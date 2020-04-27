GK Questions 2020 For April 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK questions 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly India GK - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of gk today. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a gk questions quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK Questions for April 27, 2020

1. What is the theme of World Immunization Week 2020?

Protected Together

Close the immunization gap

Are you up-to-date?

Vaccines Work for All

2. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced that which of the following antiviral drug can be used against COVID-19?

Acyclovir

Abacavir

Remdesivir

Atazanavir

3. Recently, Pakistan received -------------emergency loan from IMF to deal with the Coronavirus crisis.

USD 1.94 billion

USD 1.22 billion

USD 1.39 billion

USD 2.11 billion

4.J&K government released ₹183 crores to the beneficiaries under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Who is the Governor of Jammu?

Srinivas Kumar Sinha

G. C. Murmu

Satya Pal Malik

Narinder Nath Vohra

5. Which of the following institute has recently developed foot-operated washbasins for Mumbai’s Dharavi?

IIT Kharagpur

DRDO

IIT Madras

CSIR

6. Which state has become the first state to prolong the coronavirus lockdown which has been extended till April 30?

Tamil Nadu

Haryana

Punjab

Odisha

7. Which of the following northeastern state-observed ‘Khongjom Day’ on 23 April?

Nagaland

Assam

Tripura

Manipur

8. The Haryana State Government has set up a 24x7 Toll-free helpline facility for procurement during Rabi Season 2020 and also ensuring social distancing norms. Who are Agriculture and Farmers welfare of Haryana?

Anil Vij

Dushyant Chautala

Mool Chand Sharma

Jai Parkash Dalal

9. Which of the following state has become the first state in Inda with an in-house facility of virtual courts?

Madhya Pradesh

Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

10. Which of the following state's/UT's government launched 'Operation SHIELD' in 21 containment zones in the state/UT?

Punjab

Chandigarh

Delhi

Haryana

11. World Games has unveiled a new logo and title for 2022 edition. The 2022 edition will take place in --------------.

Tokyo

Shanghai

Birmingham

Rio de Janeiro

12. The COVID 19 pandemic has made the ubiquitous gamosa, a decorative cotton towel, evolve from memento to mask. The Gamosa is an article of significance for the people of which state?

Odisha

Assam

Nagaland

Tripura

13. Which of the following UN organisation has rolled out a ‘Lockdown Learners’ series in India?

United Nations Children’s Fund

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation

Food and Agriculture Organisation

14. Which state government has announced that it is to double the salary of Doctors, Nurses and other medical professionals dealing with COVID-19 patients?

Haryana

Punjab

Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan

15. Which of the following organisation is manufacturing nutrient-rich food for COVID-19 patients?

Indian Institute of Food Processing Industry

Central Food Technological Research Institute

Nestle Food Safety Institute India

National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute

16. Andhra Pradesh state government has placed an order for how many rapid testing kits for COVID-19?

5 lakh

7 lakh

3 lakh

1 lakh

17. Who among the following has been appointed as the new head of the National Shipping Board?

Rajat Dey

Malini Shankar

Amitabh Gill

Archana Deshwal

18. Which of the following state's CM has announced that the government will provide ₹2000 to all state's residents stranded outside due to lockdown?

Sikkim

Assam

Manipur

Nagaland

19. Recently, India has approved 1 million USD to Antique as project outlay. What is the capital of Antigua?

Andorra La Vella

Luxembourg

Saint John’s

San Marino

20. Which of the following state's government announced on April 8, 2020, that it will provide an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to the police personnel in the state in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic?

Kerala

Punjab

Uttar Pradesh

Assam

21. Which of the following bank has recently launched working capital demand loan for Agri sector?

ICICI Bank

Punjab National Bank

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

22. Which of the following State's Chief Minister has announced a 5T plan to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus?

Delhi

Haryana

Punjab

Kerala

23. According to a Wolrd Bank report on the impact of the COVID-19 on migration and remittances, Remittances to India are likely to drop by ------- from USD 83 billion last year to USD 64 billion this year.

20%

23%

21%

27%

24. Which of the following states has asked the Centre to release ₹5,013 crore as the revenue deficit grant to the state to tackle the COVID-19 crisis?

West Bengal

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

Odisha

25. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has projected India’s GDP growth rate at ----------- for the financial year 2020-21.

1.5% to 2.8%

0.9% to 1.5%

1.90%

4.00%

26. Which state government recently launched the "Mo Prativa" programme in collaboration with UNICEF (United Nations Children's Funds)?

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Odisha

Tamil Nadu

27. According to Fitch Ratings Global Economic Outlook, India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate is projected to ------------ for the year April 2020 to March 2021.

4.80%

3.50%

0.80%

2.50%

28. The Uttar Pradesh government has said that six persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat who have been accused of misbehaving with women staff at the district hospital in Ghaziabad will be charged under the NSA 1980. What is the full form of S in NSA?

Society

Security

Safety

Social

29. 2021 UEFA Women’s Championship was postponed by one year. Which country will this event?

Columbia

Ecuador

Russia

England

30. Which state's CM has been conferred with the 'Hero to Animals Award' by animal rights body PETA?

Andhra Pradesh

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

Odisha

GK Questions 2020 Answers

1. What is the theme of World Immunization Week 2020?

Answer- Vaccines Work for All

2. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced that which of the following antiviral drug can be used against COVID-19?

Answer: Remdesivir

3. Recently, Pakistan received -------------emergency loan from IMF to deal with the Coronavirus crisis.

Answer- USD 1.39 billion

4.J&K government released ₹183 crores to the beneficiaries under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Who is the Governor of Jammu?

Answer: G. C. Murmu

5. Which of the following institute has recently developed foot-operated washbasins for Mumbai’s Dharavi?

Answer- CSIR

6. Which state has become the first state to prolong the coronavirus lockdown which has been extended till April 30?

Answer: Odisha

7. Which of the following northeastern state-observed ‘Khongjom Day’ on 23 April?

Answer- Manipur

8. The Haryana State Government has set up a 24x7 Toll-free helpline facility for procurement during Rabi Season 2020 and also ensuring social distancing norms. Who are Agriculture and Farmers welfare of Haryana?

Answer: Jai Parkash Dalal

9. Which of the following state has become the first state in Inda with an in-house facility of virtual courts?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

10. Which of the following state's/UT's government launched 'Operation SHIELD' in 21 containment zones in the state/UT?

Answer: Delhi

11. World Games has unveiled a new logo and title for 2022 edition. The 2022 edition will take place in --------------.

Answer- Birmingham

12. The COVID 19 pandemic has made the ubiquitous gamosa, a decorative cotton towel, evolve from memento to mask. The Gamosa is an article of significance for the people of which state?

Answer: Assam

13. Which of the following UN organisation has rolled out a ‘Lockdown Learners’ series in India?

Answer- United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes

14. Which state government has announced that it is to double the salary of Doctors, Nurses and other medical professionals dealing with COVID-19 patients?

Answer: Punjab

15. Which of the following organisation is manufacturing nutrient-rich food for COVID-19 patients?

Answer- Indian Institute of Food Processing Industry

16. Andhra Pradesh state government has placed an order for how many rapid testing kits for COVID-19?

Answer: 3 lakh

17. Who among the following has been appointed as the new head of the National Shipping Board?

Answer- Malini Shankar

18. Which of the following state's CM has announced that the government will provide ₹ 2000 to all state's residents stranded outside due to lockdown?

Answer: Manipur

19. Recently, India has approved 1 million USD to Antique as project outlay. What is the capital of Antigua?

Answer- Saint John’s

20. Which of the following state's government announced on April 8, 2020, that it will provide an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to the police personnel in the state in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

21. Which of the following bank has recently launched working capital demand loan for Agri sector?

Answer- Indian Overseas Bank

22. Which of the following State's Chief Minister has announced a 5T plan to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus?

Answer: Delhi

23. According to a Wolrd Bank report on the impact of the COVID-19 on migration and remittances, Remittances to India are likely to drop by ------- from USD 83 billion last year to USD 64 billion this year.

Answer- 23%

24. Which of the following states has asked the Centre to release ₹5,013 crore as the revenue deficit grant to the state to tackle the COVID-19 crisis?

Answer: West Bengal

25. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has projected India’s GDP growth rate at ----------- for the financial year 2020-21.

Answer- 0.9% to 1.5%

26. Which state government recently launched the "Mo Prativa" programme in collaboration with UNICEF (United Nations Children's Funds)?

Answer: Odisha

27. According to Fitch Ratings Global Economic Outlook, India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate is projected to ------------ for the year April 2020 to March 2021.

Answer- 0.80%

28. The Uttar Pradesh government has said that six persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat who have been accused of misbehaving with women staff at the district hospital in Ghaziabad will be charged under the NSA 1980. What is the full form of S in NSA?

Answer: Security

29.2021 UEFA Women’s Championship was postponed by one year. Which country will this event?

Answer- England

30. Which state's CM has been conferred with the 'Hero to Animals Award' by animal rights body PETA?

Answer: Odisha

