GK Questions April 21, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1.According to the recent report by Imperial College London, which of the following continent could see nearly 3,00,000 COVID-19 deaths this year?
2. Recently, India has announced COVID-19 training programme for SAARC countries. Its first session held by -----------------.
3. Reliance Jio is in talks with which of the following company to build a 'super app’ similar to China’s WeChat?
4. Which of the following state government has announced ₹ 10,000 honorarium for health staffers?
5. Which of the following city will host the Mobile World Congress till 2024?
6. Recently which of the following television channel has partnered with public service broadcaster Doordarshan to simulcast its popular animation show Chhota Bheem on DD National?
7. Recently, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has shifted its testing facility from Gwalior to ------------.
8. World Liver day is observed every year on ----------------.
9. Recently, Facebook has launched a third-party fact-checking in Bangladesh in partnership with ---------------.
10. Which of the following has developed a sensitive and low-cost sensor to rapidly detect ‘bug sniffer’ bacteria?
