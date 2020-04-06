The Debate
Current Affairs 2020: April 6 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Education

Attempt the quiz below for April 6, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. According to the latest releases by UNCTAD, the world economy will go into recession with the exception of which two countries?

  • China and India
  • China and USA
  • USA and India
  • China and UAE

2. According to the latest release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the eight-core sector industries recorded a growth of ------------ in February 2020.

  • 5.5%
  • 5.0%
  • 4.5%
  • 4.7%

3. Recently, the government hikes WMA limit with RBI by 60%. WMA stands for?

  • Ways and Means Advance
  • Withdraw and Means Advance
  • Wages and Means Advance
  • Waiver and Means Advance

4. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected a new mission named as --------------, to study giant solar particle storms?

  • CORONA
  • SunRISE
  • SunDEEP
  • Pioneer

5. World Autism Awareness Day is observed every year on?

  • 31 March
  • 1 April
  • 2 April
  • 3 April

6. The United Nation’s COP 26 climate change summit has been postponed till next year. COP 26 was scheduled to take place in?

  • Glasgow
  • Paris
  • New York
  • Rome

7. According to a new notification, the date for renewal of health and motor insurance policies has been extended to?

  • 21 April
  • 1 May
  • 11 May
  • 01 June

8. Which of the following company has completed the merger of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd merger (GSKCH)?

  • ITC Limited
  • Hindustan Unilever
  • Nestle
  • Parle Agro

9.Which of the following country will host Asian Youth Games in 2021?

  • India
  • Bangladesh
  • China
  • Indonesia

10. Recently, Adam Schlesinger passed away. He was a famous --------------.

  • Scientist
  • Actor
  • Singer
  • Footballer

  1. Answer - China and India
  2. Answer - 5.5%
  3. Answer - Ways and Means Advance
  4. Answer - SunRISE
  5. Answer - 2 April
  6. Answer - Glasgow
  7. Answer - 21 April
  8. Answer - Hindustan Unilever
  9. Answer - China
  10. Answer - Singer

