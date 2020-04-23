Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 23

Education

Attempt the quiz below for April 23, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: GK Questions April 22, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which of the following state government has launched the third edition of 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan'?

  • Gujarat
  • Maharashtra
  • Telangana
  • Andhra Pradesh

2. Who among the following is the author of the book 'Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster'?

  • J.G. Farrell
  • Roddy Doyle
  • John Banville
  • Adam Higginbotham

3. India ranks -------------- on recently released global press freedom index.

  • 133
  • 139
  • 142
  • 147

4. Which of the following state government has launched ‘Tiranga’ vehicle for rapid screening of symptoms?

  • Telangana
  • Assam
  • Maharashtra
  • Kerala

5. Which of the following country has recently legalized cannabis farming for medicinal use?

  • Libya
  • Namibia
  • Lebanon
  • Algeria

Also Raed: Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 22

6. Which of the following is providing 3 crore meals amid COVID-19 lockdown under Mission Anna Seva programme?

  • Tata Trust
  • Reliance Foundation
  • Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  • UNICEF

7. Which IIT has developed a high-speed magnetic Random Access Memory (RAM)?

  • IIT Mandi
  • IIT Guwahati
  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Roorkee

8. Which bank has launched ‘voice banking service’ on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant?

  • IPPB
  • Axis Bank
  • HDFC Bank
  • ICICI Bank

9.Who has formed “Air Evacuation Pod (AEP)” for the safe evacuation of COVID-19 patients from remote areas?

  • Indian Navy
  • Indian Airforce
  • Indian Army
  • Indian Coast Guard

10. Which state government joined hands with tech giant Google to formed geotag community kitchens in the state?

  • Kerala
  • Goa
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Karnataka

Also Read: GK Questions April 21, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Answers:

  1. Answer - Gujarat
  2. Answer - Adam Higginbotham
  3. Answer - 142
  4. Answer - Kerala
  5. Answer - Lebanese
  6. Answer - Reliance Foundation
  7. Answer - IIT Mandi
  8. Answer - ICICI Bank
  9. Answer - Indian Navy
  10. Answer - Uttar Pradesh

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 21

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories