Current Affairs 2020: April 3 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. The National Gallery of Modern Art celebrated 66 years by launching a virtual tour of its permanent collection. The main museum of the National Gallery of Modern Art is in -----------.

Hyderabad

Mumbai

Chennai

New Delhi

2. Recently, which of the following state chief minister has transferred ₹611 Crores in accounts of MGNREGA workers?

Haryana

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

3. Which of the following state government has launched the ‘PRAGYAAM’ app to issue e-passes to everyone associated with the delivery of essential services amid lockdown?

Telangana

Haryana

Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand

4. Tata Power JV has commenced commercial operations of Shuakhevi Hydro Power Project in which of the following country?

Egypt

Georgia

Chad

Austria

5. Which of the following institute has developed a mobile app named ‘CORONTINE’ to help the authorities in tracking the asymptomatic carriers and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

IIT Mumbai

6. Recently, which of the following country has assured India continuous supply of LPG?

Oman

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

7. According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the lockdown due to the COVID-19 has reduced the pollution in the Kaveri river and its tributaries. Which of the following is not a tributary of Kaveri?

Amravati

Bhavani

Indravati

Kabini

8. Which of the following country has cancelled it multilateral air exercise ‘Exercise Red Flag’?

UAE

USA

France

Russia

9. In which country, Summer Olympic 2021 will be held?

Japan

France

USA

China

10. What is the name of Air Vice Marshal (retd) who has passed away recently?

Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

Chandan Singh Rathore

Nand Kishore Acharya

Vasdev Mohi

Answers:

Answer - New Delhi Answer - Uttar Pradesh Answer - Jharkhand Answer - Georgia Answer - IIT Bombay Answer - Saudi Arabia Answer - Amravati Answer - USA Answer - Japan Answer - Chandan Singh Rathore

