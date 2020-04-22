GK Questions April 22, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is full of people who generate news and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. S&P Global ratings have projected India’s GDP growth rate at ------------------ for the financial year 2020-21.

1.9%

1.8%

2.0%

2.5%

2. Who launched “Kisan Rath Mobile App’ to facilitate transportation of Foodgrains and Perishables goods?

Prahlad Joshi

Narendra Singh Tomar

Girirj Singh

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

3. Which day is observed as the World liver day?

19 April

18 April

17 April

15 April

4. Which day is observed as the World Creativity and Innovation Day?

10 April

21 April

11 April

5 April

5. TVS Motor has acquired the sporting motorcycle brand ‘Norton’. “Norton” is a brand of which country?

Singapore

UK

Oman

Qatar

6. Which state/union territory has launched “Assess Koro Na” mobile application?

Ladakh

Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir

Himachal Pradesh

8. What is the name of veteran tribal leader and former Odisha Minister who has passed away recently?

Saharai Oram

RPN Singh

Susan Ninan

Jui Karkare

9.In which state, Indian Coast Guards has conducted “Search and Rescue Exercise SAREX-2020”?

Goa

Andhra Pradesh

Uttarkhand

Meghalaya

10. In which city, for the first time in Inda, the Department of Posts has introduced a free digital parcel locker service?

Mumbai

Kolkata

Ukhrul

Shillong

Answers:

Answer - 1.8 % Answer - Narendra Singh Tomar Answer - 19 April Answer - 21 April Answer - UK Answer - Delhi Answer - Saharai Oram Answer - Goa Answer - Kolkata

