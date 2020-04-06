Current Affairs 2020: April 6 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 4 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. According to the latest releases by UNCTAD, the world economy will go into recession with the exception of which two countries?

China and India

China and USA

USA and India

China and UAE

2. According to the latest release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the eight-core sector industries recorded a growth of ------------ in February 2020.

5.5%

5.0%

4.5%

4.7%

3. Recently, the government hikes WMA limit with RBI by 60%. WMA stands for?

Ways and Means Advance

Withdraw and Means Advance

Wages and Means Advance

Waiver and Means Advance

4. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected a new mission named as --------------, to study giant solar particle storms?

CORONA

SunRISE

SunDEEP

Pioneer

5. World Autism Awareness Day is observed every year on?

31 March

1 April

2 April

3 April

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 3 Quiz On National And International Affairs

6. The United Nation’s COP 26 climate change summit has been postponed till next year. COP 26 was scheduled to take place in?

Glasgow

Paris

New York

Rome

7. According to a new notification, the date for renewal of health and motor insurance policies has been extended to?

21 April

1 May

11 May

01 June

8. Which of the following company has completed the merger of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd merger (GSKCH)?

ITC Limited

Hindustan Unilever

Nestle

Parle Agro

9.Which of the following country will host Asian Youth Games in 2021?

India

Bangladesh

China

Indonesia

10. Recently, Adam Schlesinger passed away. He was a famous --------------.

Scientist

Actor

Singer

Footballer

Also Read: GK Questions April 3, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Answer - China and India Answer - 5.5% Answer - Ways and Means Advance Answer - SunRISE Answer - 2 April Answer - Glasgow Answer - 21 April Answer - Hindustan Unilever Answer - China Answer - Singer

Also Read: GK Questions April 2, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions