GK Questions April 23, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Fifteenth Finance Commission has decided to assess implications of COVID-19 pandemic on GDP growth. Who among the following is the chairman of 15th finance commission of India?
2. Which of the following payments banks have partnered with Mastercard to issue physical and virtual debit cards?
3. Who among the following has been appointed as the director of cricket South Africa on a permanent basis?
4. Who among the following will head the central government’s high-level task force created for the development of COVID-19 vaccine?
5. Fitch Solution cuts India’s FY21 GDP growth forecast to ---------------.
6. Earth Day is observed every year on -----------.
7. Which of the following country has recently cancelled it's running with the bulls festival due to the Coronavirus pandemic?
8. Which of the following country’s parliament has prepared for virtual debates amid the COVID-19 lockdown?
9. Who among the following participated in a virtual meeting of G-20 Agriculture Ministers over COVID-19 impac on food safety?
10. Recently the Health and family Welfare minister launched an interactive platform ------------ which is aimed at providing real time solutions to COVID-19 related queries.
