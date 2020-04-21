GK Questions April 21, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Here is the list as of April 21, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Updated On:
The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the GK questions:

1.According to the recent report by Imperial College London, which of the following continent could see nearly 3,00,000 COVID-19 deaths this year?

  • North America
  • Asia
  • Africa
  • Europe

2. Recently, India has announced COVID-19 training programme for SAARC countries. Its first session held by -----------------.

  • AIIMS-Raipur
  • AIIMS-Rishikesh
  • AIIMS-New Delhi
  • AIIMS-Gorakhpur

3. Reliance Jio is in talks with which of the following company to build a 'super app’ similar to China’s WeChat?

  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • Google

4. Which of the following state government has announced ₹ 10,000 honorarium for health staffers?

  • Telangana
  • Maharashtra
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh

5. Which of the following city will host the Mobile World Congress till 2024?

  • Madrid
  • Rome
  • Barcelona
  • New York

6. Recently which of the following television channel has partnered with public service broadcaster Doordarshan to simulcast its popular animation show Chhota Bheem on DD National?

  • POGO
  • Cartoon Network India
  • Nickelodeon India
  • Hungama TV

7. Recently, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has shifted its testing facility from Gwalior to ------------.

  • Chennai
  • New Delhi
  • Jaipur
  • Agra

8. World Liver day is observed every year on ----------------.

  • 17 April
  • 18 April
  • 19 April
  • 20 April

9. Recently, Facebook has launched a third-party fact-checking in Bangladesh in partnership with ---------------.

  • Bill Fact check
  • Boom Fact check
  • Insta Fact check
  • Indiatoday Fact check

10. Which of the following has developed a sensitive and low-cost sensor to rapidly detect ‘bug sniffer’ bacteria?

  • Agharkar Research Institute
  • Indian Institute of Science Education and Research
  • Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
  • Savitribai Phule Pune University

Answers:

  1. Answer - Africa
  2. Answer - AIIMS- Raipur
  3. Answer - Facebook
  4. Answer - Madhya Pradesh
  5. Answer - Barcelona
  6. Answer - POGO
  7. Answer - New Delhi
  8. Answer - 19 April
  9. Answer - Boom Fact check
  10. Answer - Agharkar Research Institute

