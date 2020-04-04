The Debate
Current Affairs 2020: April 4 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Education

Attempt the quiz below for April 4, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

current affairs 2020

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international which are considered to be current affairs today. These questions become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that can help candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs. 

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which State Government has launched a mobile app PRAGYAAM to issue e-passes to everyone associated with the delivery of essential services during the national lockdown to combat COVID-19?

  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Kerala
  • Assam
  • Jharkhand

2. Which bank has announced the launch of banking service on Whatsapp?

  • HDFC bank
  • ICICI bank
  • SBI
  • Axis bank

3. IAG (Insurance Australia General) has sold its entire ------------ stake in SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. For USD 310 million (about Rs. 2,325).

  • 74%
  • 49%
  • 26%
  • 51%

4. Navin Chikara is related to which sports?

  • Discus Throw
  • Shot Put
  • Javelin Throw
  • Rowing

5. Which state has set up “Team-11” to fight the coronavirus spread?

  • Odisha
  • West Bengal
  • Karnataka
  • Uttar Pradesh

6. What is the name of Air Vice Marshal (retd) who has passed away recently?

  • Shashi Tharoor
  • Chandan Singh Rathore
  • Nand Kishore
  • Acharya

7. Which coronavirus risk-tracking application has been launched by the Government of India?

  • Yodhavu
  • SSA
  • Madhu
  • Corona Kavach

8. A ‘Modi Kitchen’ with a capacity to serve 500 meals every day has started functioning in which city?

  • Maharajganj
  • Gorakhpur
  • Bhavnagar
  • Kovai

9. Who has been honoured with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020for her outstanding contribution to world tourism?

  • Manoj Das
  • Zoya Akhtar
  • Sanjana Kapoor
  • Jadav Payeng

10. Which small finance bank has rolled out a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) QR-based loan installment payment facility along with NPCI for its customers?

  • Jana
  • Ujjivan
  • Utkarsh
  • Suryoday

  1. Answer- Jharkhand
  2. Answer- ICICI bank
  3. Answer- 26%
  4. Answer- Shot Put
  5. Answer- Uttar Pradesh
  6. Answer- Chandan Singh Rathore
  7. Answer- Corona Kavach
  8. Answer-Kovai
  9. Answer- Zoya Akhtar
  10. Answer- Jana

