07 April

11 April

09 April

10 April

9. Who among the following participated in G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers’ virtual meeting?

Dharmendra Pradhan

Rajnath Singh

Nirmala Sitharaman

Subrahmanyan Jaishankar

10. Which of the following has launched a WhatsApp number ‘7217735372’ to report cases of domestic violence during the coronavirus lockdown period?

Delhi Police

Central Information Commission

Law Commission of India

National Commission for Women

Also Read: GK Questions April 15, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Answers:

Answer - Ebola Answer - Vietnam Answer - CovidGyan Answer - Nagpur Answer - 180 days Answer - 2.2 billion Answer - Tedros Adhanom Answer - 11 April Answer - Dharmendra Pradhan Answer - National Commission for Women

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 15 Quiz On National And International Affairs