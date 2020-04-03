The Debate
The Debate
Current Affairs 2020: April 3 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Education

Attempt the quiz below for April 3, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: GK Questions April 2, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. The National Gallery of Modern Art celebrated 66 years by launching a virtual tour of its permanent collection. The main museum of the National Gallery of Modern Art is in -----------.

  • Hyderabad
  • Mumbai
  • Chennai
  • New Delhi

2. Recently, which of the following state chief minister has transferred ₹611 Crores in accounts of MGNREGA workers?

  • Haryana
  • Rajasthan
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh

3. Which of the following state government has launched the ‘PRAGYAAM’ app to issue e-passes to everyone associated with the delivery of essential services amid lockdown?

  • Telangana
  • Haryana
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Jharkhand

4. Tata Power JV has commenced commercial operations of Shuakhevi Hydro Power Project in which of the following country?

  • Egypt
  • Georgia
  • Chad
  • Austria

5. Which of the following institute has developed a mobile app named ‘CORONTINE’ to help the authorities in tracking the asymptomatic carriers and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease?

  • IIT Kharagpur
  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Kanpur
  • IIT Mumbai

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 2nd Quiz On National And International Affairs

6. Recently, which of the following country has assured India continuous supply of LPG?

  • Oman
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Iran

7. According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the lockdown due to the COVID-19 has reduced the pollution in the Kaveri river and its tributaries. Which of the following is not a tributary of Kaveri?

  • Amravati
  • Bhavani
  • Indravati
  • Kabini

8. Which of the following country has cancelled it multilateral air exercise ‘Exercise Red Flag’?

  • UAE
  • USA
  • France
  • Russia

9. In which country, Summer Olympic 2021 will be held?

  • Japan
  • France
  • USA
  • China

10. What is the name of Air Vice Marshal (retd) who has passed away recently?

  • Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria
  • Chandan Singh Rathore
  • Nand Kishore Acharya
  • Vasdev Mohi

Also Read: GK Questions March 30, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Answers:

  1. Answer - New Delhi
  2. Answer - Uttar Pradesh
  3. Answer - Jharkhand
  4. Answer - Georgia
  5. Answer - IIT Bombay
  6. Answer - Saudi Arabia
  7. Answer - Amravati
  8. Answer - USA
  9. Answer - Japan
  10. Answer - Chandan Singh Rathore

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: March 30 Quiz On National And International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

