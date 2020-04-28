GK Questions 2020 For April 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for April 28, 2020

1. Who is the MD and CEO of City Union Bank (CUB)?

Lingam Venkat Prabhakar

Sanjiv Chadha

Atanu Kumar Das

N Kamakodi

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched which of the following portal on 24 April 2020 at the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day?

E-Village Swadesh portal

E-Gram Swadesh portal

E-Village Swaraj portal

E-Gram Swaraj portal

3.Which Small Finance Bank has been ranked 5th among “Best Large Workplaces in Asia 2020” by the Great Place to Work Institute?

Utkarsh

Ujjivan

Jana

Equitas

4.How many farmers and traders registered on 'Kisan Rath' mobile app, just within one week of its launch?

2.5 lakh

1.5 lakh

3.5 lakh

2.0 lakh

5.Which State government has launched “Apthamitra” helpline and app to fight COVID-19?

Kerala

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

6.The home ministry has set up how many more inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) for making an on-spot assessment of COVID-19?

2

3

4

5

7.Who has developed the “WashKaro” app to warn about COVID-19?

IIT Delhi

IIIT Delhi

IIT Guwahati

IIT Mandi

8.What is the name of the application launched in CISF to enable movement of files and documents without physical touch?

E-Office

E-Files

E-CISF

E-Karyalay

9.Who has been selected as one of the ambassadors for Badminton World Federation (BWF)’s “I am badminton” awareness campaign?

P V Sindhu

Viswanathan Anand

Shardul Thakur

Amitabh Bachchan

10.Which institutes along with a few other institutions is currently developing digital and molecular surveillance of the spread of novel coronavirus to understand the biology, epidemiology and disease impact?

CCMB and IGIB

CCMB and IIT

THSTI and IGIB

CCMB and INST

11.Who has become the new president of the International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA)?

Sameer Aggarwal

Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Sunil Joshi

Rakesh Sharma

12.Which institute has developed Chitra Magna, an innovative RNA extraction kit, innovative technology for isolating RNA from swabs for COVID-19 tests?

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad

Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali

13.Rajnath Singh inaugurated mobile virology research and diagnostic laboratory (MVRDL). Who has developed this?

DRDO

ISRO

CSIR

NASSCOM

14.Which yojna will use drones in the mapping of properties in villages and will make it easier for villagers to avail loans from banks?

Swabhiman Yojana

Swami Yojana

Sarvjan Yojana

Swamitva Yojana

15.Who has been named IPL’s Greatest of All Time captain by a Star Sports jury?

Virat Kohli

M.S.Dhoni

Rohit Sharma

Ben Stokes

16.Government to set up how much fund to repay outstanding payments to MSMEs owned by govt. and private industries?

Rs 1 trillion

Rs 2 trillion

Rs 4 trillion

Rs 5 trillion

17.The country’s first COVID-19 sample collection mobile lab has been developed by which state-owned organisation, in collaboration with the ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad?

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Defence Research and Development Organisation

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Bharat Electronics Limited

18.Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' felicitated the team of scientists from which of the following institute who are involved in the development of COVID-19 probe free Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Diagnostic Kit?

IIT-Patna

THSTI-Faridabad

INST-Mohali

IIT-Delhi

19.Where is the main campus of the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology located?

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Himachal Pradesh

20.Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the alternative academic calendars at the upper primary stage (Classes VI to VIII) on 23 April. The calendars were developed by which organisation?

NCERT

CBSE

ICSE

AICTE

21.‘Khongjom Day’ is commemorated in which Indian state/UT, to pay tribute to war heroes of the state?

Sikkim

Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh

Tripura

22.Which institute develops foot-operated washbasins, to be installed in Mumbai's Dharavi?

CSIR-National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies, New Delhi

CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar

CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani

CSIR- Structural Engineering Research Centre, Chennai

23.‘mCOVID19’ is a mobile application launched by which Indian state, to enable the truck drivers to transport essential goods to the state?

Odisha

Mizoram

Assam

West Bengal

24.Which organisation has initiated a study to engineer virucidal coatings to prevent the COVID-19 Transmission?

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics

Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibers

25.Who is the head of the recently reconstitute National Shipping Board?

Malini Shankar

Abdulgani Serang

Amar Singh Thakur

Anil Devli

26.Which institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) found that SN 2010kd, a super-luminous supernova stands out with the amount of mass and Nickel ejected during the explosion?

Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences

Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences

Agharkar Research Institute

Bhaskaracharya Pratishthana

27.International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative of which international organisation?

UN Women

UNESCO

UNICEF

International Telecommunication Union

28.Which company launched its generic version of cancer drug Dasatinib in India?

Cipla

Shilpa Medicare

Sun Pharmaceutical

Divi's Laboratories

29.What is the name of the eminent Kolkata-based theatre personality and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, who recently passed away?

Rudratej Singh

Usha Ganguly

Ratnakar Chaini

Virender Lal Chopra

30.Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched which of the following campaign on social media on 23 April on the occasion of World Book Day?

#MyBookMyLifecampaign

#MyBookMyGurucampaign

#MyBookMyFriendcampaign

#MyBookMylovecampaign

GK 2020 Answers

1. Who is the MD and CEO of City Union Bank (CUB)?

Answer- N Kamakodi

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched which of the following portal on 24 April 2020 at the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day?

Answer- E-Gram Swaraj portal

3. Which Small Finance Bank has been ranked 5th among “Best Large Workplaces in Asia 2020” by the Great Place to Work Institute?

Answer- Ujjivan

4.How many farmers and traders registered on 'Kisan Rath' mobile app, just within one week of its launch?

Answer- 1.5 lakh

5. Which State government has launched “Apthamitra” helpline and app to fight COVID-19?

Answer- Karnataka

6. The home ministry has set up how many more inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) for making an on-spot assessment of Covid-19?

Answer- 4

7. Who has developed the “WashKaro” app to warn about COVID-19?

Answer- IIIT Delhi

8. What is the name of the application launched in CISF to enable movement of files and documents without physical touch?

Answer- E-karyalay

9. Who has been selected as one of the ambassadors for Badminton World Federation (BWF)’s “I am badminton” awareness campaign?

Answer- P V Sindhu

10. Which institutes along with a few other institutions is currently developing digital and molecular surveillance of the spread of novel coronavirus to understand the biology, epidemiology and disease impact?

Answer- CCMB and IGIB

11. Who has become the new president of the International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA)?

Answer- Rakesh Sharma

12. Which institute has developed Chitra Magna, an innovative RNA extraction kit, innovative technology for isolating RNA from swabs for COVID-19 tests?

Answer- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

13. Rajnath Singh inaugurated mobile virology research and diagnostic laboratory (MVRDL). Who has developed this?

Answer- DRDO

14. Which yojna will use drones in the mapping of properties in villages and will make it easier for villagers to avail loans from banks?

Answer- Swamitva Yojana

15. Who has been named IPL’s Greatest of All Time captain by a Star Sports jury?

Answer- M.S.Dhoni

16. Government to set up how much fund to repay outstanding payments to MSMEs owned by govt. and private industries?

Answer- Rs 1 trillion

17. The country’s first COVID-19 sample collection mobile lab has been developed by which state-owned organisation, in collaboration with the ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad?

Answer- Defence Research and Development Organisation

18. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' felicitated the team of scientists from which of the following institute who are involved in the development of COVID-19 probe free Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Diagnostic Kit?

Answer- IIT-Delhi

19. Where is the main campus of the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology located?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

20. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the alternative academic calendars at the upper primary stage (Classes VI to VIII) on 23 April. The calendars were developed by which organisation?

Answer- NCERT

21.‘Khongjom Day’ is commemorated in which Indian state/Ut, to pay tribute to war heroes of the state?

Answer- Manipur

22. Which institute develops foot-operated washbasins, to be installed in Mumbai's Dharavi?

Answer- CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar

23.‘mCOVID19’ is a mobile application launched by which Indian state, to enable the truck drivers to transport essential goods to the state?

Answer- Mizoram

24. Which organisation has initiated a study to engineer virucidal coatings to prevent the COVID-19 Transmission?

Answer- Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad

25. Who is the head of the recently reconstitute National Shipping Board?

Malini Shankar

26.Which institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) found that SN 2010kd, a super-luminous supernova stands out with the amount of mass and Nickel ejected during the explosion?

Answer- Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences.

27. International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative of which international organisation?

Answer- International Telecommunication Union

28. Which company launched its generic version of cancer drug Dasatinib in India?

Answer- Shilpa Medicare

29. What is the name of the eminent Kolkata-based theatre personality and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, who recently passed away?

Answer- Usha Ganguly

30. Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched which of the following campaign on social media on 23 April on the occasion of World Book Day?

Answer-#MyBookMyFriendcampaign

