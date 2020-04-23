Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 23

Quick links:
The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Which of the following state government has launched the third edition of 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan'?
2. Who among the following is the author of the book 'Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster'?
3. India ranks -------------- on recently released global press freedom index.
4. Which of the following state government has launched ‘Tiranga’ vehicle for rapid screening of symptoms?
5. Which of the following country has recently legalized cannabis farming for medicinal use?
6. Which of the following is providing 3 crore meals amid COVID-19 lockdown under Mission Anna Seva programme?
7. Which IIT has developed a high-speed magnetic Random Access Memory (RAM)?
8. Which bank has launched ‘voice banking service’ on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant?
9.Who has formed “Air Evacuation Pod (AEP)” for the safe evacuation of COVID-19 patients from remote areas?
10. Which state government joined hands with tech giant Google to formed geotag community kitchens in the state?
