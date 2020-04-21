GK Questions April 21, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1.According to the recent report by Imperial College London, which of the following continent could see nearly 3,00,000 COVID-19 deaths this year?

North America

Asia

Africa

Europe

2. Recently, India has announced COVID-19 training programme for SAARC countries. Its first session held by -----------------.

AIIMS-Raipur

AIIMS-Rishikesh

AIIMS-New Delhi

AIIMS-Gorakhpur

3. Reliance Jio is in talks with which of the following company to build a 'super app’ similar to China’s WeChat?

Apple

Microsoft

Facebook

Google

4. Which of the following state government has announced ₹ 10,000 honorarium for health staffers?

Telangana

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

5. Which of the following city will host the Mobile World Congress till 2024?

Madrid

Rome

Barcelona

New York

6. Recently which of the following television channel has partnered with public service broadcaster Doordarshan to simulcast its popular animation show Chhota Bheem on DD National?

POGO

Cartoon Network India

Nickelodeon India

Hungama TV

7. Recently, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has shifted its testing facility from Gwalior to ------------.

Chennai

New Delhi

Jaipur

Agra

8. World Liver day is observed every year on ----------------.

17 April

18 April

19 April

20 April

9. Recently, Facebook has launched a third-party fact-checking in Bangladesh in partnership with ---------------.

Bill Fact check

Boom Fact check

Insta Fact check

Indiatoday Fact check

10. Which of the following has developed a sensitive and low-cost sensor to rapidly detect ‘bug sniffer’ bacteria?

Agharkar Research Institute

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Answers:

Answer - Africa Answer - AIIMS- Raipur Answer - Facebook Answer - Madhya Pradesh Answer - Barcelona Answer - POGO Answer - New Delhi Answer - 19 April Answer - Boom Fact check Answer - Agharkar Research Institute

