GK Questions April 23, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Fifteenth Finance Commission has decided to assess implications of COVID-19 pandemic on GDP growth. Who among the following is the chairman of 15th finance commission of India?

Amitabh Kant

Rajiv Gauba

Dr.Y.V Reddy

N.K. Singh

2. Which of the following payments banks have partnered with Mastercard to issue physical and virtual debit cards?

Jio Payments bank

India Post payment bank

Airtel payments bank

Paytm Payments bank

3. Who among the following has been appointed as the director of cricket South Africa on a permanent basis?

Jacques Kallis

Hashim Amla

Graeme Smith

Imran Tahir

4. Who among the following will head the central government’s high-level task force created for the development of COVID-19 vaccine?

Vinod Paul

K Vijay Raghavan

Rajeev Mehta

Both 1 and 2

5. Fitch Solution cuts India’s FY21 GDP growth forecast to ---------------.

1.8%

2.4%

2.6%

3.1%

6. Earth Day is observed every year on -----------.

19 April

20 April

21 April

22 April

7. Which of the following country has recently cancelled it's running with the bulls festival due to the Coronavirus pandemic?

Italy

Spain

Germany

France

8. Which of the following country’s parliament has prepared for virtual debates amid the COVID-19 lockdown?

Britain/United Kingdom

Australia

Iran

Italy

9. Who among the following participated in a virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers over COVID-19 impac on food safety?

Thawat Chand Gehlot

Narendra Singh Tomar

Dharmendra Pradhan

Radha Mohan Singh

10. Recently the Health and family Welfare minister launched an interactive platform ------------ which is aimed at providing real time solutions to COVID-19 related queries.

COVID SAHAYTA

COVID INDIA SEVA

COVID POLL

COVID SAATHI

Answers:

Answer- N.K. Singh Answer- Paytm Payments bank Answer- Graeme Smith Answer- Both 1 and 2 Answer- 1.8% Answer- 22 April Answer- Spain Answer- Britain/United Kingdom Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar Answer- COVID INDIA SEVA

