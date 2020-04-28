Current Affairs 2020 For April 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Amazon has launched a program called “Local Shops on Amazon” in which country, to rope in local retailers into the digital arena?
2. Which institute has taken initiative to manufacture nutrient-rich foods for COVID-19 patients at a time when the need for healthy and immunity-boosting foods is indispensable?
3. Which UN agency released a report, which says that the repayments of developing countries on their public external debt will create great economic stress?
4. The Union Cabinet led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved significant investments of how much rupees for 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'?
5. When is the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace celebrated across the world?
6. Government has delayed the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Government Employees and Pensioners till which of the following dates?
7. Swamitva Scheme, which has been launched by the Prime Minister, is associated with which field?
8. Which institute has developed 'Feluda', a low-cost coronavirus test for detection of the pathogen?
9. Which country has named its Mars exploration mission, proposed to be launched this year, as “Taiwan-1”?
10. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a new permanent bridge on the which river connecting Kasowal enclave in Punjab to the rest of the country?
11. Which state/UT has bagged three National awards for outstanding contribution by its Panchayati Raj Institution in socio-economic development projects?
12. Which institute has developed a microreactor that can produce large quantities of uniform size of nanoparticles?
13. Tianwen-1 is the first Mars exploration mission of which country?
14. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a Mobile Virology Research and Diagnostics Laboratory (MVRDL) via video conference on 23 April. The laboratory was developed by which organisation?
15. When is World Malaria Day is observed every year?
16. Which organisation developed ten varieties of Anthurium, a flower with high market value, by cross-pollination which removes harmful airborne chemicals like formaldehyde, ammonia, toluene, xylene, and allergens?
17. Which of the following organisation has developed ‘VITAL’ ventilator specifically to treat COVID-19 patients?
18. Which organisation started providing 10,000 water bottles per day to Delhi Police personnel out on the streets in the fight against COVID-19?
19. Which of the following organisation has launched ‘e-karyalat’ app for movement of files without physical touch?
20. An ordinance proposing new amendments to the Epidemic Disease Act, 1987 has been approved by the Union Cabinet on April 22, 2020. It includes the imprisonment of guilty for how much time?
21. Which of the following institute has developed COVID-19 dashboard ‘PRACRITI’ that accounts for the basic reproduction number?
22. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) planned to implement which drug against COVID-19?
23. Which of the following state government has revived ‘zero interest’ loan schemes for women self-help groups?
24. Indian herpetologists have discovered a new species of viper family- Trimeresurus Salazar in Pakke Tiger Reserve. Pakke Tiger Reserve is in which state?
25. Vodafone Idea has tied up with which of the following company to launch ‘Recharge Saathi’?
26. Uttar Pradesh government ordered complete sealing of the Delhi-Noida border till further orders as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in which of the following district?
27. Who among the following took oath as the Chief Vigilance Commissioner of India?
28. Technology Information, Forecasting, and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous Government of India prepared a white paper to strategize revival of post-COVID 19 Indian economies. TIFAC comes under which of the following Ministry?
29. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has postponed the ongoing second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League to?
30. The government is now working towards procuring thousands of wristbands that will be integrated with which app to help medical personnel and authorities keep track of the movement of patients in hospitals?
31. Recently, Graeme Watson passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?
1. Amazon has launched a program called “Local Shops on Amazon” in which country, to rope in local retailers into the digital arena?
Answer- India
2. Which institute has taken initiative to manufacture nutrient-rich foods for COVID-19 patients at a time when the need for healthy and immunity-boosting foods is indispensable?
Answer- Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology
3. Which UN agency released a report, which says that the repayments of developing countries on their public external debt will create great economic stress?
Answer- UNCTAD
4. The Union Cabinet led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved significant investments of how much rupees for 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'?
Answer- ₹15,000 crore
5. When is the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace celebrated across the world?
Answer- April 24
6. Government has delayed the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Government Employees and Pensioners till which of the following dates?
Answer- March 1, 2021
7. Swamitva Scheme, which has been launched by the Prime Minister, is associated with which field?
Answer- Creation of Land ownership records
8. Which institute has developed 'Feluda', a low-cost coronavirus test for detection of the pathogen?
Answer- CSIR-IGIB
9. Which country has named its Mars exploration mission, proposed to be launched this year, as “Taiwan-1”?
Answer- China
10. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a new permanent bridge on the which river connecting Kasowal enclave in Punjab to the rest of the country?
Answer- Ravi
11. Which state/UT has bagged three National awards for outstanding contribution by its Panchayati Raj Institution in socio-economic development projects?
Answer- Jammu and Kashmir
12. Which institute has developed a microreactor that can produce large quantities of uniform size of nanoparticles?
Answer- Agharkar Research Institute
13. Taiwen-1 is the first Mars exploration mission of which country?
Answer- China
14. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a Mobile Virology Research and Diagnostics Laboratory (MVRDL) via video conference on 23 April. The laboratory was developed by which organisation?
Answer- DRDO
15. When is World Malaria Day is observed every year?
Answer- 25 April
16. Which organisation developed ten varieties of Anthurium, a flower with high market value, by cross-pollination which removes harmful airborne chemicals like formaldehyde, ammonia, toluene, xylene, and allergens?
Answer- National Innovation Foundation-India
17. Which of the following organisation has developed ‘VITAL’ ventilator specifically to treat COVID-19 patients?
Answer- NASA
18. Which organisation started providing 10,000 water bottles per day to Delhi Police personnel out on the streets in the fight against COVID-19?
Answer- Indian Railways
19. Which of the following organisation has launched ‘e-karyalat’ app for movement of files without physical touch?
Central Industrial Security Force
20. An ordinance proposing new amendments to the Epidemic Disease Act, 1987 has been approved by the Union Cabinet on April 22, 2020. It includes the imprisonment of guilty for how much time?
Answer- From 6 months to 7 years
21. Which of the following institute has developed COVID-19 dashboard ‘PRACRITI’ that accounts for the basic reproduction number?
Answer- IIT Delhi
22. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) planned to implement which drug against COVID-19?
Answer- Sepsivac
23. Which of the following state government has revived ‘zero interest’ loan schemes for women self-help groups?
Answer - Andhra Pradesh
24. Indian herpetologists have discovered a new species of viper family- Trimeresurus Salazar in Pakke Tiger Reserve. Pakke Tiger Reserve is in which state?
Answer- Arunachal Pradesh
25. Vodafone Idea has tied up with which of the following company to launch ‘Recharge Saathi’?
Answer- Paytm
26. Uttar Pradesh government ordered complete sealing of the Delhi-Noida border till further orders as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in which of the following district?
Answer- Gautam Budhha Nagar district
27. Who among the following took oath as the Chief Vigilance Commissioner of India?
Answer- Sanjay Kothari
28. Technology Information, Forecasting, and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous Government of India prepared a white paper to strategize revival of post-COVID 19 Indian economies. TIFAC comes under which of the following Ministry?
Answer- Department of Science and Technology
29. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has postponed the ongoing second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League to?
Answer- June 2021
30. The government is now working towards procuring thousands of wristbands that will be integrated with which app to help medical personnel and authorities keep track of the movement of patients in hospitals?
Answer- Arogya Setu
31. Recently, Graeme Watson passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?
Answer- Cricket
