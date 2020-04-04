Current Affairs 2020: April 4 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international which are considered to be current affairs today. These questions become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that can help candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.
1. Which State Government has launched a mobile app PRAGYAAM to issue e-passes to everyone associated with the delivery of essential services during the national lockdown to combat COVID-19?
2. Which bank has announced the launch of banking service on Whatsapp?
3. IAG (Insurance Australia General) has sold its entire ------------ stake in SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. For USD 310 million (about Rs. 2,325).
4. Navin Chikara is related to which sports?
5. Which state has set up “Team-11” to fight the coronavirus spread?
6. What is the name of Air Vice Marshal (retd) who has passed away recently?
7. Which coronavirus risk-tracking application has been launched by the Government of India?
8. A ‘Modi Kitchen’ with a capacity to serve 500 meals every day has started functioning in which city?
9. Who has been honoured with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020for her outstanding contribution to world tourism?
10. Which small finance bank has rolled out a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) QR-based loan installment payment facility along with NPCI for its customers?
