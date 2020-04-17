GK Questions April 17, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of April 17, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 16 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Here are the GK questions:

1. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will consider using Remdesivir, which was used in the treatment of ----------------.

  • Measles
  • Ebola
  • Spanish Flu
  • Malaria

2. Recently, which of the following country chaired the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) online summit?

  • Vietnam
  • Brunei
  • Cambodia
  • Indonesia

3. Recently, the Government has launched a science-based website ----------------- for Coronavirus.

  • CovidPehal
  • CovidGyan
  • CovidSaathi
  • CovidRakshak

4. Recently, Pharma major Lupin has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing plant in ----------.

  • Agra
  • Nagpur
  • Chennai
  • Lucknow

5. HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh suggested increasing NPA norms to --------- from 90 days in the real estate accounts.

  • 100 days
  • 120 days
  • 150 days
  • 180 days

Also Read: GK Questions April 16, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

6. Asian Development Bank has assured India of ----------------- US dollar support to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 1.0 billion
  • 1.6 billion
  • 2.2 billion
  • 2.4 billion

7. The Wolrd Health Organisation issued a dire warning that prematurely lifting lockdown restrictions could spark a deadly resurgence of the disease. Who among the following is the Director-General of WHO?

  • Henrietta H.Fore
  • David Malpass
  • Tedros Adhanom
  • Kristalina Georgieva

8. National Safe Motherhood Day is observed every year on -------------.

  • 07 April
  • 11 April
  • 09 April
  • 10 April

9. Who among the following participated in G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers’ virtual meeting?

  • Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Subrahmanyan Jaishankar

10. Which of the following has launched a WhatsApp number ‘7217735372’ to report cases of domestic violence during the coronavirus lockdown period?

  • Delhi Police
  • Central Information Commission
  • Law Commission of India
  • National Commission for Women

Also Read: GK Questions April 15, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Answers:

  1. Answer - Ebola
  2. Answer - Vietnam
  3. Answer - CovidGyan
  4. Answer - Nagpur
  5. Answer - 180 days
  6. Answer - 2.2 billion
  7. Answer - Tedros Adhanom
  8. Answer - 11 April
  9. Answer - Dharmendra Pradhan
  10. Answer - National Commission for Women

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 15 Quiz On National And International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories