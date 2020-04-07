Current Affairs 2020: April 7 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. India sends 6.2 tonnes of medical assistance to the Maldives amidst COVID crisis under which operation?
2. International Mine Awareness Day is observed every year on -------------.
3. Which of the following UN organisations has adopted ‘Global solidarity’ to fight against COVID-19?
4. Which of the following organisation has recommended antibody tests for speedy detection of COVID-19 cases in India?
5. Government has offered about ₹10 Crore Hydroxychloroquine tablets for healthcare workers. Hydroxychloroquine is normally used to treat ----------.
6. Minister of State Human Resource Development launched a Hackathon named as ----------- to find working solutions for overcoming COVID-19 pandemic.
7. Which of the following institute has developed low-cost face shields for protection of first-line healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19?
8. Recently, the competition commission of India gave the nod for the acquisition of stakes in Religare Health Insurance by -------------.
9. At the end of last week of March 2020, India’s Gold reserves stood at?
10. The FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup that was scheduled in November has been postponed. Which of the following country is the host for FIFA under-17 Women’s World Cup?
