GK Questions 2020 For April 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who is the MD and CEO of City Union Bank (CUB)?
2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched which of the following portal on 24 April 2020 at the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day?
3.Which Small Finance Bank has been ranked 5th among “Best Large Workplaces in Asia 2020” by the Great Place to Work Institute?
4.How many farmers and traders registered on 'Kisan Rath' mobile app, just within one week of its launch?
5.Which State government has launched “Apthamitra” helpline and app to fight COVID-19?
6.The home ministry has set up how many more inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) for making an on-spot assessment of COVID-19?
7.Who has developed the “WashKaro” app to warn about COVID-19?
8.What is the name of the application launched in CISF to enable movement of files and documents without physical touch?
9.Who has been selected as one of the ambassadors for Badminton World Federation (BWF)’s “I am badminton” awareness campaign?
10.Which institutes along with a few other institutions is currently developing digital and molecular surveillance of the spread of novel coronavirus to understand the biology, epidemiology and disease impact?
11.Who has become the new president of the International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA)?
12.Which institute has developed Chitra Magna, an innovative RNA extraction kit, innovative technology for isolating RNA from swabs for COVID-19 tests?
13.Rajnath Singh inaugurated mobile virology research and diagnostic laboratory (MVRDL). Who has developed this?
14.Which yojna will use drones in the mapping of properties in villages and will make it easier for villagers to avail loans from banks?
15.Who has been named IPL’s Greatest of All Time captain by a Star Sports jury?
16.Government to set up how much fund to repay outstanding payments to MSMEs owned by govt. and private industries?
17.The country’s first COVID-19 sample collection mobile lab has been developed by which state-owned organisation, in collaboration with the ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad?
18.Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' felicitated the team of scientists from which of the following institute who are involved in the development of COVID-19 probe free Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Diagnostic Kit?
19.Where is the main campus of the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology located?
20.Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the alternative academic calendars at the upper primary stage (Classes VI to VIII) on 23 April. The calendars were developed by which organisation?
21.‘Khongjom Day’ is commemorated in which Indian state/UT, to pay tribute to war heroes of the state?
22.Which institute develops foot-operated washbasins, to be installed in Mumbai's Dharavi?
23.‘mCOVID19’ is a mobile application launched by which Indian state, to enable the truck drivers to transport essential goods to the state?
24.Which organisation has initiated a study to engineer virucidal coatings to prevent the COVID-19 Transmission?
25.Who is the head of the recently reconstitute National Shipping Board?
26.Which institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) found that SN 2010kd, a super-luminous supernova stands out with the amount of mass and Nickel ejected during the explosion?
27.International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative of which international organisation?
28.Which company launched its generic version of cancer drug Dasatinib in India?
29.What is the name of the eminent Kolkata-based theatre personality and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, who recently passed away?
30.Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched which of the following campaign on social media on 23 April on the occasion of World Book Day?
1. Who is the MD and CEO of City Union Bank (CUB)?
Answer- N Kamakodi
2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched which of the following portal on 24 April 2020 at the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day?
Answer- E-Gram Swaraj portal
3. Which Small Finance Bank has been ranked 5th among “Best Large Workplaces in Asia 2020” by the Great Place to Work Institute?
Answer- Ujjivan
4.How many farmers and traders registered on 'Kisan Rath' mobile app, just within one week of its launch?
Answer- 1.5 lakh
5. Which State government has launched “Apthamitra” helpline and app to fight COVID-19?
Answer- Karnataka
6. The home ministry has set up how many more inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) for making an on-spot assessment of Covid-19?
Answer- 4
7. Who has developed the “WashKaro” app to warn about COVID-19?
Answer- IIIT Delhi
8. What is the name of the application launched in CISF to enable movement of files and documents without physical touch?
Answer- E-karyalay
9. Who has been selected as one of the ambassadors for Badminton World Federation (BWF)’s “I am badminton” awareness campaign?
Answer- P V Sindhu
10. Which institutes along with a few other institutions is currently developing digital and molecular surveillance of the spread of novel coronavirus to understand the biology, epidemiology and disease impact?
Answer- CCMB and IGIB
11. Who has become the new president of the International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA)?
Answer- Rakesh Sharma
12. Which institute has developed Chitra Magna, an innovative RNA extraction kit, innovative technology for isolating RNA from swabs for COVID-19 tests?
Answer- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
13. Rajnath Singh inaugurated mobile virology research and diagnostic laboratory (MVRDL). Who has developed this?
Answer- DRDO
14. Which yojna will use drones in the mapping of properties in villages and will make it easier for villagers to avail loans from banks?
Answer- Swamitva Yojana
15. Who has been named IPL’s Greatest of All Time captain by a Star Sports jury?
Answer- M.S.Dhoni
16. Government to set up how much fund to repay outstanding payments to MSMEs owned by govt. and private industries?
Answer- Rs 1 trillion
17. The country’s first COVID-19 sample collection mobile lab has been developed by which state-owned organisation, in collaboration with the ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad?
Answer- Defence Research and Development Organisation
18. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' felicitated the team of scientists from which of the following institute who are involved in the development of COVID-19 probe free Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Diagnostic Kit?
Answer- IIT-Delhi
19. Where is the main campus of the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology located?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
20. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the alternative academic calendars at the upper primary stage (Classes VI to VIII) on 23 April. The calendars were developed by which organisation?
Answer- NCERT
21.‘Khongjom Day’ is commemorated in which Indian state/Ut, to pay tribute to war heroes of the state?
Answer- Manipur
22. Which institute develops foot-operated washbasins, to be installed in Mumbai's Dharavi?
Answer- CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar
23.‘mCOVID19’ is a mobile application launched by which Indian state, to enable the truck drivers to transport essential goods to the state?
Answer- Mizoram
24. Which organisation has initiated a study to engineer virucidal coatings to prevent the COVID-19 Transmission?
Answer- Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad
25. Who is the head of the recently reconstitute National Shipping Board?
Malini Shankar
26.Which institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) found that SN 2010kd, a super-luminous supernova stands out with the amount of mass and Nickel ejected during the explosion?
Answer- Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences.
27. International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative of which international organisation?
Answer- International Telecommunication Union
28. Which company launched its generic version of cancer drug Dasatinib in India?
Answer- Shilpa Medicare
29. What is the name of the eminent Kolkata-based theatre personality and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, who recently passed away?
Answer- Usha Ganguly
30. Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched which of the following campaign on social media on 23 April on the occasion of World Book Day?
Answer-#MyBookMyFriendcampaign
