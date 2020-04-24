Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 24

Quick links:
The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
Also Read: GK Questions April 23, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions
1. Which state has become the second state after Goa to be Corona free?
2. National Botanical Research Institute, NBRI has developed alcohol-based herbal sanitizer. It is located in which city?
3. Who has launched an interactive platform “COVID India Seva?’
4. Which country’s "Running with the Bulls" event has been cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic?
5. Who launched the national program “VidyaDaan 2.0” for inviting e-learning Content contribution in New Delhi?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 23
6. Who has been appointed by US President Donald Trump as a member of the National Science Board?
7. Which country has recently legalized cannabis farming for medicinal use?
8. Which day is observed as the National Panchayati Raj Day?
9. Who has participated in G-20 Extraordinary Agriculture Minister Meeting?
10. Who has been appointed as the CEO of Huawei Telecommunication India?
Also Read: GK Questions April 22, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 22