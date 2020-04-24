Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 24

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which state has become the second state after Goa to be Corona free?

Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh

Meghalaya

Manipur

2. National Botanical Research Institute, NBRI has developed alcohol-based herbal sanitizer. It is located in which city?

Maharajganj

Varanasi

Mumbai

Lucknow

3. Who has launched an interactive platform “COVID India Seva?’

Jitendra Singh

Mansukh L.Mandaviya

Raj Kumar Singh

Harsh Vardhan

4. Which country’s "Running with the Bulls" event has been cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic?

UK

Serbia

America

Spain

5. Who launched the national program “VidyaDaan 2.0” for inviting e-learning Content contribution in New Delhi?

Kiren Rijiju

Prahalad Singh Patel

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Shripad Yesso Naik

6. Who has been appointed by US President Donald Trump as a member of the National Science Board?

Raghuram Rajan

Sudarsanam Babu

Jaggi Vasudev

Shardul Thakur

7. Which country has recently legalized cannabis farming for medicinal use?

Vietnam

Japan

China

Lebanon

8. Which day is observed as the National Panchayati Raj Day?

23 April

24 April

22 April

21 April

9. Who has participated in G-20 Extraordinary Agriculture Minister Meeting?

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Santosh Kumar Ganwar

Giriraj Singh

Narendra Singh Tomar

10. Who has been appointed as the CEO of Huawei Telecommunication India?

Sameer Aggarwal

David Li

Pekka Lundmark

Karan Bajwa

Answers:

Answer - Manipur Answer - Lucknow Answer - Harsh Vardhan Answer - Spain Answer - Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Answer - Sudarsanam Babu Answer - Lebanon Answer - 24 April Answer - Narendra Singh Tomar Answer - David Li

