Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 22

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1.IRDAI has set up a committee to find ways to improve the corporate governance systems of insurers. Who is the Chairman?
2. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) company has become the first company to begin the supply of BS-VI fuel across the country. Where is the headquarters of IOC?
3. Which Life Insurance company, through its unique initiative ‘Bachhpan ka Rakshakaran’, in association with Oscar Foundation, is offering football coaching to Under-Privileged Girls?
4. Which bank has switched to “Cash Budget based Assessment (CBBA)” for assessment of the working capital requirement for corporates?
5. With which company, DAY-NULM under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs signed MoU for e-marketing of products made by Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the country in urban areas?
6. Which of the following Zilla Parishad has decided to provide temporary ‘ration cards’ to more than 80,000 undocumented people so they can receive food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS)?
7. According to a recent report, the sown area of summer crops has increased by ---------------- as compared to the previous year?
8. Recently, the New Development Bank has decided to provide -------------- emergency assistance to India.
9. Who among the following has been appointed as the new Secretary to President of India?
10. Recently, Rudratej Singh passes away. He was working as the CEO of -------------.
