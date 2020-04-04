Current Affairs 2020: April 4 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international which are considered to be current affairs today. These questions become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that can help candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which State Government has launched a mobile app PRAGYAAM to issue e-passes to everyone associated with the delivery of essential services during the national lockdown to combat COVID-19?

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Assam

Jharkhand

2. Which bank has announced the launch of banking service on Whatsapp?

HDFC bank

ICICI bank

SBI

Axis bank

3. IAG (Insurance Australia General) has sold its entire ------------ stake in SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. For USD 310 million (about Rs. 2,325).

74%

49%

26%

51%

4. Navin Chikara is related to which sports?

Discus Throw

Shot Put

Javelin Throw

Rowing

5. Which state has set up “Team-11” to fight the coronavirus spread?

Odisha

West Bengal

Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh

6. What is the name of Air Vice Marshal (retd) who has passed away recently?

Shashi Tharoor

Chandan Singh Rathore

Nand Kishore

Acharya

7. Which coronavirus risk-tracking application has been launched by the Government of India?

Yodhavu

SSA

Madhu

Corona Kavach

8. A ‘Modi Kitchen’ with a capacity to serve 500 meals every day has started functioning in which city?

Maharajganj

Gorakhpur

Bhavnagar

Kovai

9. Who has been honoured with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020for her outstanding contribution to world tourism?

Manoj Das

Zoya Akhtar

Sanjana Kapoor

Jadav Payeng

10. Which small finance bank has rolled out a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) QR-based loan installment payment facility along with NPCI for its customers?

Jana

Ujjivan

Utkarsh

Suryoday

Answer- Jharkhand Answer- ICICI bank Answer- 26% Answer- Shot Put Answer- Uttar Pradesh Answer- Chandan Singh Rathore Answer- Corona Kavach Answer-Kovai Answer- Zoya Akhtar Answer- Jana

