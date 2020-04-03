GK Questions April 3, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Where bile juice is stored in the human body?
2. What is the other name of Vitamin D?
3. Fundamental rights in the Indian constitution is taken from which country?
4. Provision of suspension of fundamental rights during an emergency is taken from which country?
5. In Indian constitution which articles and part deal with Union and its territory?
6. Which instrument is used to measure atmospheric pressure?
7. If the reading of barometer falls suddenly then it is the indication of?
8. Working of optical fibre in communication is based on which principle?
9. What is the unit of power of a lens?
10. Separation of cream from milk from the cream separator is work on which principle?
