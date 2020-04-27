Current Affairs 2020 For April 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for April 27, 2020

1.In context with the recent approval of fixation if Nutrient Bases Subsidy (NBS) rates, which fertilizers has been added under the NBS scheme?

Ammonium Phosphate

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Chloride

Ammonium Sulphate

2.Which state became the first state to have video conferencing infrastructure in all its courts?

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

3.What is the name of the program launched by HRD Ministry, which invites people and organisations to contribute resources for e-learning?

Bharat Vidya

Vidya Daan 2.0

Vidya Bharathi 2.0

Vidya Samridhi

4.Khongjom Day is celebrated in which of the following states?

Assam

Mizoram

Manipur

Sikkim

5.The recently promulgated ordinance, which seeks to punish the persons committing violence against healthcare professionals fighting Covid-19 amends which act?

Epidemic Disease Act, 1897

Medical Protection Act (MPA)

Indian Medical Council Act, 1956

Protection of Healthcare Worker Act, 1982

6.Which state government has directed the private schools to only charge tuition fees on per month basis from students for now amid the COVID-19 situation?

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

7.The Supreme Court quashed the earlier order of which state, which provided 100 per cent reservation to ST teachers in schools in the scheduled areas?

Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Sikkim

Odisha

8.SC quashes order providing 100% reservation for ST candidates in a teaching job in scheduled areas in which state?

Himachal Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Haryana

Jharkhand

9.The term ‘Fncas9 Editor Linked Uniform Detection Assay’ –Feluda, which was seen in news recently, is associated with which process?

Developing a vaccine for Covid-19

Testing Coronavirus

Plasma Therapy

Developing Herd Immunity

10.Which State government launched the "Apthamitra" helpline on 22 April which aims to empower people in the state's fight against coronavirus?

Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Bihar

11.‘Lockdown Learners’ is a series launched by which UN agency, that aims to conduct a mentorship program to Indian students and educators?

UNICEF

UNESCO

UNODC

UNIDO

12.According to the satellite data published by which agency stated that the air pollution over northern India has dropped to a 20-year-low for this time of the year?

ROSCOSMOS

ISRO

NASA

The European Space Agency

13.What is the amount of financial assistance approved by the Union Cabinet, for ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package’?

₹10000Cr

₹15000Cr

₹20000Cr

₹30000Cr

14.Which state becomes the first zero COVID-19 states in the country?

Goa

Nagaland

Kerala

Manipur

15.Which international organisation recently estimated that remittances to South Asia will drop 22%, in this year?

World Economic Forum

International Monetary fund

Asian Development Bank

World Bank

16.Which state govt. partners with healthcare startup MedCords for consultation and medicine delivery through Aayu & Sehat Sathi apps?

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

Punjab

17. Which country drafted the resolution, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly, on equitable access to essential medical supplies?

Australia

New Zealand

Mexico

Russia

18. Which state became the first state in India to geotag its 7,368 community kitchens and community shelters across 75 districts which produce 12 lakh food packets a day?

Himachal Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

19. Which Indian sportsperson has been named as one of the ambassadors of Badminton World Federation, for its ‘I am badminton’ campaign?

P Kashyap

Srikanth Kidambi

P V Sindhu

Sai Praneeth

20. Which State has been the worst affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India?

Odisha

Jharkhand

Maharashtra

Haryana

21. Which city was named as the World Book Capital for the year 2020, by UNESCO?

Tokyo

Beijing

Kuala Lumpur

Jaipur

22.Door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines prohibited in which of the following states?

Punjab

Haryana

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

23. Which rating agency has slashed the GDP growth forecast of India to 0.8% from its previous estimate of 2%, for the financial year 2020-21?

S & P

Fitch ratings

CRISIL

IndRa

24. Which state has decided that the health workers who are directly engaged in the treatment of Corona patients will be given a service amount of Rs 10 thousand every month as honorarium?

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Haryana

Madhya Pradesh

25. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a Class-70 all-weather permanent bridge on which river?

Ravi

Tangri

Sutlej

Beas

26. Which State's/UT's Chief Minister announced that the Doctors will conduct the clinical trial of plasma enrichment technique to treat severely-ill coronavirus patients soon?

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Delhi

27. The Indian Council of Medical Research announced that pooled testing can be done only in areas where the COVID-19 prevalence is less than ------------.

2%

4%

5%

10%

28. Which state's CM inaugurated the online delivery website 'Cghaat' which will facilitate doorstep delivery of fruits and vegetables?

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

29. International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace is observed every year on ------------------.

25 April

24 April

23 April

22 April

30. Which state has become the first state to start the Pool Testing of the coronavirus samples?

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Delhi

Madhya Pradesh

Current Affairs 2020 Answers

1. In context with the recent approval of fixation if Nutrient Bases Subsidy (NBS) rates, which fertilizers has been added under the NBS scheme?

Answer- Ammonium Phosphate

2. Which state became the first state to have video conferencing infrastructure in all its courts?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

3. What is the name of the program launched by HRD Ministry, which invites people and organisations to contribute resources for e-learning?

Answer- Vidya Daan 2.0

4. Khongjom Day is celebrated in which of the following states?

Answer- Manipur

5. The recently promulgated ordinance, which seeks to punish the persons committing violence against healthcare professionals fighting Covid-19 amends which act?

Answer- Epidemic Disease Act, 1897

6. Which state government has directed the private schools to only charge tuition fees on per month basis from students for now amid the COVID-19 situation?

Answer- Haryana

7. The Supreme Court quashed the earlier order of which state, which provided 100 per cent reservation to ST teachers in schools in the scheduled areas?

Answer- Karnataka

8.SC quashes order providing 100% reservation for ST candidates in a teaching job in scheduled areas in which state?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

9. The term ‘Fncas9 Editor Linked Uniform Detection Assay’ –Feluda, which was seen in the news recently, is associated with which process?

Answer- Testing Coronavirus

10. Which State government launched the "Apthamitra" helpline on 22 April which aims to empower people in the state's fight against coronavirus?

Answer- Karnataka

11.‘Lockdown Learners’ is a series launched by which UN agency, that aims to conduct a mentorship program to Indian students and educators?

Answer- UNODC

12.According to the satellite data published by which agency stated that the air pollution over northern India has dropped to a 20-year-low for this time of the year?

Answer: NASA

13. What is the amount of financial assistance approved by the Union Cabinet, for ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package’?

Answer- ₹15000Cr

14. Which state becomes the first zero COVID-19 states in the country?

Answer: Goa

15. Which international organisation recently estimated that remittances to South Asia will drop 22%, in this year?

Answer- World Bank

16.Which state govt. partners with healthcare startup MedCords for consultation and medicine delivery through Aayu & Sehat Sathi apps?

Answer: Rajasthan

17. Which country drafted the resolution, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly, on equitable access to essential medical supplies?

Answer- Mexico

18. Which state became the first state in India to geotag its 7,368 community kitchens and community shelters across 75 districts which produce 12 lakh food packets a day?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

19. Which Indian sportsperson has been named as one of the ambassadors of the Badminton World Federation, for its ‘I am badminton’ campaign?

Answer- P V Sindhu

20. Which State has been the worst affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India?

Answer: Maharashtra

21. Which city was named as the World Book Capital for the year 2020, by UNESCO?

Answer- Kuala Lumpur

22.Door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines prohibited in which of the following states?

Answer: Maharashtra

23. Which rating agency has slashed the GDP growth forecast of India to 0.8% from its previous estimate of 2%, for the financial year 2020-21?

Answer- Fitch Ratings

24. Which state has decided that the health workers who are directly engaged in the treatment of Corona patients will be given a service amount of Rs 10 thousand every month as honorarium?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

25. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a Class-70 all-weather permanent bridge on which river?

Answer- Ravi

26. Which State's/UT's Chief Minister announced that the Doctors will conduct the clinical trial of plasma enrichment technique to treat severely-ill coronavirus patients soon?

Answer: Delhi

27. The Indian Council of Medical Research announced that pooled testing can be done only in areas where the COVID-19 prevalence is less than ------------.

Answer- 5%

28. Which state's CM inaugurated the online delivery website 'Cghaat' which will facilitate doorstep delivery of fruits and vegetables?

Answer: Chhattisgarh

29. International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace is observed every year on ------------------.

Answer- 24 April

30. Which state has become the first state to start the Pool Testing of the coronavirus samples?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

