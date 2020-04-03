The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

GK Questions April 3, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of April 3, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: GK Questions April 2, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the GK questions:

1. Where bile juice is stored in the human body?

  • Gall bladder
  • Kidney
  • Abdomen
  • Lungs

2. What is the other name of Vitamin D?

  • Cobalamin
  • Calciferol
  • Riboflavin
  • Tocopherol

3. Fundamental rights in the Indian constitution is taken from which country?

  • USA
  • India
  • France
  • Spain

4. Provision of suspension of fundamental rights during an emergency is taken from which country?

  • India
  • Germany
  • USA
  • UAE

5. In Indian constitution which articles and part deal with Union and its territory?

  • Article 21
  • Article 17 (part-1)
  • Article 5 (part-2)
  • Article 1-4 (part-1)

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 2nd Quiz On National And International Affairs

6. Which instrument is used to measure atmospheric pressure?

  • Manometer
  • Bourdon tube
  • Barometer
  • None of the above

7. If the reading of barometer falls suddenly then it is the indication of?

  • Falling barometer
  • Storm
  • Hail
  • None of the above

8. Working of optical fibre in communication is based on which principle?

  • Total external reflection
  • Total internal reflection
  • Both - Total internal reflection & Total external reflection
  • None of the above

9. What is the unit of power of a lens?

  • Dioptre
  • Astigmatism
  • Lensmeter
  • Vertometer

10. Separation of cream from milk from the cream separator is work on which principle?

  • Gravity
  • Centrifugal force
  • Centrifugal force & Gravity
  • None of the above

Also Read: GK Questions March 30, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Answers:

  1. Answer - Gall bladder
  2. Answer - Calciferol
  3. Answer - France
  4. Answer - Germany
  5. Answer - Article 1-4 (part-1)
  6. Answer - Barometer
  7. Answer - Both Falling Barometer & Storm
  8. Answer - Total internal reflection
  9. Answer - Dioptre
  10. Answer - Centrifugal force

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: March 30 Quiz On National And International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RBI
TRADING HRS IN MONEY MARKET REVISED
Dharavi
GROUND REPORT FROM DHARAVI
Maharashtra
AWHAD SLAMS PM'S '9 PM - 9 MINS'
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Delhi
DELHI COP'S DAUGHTER PENS LETTER
Donald Trump Jr
TRUMP JR SUPPORTS JAPAN AGAINST WHO