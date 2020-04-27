GK Questions 2020 For April 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK questions 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of gk today.
1. What is the theme of World Immunization Week 2020?
Answer- Vaccines Work for All
2. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced that which of the following antiviral drug can be used against COVID-19?
Answer: Remdesivir
3. Recently, Pakistan received -------------emergency loan from IMF to deal with the Coronavirus crisis.
Answer- USD 1.39 billion
4.J&K government released ₹183 crores to the beneficiaries under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Who is the Governor of Jammu?
Answer: G. C. Murmu
5. Which of the following institute has recently developed foot-operated washbasins for Mumbai’s Dharavi?
Answer- CSIR
6. Which state has become the first state to prolong the coronavirus lockdown which has been extended till April 30?
Answer: Odisha
7. Which of the following northeastern state-observed ‘Khongjom Day’ on 23 April?
Answer- Manipur
8. The Haryana State Government has set up a 24x7 Toll-free helpline facility for procurement during Rabi Season 2020 and also ensuring social distancing norms. Who are Agriculture and Farmers welfare of Haryana?
Answer: Jai Parkash Dalal
9. Which of the following state has become the first state in Inda with an in-house facility of virtual courts?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
10. Which of the following state's/UT's government launched 'Operation SHIELD' in 21 containment zones in the state/UT?
Answer: Delhi
11. World Games has unveiled a new logo and title for 2022 edition. The 2022 edition will take place in --------------.
Answer- Birmingham
12. The COVID 19 pandemic has made the ubiquitous gamosa, a decorative cotton towel, evolve from memento to mask. The Gamosa is an article of significance for the people of which state?
Answer: Assam
13. Which of the following UN organisation has rolled out a ‘Lockdown Learners’ series in India?
Answer- United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes
14. Which state government has announced that it is to double the salary of Doctors, Nurses and other medical professionals dealing with COVID-19 patients?
Answer: Punjab
15. Which of the following organisation is manufacturing nutrient-rich food for COVID-19 patients?
Answer- Indian Institute of Food Processing Industry
16. Andhra Pradesh state government has placed an order for how many rapid testing kits for COVID-19?
Answer: 3 lakh
17. Who among the following has been appointed as the new head of the National Shipping Board?
Answer- Malini Shankar
18. Which of the following state's CM has announced that the government will provide ₹ 2000 to all state's residents stranded outside due to lockdown?
Answer: Manipur
19. Recently, India has approved 1 million USD to Antique as project outlay. What is the capital of Antigua?
Answer- Saint John’s
20. Which of the following state's government announced on April 8, 2020, that it will provide an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to the police personnel in the state in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer: Uttar Pradesh
21. Which of the following bank has recently launched working capital demand loan for Agri sector?
Answer- Indian Overseas Bank
22. Which of the following State's Chief Minister has announced a 5T plan to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus?
Answer: Delhi
23. According to a Wolrd Bank report on the impact of the COVID-19 on migration and remittances, Remittances to India are likely to drop by ------- from USD 83 billion last year to USD 64 billion this year.
Answer- 23%
24. Which of the following states has asked the Centre to release ₹5,013 crore as the revenue deficit grant to the state to tackle the COVID-19 crisis?
Answer: West Bengal
25. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has projected India’s GDP growth rate at ----------- for the financial year 2020-21.
Answer- 0.9% to 1.5%
26. Which state government recently launched the "Mo Prativa" programme in collaboration with UNICEF (United Nations Children's Funds)?
Answer: Odisha
27. According to Fitch Ratings Global Economic Outlook, India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate is projected to ------------ for the year April 2020 to March 2021.
Answer- 0.80%
28. The Uttar Pradesh government has said that six persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat who have been accused of misbehaving with women staff at the district hospital in Ghaziabad will be charged under the NSA 1980. What is the full form of S in NSA?
Answer: Security
29.2021 UEFA Women’s Championship was postponed by one year. Which country will this event?
Answer- England
30. Which state's CM has been conferred with the 'Hero to Animals Award' by animal rights body PETA?
Answer: Odisharupe
