Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 23

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which of the following state government has launched the third edition of 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan'?

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

2. Who among the following is the author of the book 'Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster'?

J.G. Farrell

Roddy Doyle

John Banville

Adam Higginbotham

3. India ranks -------------- on recently released global press freedom index.

133

139

142

147

4. Which of the following state government has launched ‘Tiranga’ vehicle for rapid screening of symptoms?

Telangana

Assam

Maharashtra

Kerala

5. Which of the following country has recently legalized cannabis farming for medicinal use?

Libya

Namibia

Lebanon

Algeria

6. Which of the following is providing 3 crore meals amid COVID-19 lockdown under Mission Anna Seva programme?

Tata Trust

Reliance Foundation

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

UNICEF

7. Which IIT has developed a high-speed magnetic Random Access Memory (RAM)?

IIT Mandi

IIT Guwahati

IIT Delhi

IIT Roorkee

8. Which bank has launched ‘voice banking service’ on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant?

IPPB

Axis Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

9.Who has formed “Air Evacuation Pod (AEP)” for the safe evacuation of COVID-19 patients from remote areas?

Indian Navy

Indian Airforce

Indian Army

Indian Coast Guard

10. Which state government joined hands with tech giant Google to formed geotag community kitchens in the state?

Kerala

Goa

Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka

Answers:

Answer - Gujarat Answer - Adam Higginbotham Answer - 142 Answer - Kerala Answer - Lebanese Answer - Reliance Foundation Answer - IIT Mandi Answer - ICICI Bank Answer - Indian Navy Answer - Uttar Pradesh

