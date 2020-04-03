GK Questions April 3, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Where bile juice is stored in the human body?

Gall bladder

Kidney

Abdomen

Lungs

2. What is the other name of Vitamin D?

Cobalamin

Calciferol

Riboflavin

Tocopherol

3. Fundamental rights in the Indian constitution is taken from which country?

USA

India

France

Spain

4. Provision of suspension of fundamental rights during an emergency is taken from which country?

India

Germany

USA

UAE

5. In Indian constitution which articles and part deal with Union and its territory?

Article 21

Article 17 (part-1)

Article 5 (part-2)

Article 1-4 (part-1)

6. Which instrument is used to measure atmospheric pressure?

Manometer

Bourdon tube

Barometer

None of the above

7. If the reading of barometer falls suddenly then it is the indication of?

Falling barometer

Storm

Hail

None of the above

8. Working of optical fibre in communication is based on which principle?

Total external reflection

Total internal reflection

Both - Total internal reflection & Total external reflection

None of the above

9. What is the unit of power of a lens?

Dioptre

Astigmatism

Lensmeter

Vertometer

10. Separation of cream from milk from the cream separator is work on which principle?

Gravity

Centrifugal force

Centrifugal force & Gravity

None of the above

Answers:

Answer - Gall bladder Answer - Calciferol Answer - France Answer - Germany Answer - Article 1-4 (part-1) Answer - Barometer Answer - Both Falling Barometer & Storm Answer - Total internal reflection Answer - Dioptre Answer - Centrifugal force

