GK Questions April 17, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Quick links:
The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 16 Quiz On National And International Affairs
1. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will consider using Remdesivir, which was used in the treatment of ----------------.
2. Recently, which of the following country chaired the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) online summit?
3. Recently, the Government has launched a science-based website ----------------- for Coronavirus.
4. Recently, Pharma major Lupin has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing plant in ----------.
5. HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh suggested increasing NPA norms to --------- from 90 days in the real estate accounts.
Also Read: GK Questions April 16, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions
6. Asian Development Bank has assured India of ----------------- US dollar support to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
7. The Wolrd Health Organisation issued a dire warning that prematurely lifting lockdown restrictions could spark a deadly resurgence of the disease. Who among the following is the Director-General of WHO?
8. National Safe Motherhood Day is observed every year on -------------.
9. Who among the following participated in G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers’ virtual meeting?
10. Which of the following has launched a WhatsApp number ‘7217735372’ to report cases of domestic violence during the coronavirus lockdown period?
Also Read: GK Questions April 15, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 15 Quiz On National And International Affairs