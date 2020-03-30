The Debate
GK Questions March 30, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of March 30, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

gk questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the GK questions:

1. Recently, Nemai Ghosh passed away. He was a/an -------------.

  • Painter
  • Scientist
  • Photographer
  • Journalist

2. Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) communications satellite has been launched by using which of the following launch system?

  • Delta IV
  • Atlas V
  • Ariane 5
  • Falcon 9

3. Which of the following country has the maximum number of Coronavirus cases in the world?

  • China
  • Italy
  • USA
  • UK

4. Who among the following has partnered with Fit India, to provide a 21-Day Weight Loss programme?

  • Katrina Kaif
  • Madhuri Dixit
  • Shilpa Shetty
  • Sushmita Sen

5. Recently, which of the following state has recently announced a COVID-19 dedicated hospital with 1,000 beds?

  • Rajasthan
  • Bihar
  • Haryana
  • Odisha

6.RBI has permitted a ------------- month moratorium on EMI payments on all outstanding loans.

  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

7. Who among the following has won the IIFTC Tourism Impact award 2020 for her outstanding contribution to world tourism through her cinema?

  • Madhuri Dixit
  • Imtiaz Ali
  • Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Zoya Akhtar

8.PESO took measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals, other health care facilities. PESO is headquartered in ---------.

  • Chennai
  • New Delhi
  • Agra
  • Nagpur

9. Rajyogini Dadi Janki passed away. She was the Chief of which of the following Sansthan?

  • Brahma Kumari
  • Sri Aurobindo Ashram
  • Art of Living
  • Isha Foundation

10. Boris Johnson has been tested positive for Coronavirus. He is the Prime Minister of ---------

  • Germany
  • Canda
  • Itlay
  • UK

  1. Answer - Photographer
  2. Answer - Atlas V
  3. Answer - USA
  4. Answer - Shilpa Shetty
  5. Answer - Odisha
  6. Answer - 3
  7. Answer - Zoya Akhtar
  8. Answer - Nagpur
  9. Answer - Brahma Kumari
  10. Answer - UK

