Current Affairs 2020 For April 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for April 27, 2020

1. Amazon has launched a program called “Local Shops on Amazon” in which country, to rope in local retailers into the digital arena?

India

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

2. Which institute has taken initiative to manufacture nutrient-rich foods for COVID-19 patients at a time when the need for healthy and immunity-boosting foods is indispensable?

National Dairy Research Institute

Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology

International Food Policy Research Institute

National Institute of Food Technology

3. Which UN agency released a report, which says that the repayments of developing countries on their public external debt will create great economic stress?

UNIDO

UNCTAD

IMF

ILO

4. The Union Cabinet led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved significant investments of how much rupees for 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'?

₹25,000 crore

₹15,000 crore

₹50,000 crore

₹10,000 crore

5. When is the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace celebrated across the world?

April 18

April 20

April 22

April 24

6. Government has delayed the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Government Employees and Pensioners till which of the following dates?

June 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

7. Swamitva Scheme, which has been launched by the Prime Minister, is associated with which field?

COVID-19 testing

Creation of Land ownership records

Environment up-gradation

Employment Generation

8. Which institute has developed 'Feluda', a low-cost coronavirus test for detection of the pathogen?

CSIR-IGIB

CSIR-NCL

CSIR-CFTRI

CSIR-AMPRI

9. Which country has named its Mars exploration mission, proposed to be launched this year, as “Taiwan-1”?

South Korea

China

Israel

Japan

10. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a new permanent bridge on the which river connecting Kasowal enclave in Punjab to the rest of the country?

Ravi

Beas River

Chenab River

Sutlej River

11. Which state/UT has bagged three National awards for outstanding contribution by its Panchayati Raj Institution in socio-economic development projects?

Telangana

Kerala

Jammu and Kashmir

Punjab

12. Which institute has developed a microreactor that can produce large quantities of uniform size of nanoparticles?

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Agharkar Research Institute

13. Tianwen-1 is the first Mars exploration mission of which country?

China

Russia

Japan

France

14. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a Mobile Virology Research and Diagnostics Laboratory (MVRDL) via video conference on 23 April. The laboratory was developed by which organisation?

DRDO

ICMR

ISRO

EPFO

15. When is World Malaria Day is observed every year?

23 April

25 April

27 April

24 April

16. Which organisation developed ten varieties of Anthurium, a flower with high market value, by cross-pollination which removes harmful airborne chemicals like formaldehyde, ammonia, toluene, xylene, and allergens?

National Innovation Foundation-India

ICMR

Indian Institute of Technology

National Institute of Technology

17. Which of the following organisation has developed ‘VITAL’ ventilator specifically to treat COVID-19 patients?

ISRO

World Bank

NASA

WHO

18. Which organisation started providing 10,000 water bottles per day to Delhi Police personnel out on the streets in the fight against COVID-19?

SBI

Indian Railways

Coal India

India Post

19. Which of the following organisation has launched ‘e-karyalat’ app for movement of files without physical touch?

Central Industrial Security Force

Indian Air Force

Defence Research and Development Organisation

National Investigation Agency

20. An ordinance proposing new amendments to the Epidemic Disease Act, 1987 has been approved by the Union Cabinet on April 22, 2020. It includes the imprisonment of guilty for how much time?

From 6 months to 7 years

From 6 months to 4 years

From 6 months to 6 years

From 6 months to 3 years

21. Which of the following institute has developed COVID-19 dashboard ‘PRACRITI’ that accounts for the basic reproduction number?

IIT Delhi

IIT Ropar

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Madras

22. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) planned to implement which drug against COVID-19?

Sepsivac

Pesivac

Cytosivac

Sepsocyto

23. Which of the following state government has revived ‘zero interest’ loan schemes for women self-help groups?

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Jharkhand

Andhra Pradesh

24. Indian herpetologists have discovered a new species of viper family- Trimeresurus Salazar in Pakke Tiger Reserve. Pakke Tiger Reserve is in which state?

Manipur

Himachal Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

25. Vodafone Idea has tied up with which of the following company to launch ‘Recharge Saathi’?

Flipkart

Google Pay

Paytm

Amazon India

26. Uttar Pradesh government ordered complete sealing of the Delhi-Noida border till further orders as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in which of the following district?

Meerut district

Bagpat district

Gautam Budhha Nagar district

Chandauli district

27. Who among the following took oath as the Chief Vigilance Commissioner of India?

Sachin Shah

Sanjay Kothari

Rajesh Jha

Mukesh Sharma

28. Technology Information, Forecasting, and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous Government of India prepared a white paper to strategize revival of post-COVID 19 Indian economies. TIFAC comes under which of the following Ministry?

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Ministry of Communications

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Department of Science and Technology

29. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has postponed the ongoing second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League to?

October 2020

December 2020

March 2021

June 2021

30. The government is now working towards procuring thousands of wristbands that will be integrated with which app to help medical personnel and authorities keep track of the movement of patients in hospitals?

MyGov app

Arogya Setu

Google Maps

Facebook

31. Recently, Graeme Watson passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?

Hockey

Basketball

Golf

Cricket

Current Affairs 2020 Answers

1. Amazon has launched a program called “Local Shops on Amazon” in which country, to rope in local retailers into the digital arena?

Answer- India

2. Which institute has taken initiative to manufacture nutrient-rich foods for COVID-19 patients at a time when the need for healthy and immunity-boosting foods is indispensable?

Answer- Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology

3. Which UN agency released a report, which says that the repayments of developing countries on their public external debt will create great economic stress?

Answer- UNCTAD

4. The Union Cabinet led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved significant investments of how much rupees for 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'?

Answer- ₹15,000 crore

5. When is the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace celebrated across the world?

Answer- April 24

6. Government has delayed the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Government Employees and Pensioners till which of the following dates?

Answer- March 1, 2021

7. Swamitva Scheme, which has been launched by the Prime Minister, is associated with which field?

Answer- Creation of Land ownership records

8. Which institute has developed 'Feluda', a low-cost coronavirus test for detection of the pathogen?

Answer- CSIR-IGIB

9. Which country has named its Mars exploration mission, proposed to be launched this year, as “Taiwan-1”?

Answer- China

10. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a new permanent bridge on the which river connecting Kasowal enclave in Punjab to the rest of the country?

Answer- Ravi

11. Which state/UT has bagged three National awards for outstanding contribution by its Panchayati Raj Institution in socio-economic development projects?

Answer- Jammu and Kashmir

12. Which institute has developed a microreactor that can produce large quantities of uniform size of nanoparticles?

Answer- Agharkar Research Institute

13. Taiwen-1 is the first Mars exploration mission of which country?

Answer- China

14. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a Mobile Virology Research and Diagnostics Laboratory (MVRDL) via video conference on 23 April. The laboratory was developed by which organisation?

Answer- DRDO

15. When is World Malaria Day is observed every year?

Answer- 25 April

16. Which organisation developed ten varieties of Anthurium, a flower with high market value, by cross-pollination which removes harmful airborne chemicals like formaldehyde, ammonia, toluene, xylene, and allergens?

Answer- National Innovation Foundation-India

17. Which of the following organisation has developed ‘VITAL’ ventilator specifically to treat COVID-19 patients?

Answer- NASA

18. Which organisation started providing 10,000 water bottles per day to Delhi Police personnel out on the streets in the fight against COVID-19?

Answer- Indian Railways

19. Which of the following organisation has launched ‘e-karyalat’ app for movement of files without physical touch?

Central Industrial Security Force

20. An ordinance proposing new amendments to the Epidemic Disease Act, 1987 has been approved by the Union Cabinet on April 22, 2020. It includes the imprisonment of guilty for how much time?

Answer- From 6 months to 7 years

21. Which of the following institute has developed COVID-19 dashboard ‘PRACRITI’ that accounts for the basic reproduction number?

Answer- IIT Delhi

22. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) planned to implement which drug against COVID-19?

Answer- Sepsivac

23. Which of the following state government has revived ‘zero interest’ loan schemes for women self-help groups?

Answer - Andhra Pradesh

24. Indian herpetologists have discovered a new species of viper family- Trimeresurus Salazar in Pakke Tiger Reserve. Pakke Tiger Reserve is in which state?

Answer- Arunachal Pradesh

25. Vodafone Idea has tied up with which of the following company to launch ‘Recharge Saathi’?

Answer- Paytm

26. Uttar Pradesh government ordered complete sealing of the Delhi-Noida border till further orders as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in which of the following district?

Answer- Gautam Budhha Nagar district

27. Who among the following took oath as the Chief Vigilance Commissioner of India?

Answer- Sanjay Kothari

28. Technology Information, Forecasting, and Assessment Council (TIFAC), an autonomous Government of India prepared a white paper to strategize revival of post-COVID 19 Indian economies. TIFAC comes under which of the following Ministry?

Answer- Department of Science and Technology

29. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has postponed the ongoing second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League to?

Answer- June 2021

30. The government is now working towards procuring thousands of wristbands that will be integrated with which app to help medical personnel and authorities keep track of the movement of patients in hospitals?

Answer- Arogya Setu

31. Recently, Graeme Watson passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?

Answer- Cricket

