Current Affairs 2020 For April 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for April 29, 2020

1. Which company has acquired 6.43 per cent stake in debt-trapped “Reliance Capital?”

Jio

Facebook

TATA

HDFC

2. Which company announced the acquisition of the UK's most iconic sporting motorcycle Norton for £16 million, by acquiring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles?

Tata Motors Limited

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

TVS Motor Company

Ashok Leyland

3. Which of the following country is seeking $400 mn debt swap facility from the Reserve Bank of India?

Nepal

Bangladesh

Indonesia

Sri Lanka

4.CBDT informed the Income-tax refunds are obtained over eight lakh small businesses worth over five thousand 204 crore rupees issued in the last ten days. When was CBDT formed?

1948

1944

1954

1964

5. Who among the following will head the expert group for post-COVID-19 revival in Punjab?

A.C. Rangarajan

Kaushik Basu

Bimal Jalan

Montek Singh Ahluwalia

6. Indian Premier League is delayed by how much time due to COVID-19?

3 Months

Suspended indefinitely

1 Months

2 Months

7. Recently, Thuthukudi airport has been upgraded to level 3. Thuthukudi airport is in -------------.

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Karnataka

8. Which institute has developed a compact solid-state sensor that can detect the heavy metal ions in the water?

Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Assam

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangaluru

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

9. According to the Jeevan Shakti Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, the government will pay ----------- per mask to the women for making masks at home.

₹ 8

₹10

₹ 11

₹ 15

10. Which institute is currently developing an inactivated virus vaccine for COVID-19?

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

11. Recently, the government has declared the banking industry as a Public Utility Service (PUS) for a time period of -------------.

2 months

4 months

6 months

1 year

12. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) shifted its testing facility from Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior to which of the following institute?

Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences, Delhi

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangaluru

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

13. International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed every year on?

24 April

25 April

26 April

27 April

14. Which institute is to develop plasmonic semiconductor nanomaterials for the removal of toxic organic compounds from water by harvesting solar light?

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Assam

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangaluru

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

15. Recently, which of the following automobile company has acquired 3.36% share in Hinduja Leyland Finance?

Ashok Leyland

Tata Motors

Eicher Motors

Mahindra & Mahindra

16. Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved how many Indian firms for antibody rapid testing kits for testing COVID-19?

57

47

67

27

17. Which of the following company has launched a new add-on health cover called ‘BAGIC GOQii Co-pay Option?’

ICICI Lombard

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

HDFC ERGO

IFFCO Tokio General Insurance

18. Pusa Decontamination and Sanitizing Tunnel are developed by the Division of Agricultural Engineering, Indian Agricultural Research Institute. Where is Indian Agricultural Research Institute Situated?

Bhopal

New Delhi

Amritsar

Chandigarh

19. Recently, Shilpa Medicare has launched a generic drug with a brand name ‘Dasashil’. This drug is used in the treatment of which disease?

Cancer

Tuberculosis

Malaria

HIV

20. India has received how many testing kits, including rapid antibody test kits, from two Chinese firms for better monitoring and surveillance?

1 lakh

5 lakh

2 lakh

3 lakh

21. What is the name of a renowned theatre artist who has passed away recently?

Usha Ganguly

Sunil Joshi

Ravinder Singh Dhillon

Alok Sharma

22. State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) is to deliberate on model bid documents for the development and operation of underground mines. How much per cent of India's domestic coal production comes from CIL?

80%

20%

25%

65%

23. Which country has launched the first military satellite “Noor?”

Oman

Japan

Eritrea

Iran

24. Which institute developed Automatic Mist Based Sanitiser Dispensing Unit and UV Sanitisation Box & Hand-held UV device?

ICMR

DRDO

ISRO

IIT

25. Which National Park has become India’s first quarantine centre for animals after setting up isolation wards?

Manas

Bandipur

Anshi

Jim Corbett

26. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the "National Conference on Kharif crops 2020" through a video conference. Which of the following is not a Kharif crop?

Bajra

Barley

Maize

Cotton

27. Which state has become the first state in the country to carry out rapid testing for COVID-19?

Punjab

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

West Bengal

28. The Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory stating that which of the following app is "not safe" for private persons and entities?

FreeConference app

Google Hangouts app

Zoom videoconferencing app

Skype app

29. Which institute has developed a diagnostic test kit that can confirm COVID-19 in 2 hours at a low cost?

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum

30. What is the name of mobile application which aims to effectively track home-quarantines citizens and ensure they are actually staying in the home developed by Pune Municipal Corporation under Smart Cities Mission (SCM)?

Savdhan

Saiyam

Saksham

Satark

31.RBI announces extension of Ways & Means Advances limit from ₹ 1.2 lakh crore to how much for the remaining part of the first half of the financial year 2020-21?

₹ 1.5 lakh crore

₹ 1.8 lakh crore

₹ 2.5 lakh crore

₹ 2 lakh crore

Current Affairs 2020 Answers:

1. Which company has acquired 6.43 per cent stake in debt-trapped “Reliance Capital?”

Answer- HDFC

2. Which company announced the acquisition of the UK's most iconic sporting motorcycle Norton for £16 million, by acquiring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles?

Answer- TVS Motor Company

3. Which of the following country is seeking $400 mn debt swap facility from the Reserve Bank of India?

Answer- Sri Lanka

4.CBDT informed the Income-tax refunds are obtained over eight lakh small businesses worth over five thousand 204 crore rupees issued in the last ten days. When was CBDT formed?

Answer- 1944

5. Who among the following will head the expert group for post-COVID-19 revival in Punjab?

Answer- Montek Singh Ahluwalia

6. Indian Premier League is delayed by how much time due to COVID-19?

Answer- Suspended indefinitely

7. Recently, Thuthukudi airport has been upgraded to level 3. Thuthukudi airport is in -------------.

Answer- Tamil Nadu

8. Which institute has developed a compact solid-state sensor that can detect the heavy metal ions in water?

Answer- Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

9. According to the Jeevan Shakti Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, the government will pay ----------- per mask to the women for making masks at home.

Answer- ₹ 11

10. Which institute is currently developing an inactivated virus vaccine for COVID-19?

Answer- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)

11. Recently, the government has declared the banking industry as a Public Utility Service (PUS) for a time period of -------------.

Answer- 6 months

12. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) shifted its testing facility from Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior to which of the following institute?

Answer- Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences, Delhi

13. International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed every year on?

Answer- 26 April

14. Which institute is to develop plasmonic semiconductor nanomaterials for the removal of toxic organic compounds from water by harvesting solar light?

Answer- Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Assam

15. Recently, which of the following automobile company has acquired 3.36% share in Hinduja Leyland Finance?

Answer- Ashok Leyland

16. Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved how many Indian firms for antibody rapid testing kits for testing COVID-19?

Answer- 67

17. Which of the following company has launched a new add-on health cover called ‘BAGIC GOQii Co-pay Option?’

Answer- Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

18. Pusa Decontamination and Sanitizing Tunnel are developed by the Division of Agricultural Engineering, Indian Agricultural Research Institute. Where is Indian Agricultural Research Institute Situated?

Answer- New Delhi

19. Recently, Shilpa Medicare has launched a generic drug with a brand name ‘Dasashil’. This drug is used in the treatment of?

Answer- Cancer

20. India has received how many testing kits, including rapid antibody test kits, from two Chinese firms for better monitoring and surveillance?

Answer- 5 lakh

21. What is the name of a renowned theatre artist who has passed away recently?

Answer- Usha Ganguly

22. State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) is to deliberate on model bid documents for the development and operation of underground mines. How much per cent of India's domestic coal production comes from CIL?

Answer- 80%

23. Which country has launched the first military satellite “Noor?”

Answer- Iran

24. Which institute developed Automatic Mist Based Sanitiser Dispensing Unit and UV Sanitisation Box & Hand-held UV device?

Answer- DRDO

25. Which National Park has become India’s first quarantine centre for animals after setting up isolation wards?

Answer- Jim Corbett

26. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the "National Conference on Kharif crops 2020" through a video conference. Which of the following is not a Kharif crop?

Answer- Barley

27. Which state has become the first state in the country to carry out rapid testing for COVID-19?

Answer- Rajasthan

28. The Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory stating that which of the following app is "not safe" for private persons and entities?

Answer- Zoom videoconferencing app

29. Which institute has developed a diagnostic test kit that can confirm COVID-19 in 2 hours at a low cost?

Answer- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum

30. What is the name of mobile application which aims to effectively track home-quarantines citizens and ensure they are actually staying in the home developed by Pune Municipal Corporation under Smart Cities Mission (SCM)?

Answer- Saiyam

31.RBI announces extension of Ways & Means Advances limit from ₹1.2 lakh crore to how much for the remaining part of the first half of the financial year 2020-21?

Answer- ₹2 lakh Crore

