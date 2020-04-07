Current Affairs 2020: April 7 Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. India sends 6.2 tonnes of medical assistance to the Maldives amidst COVID crisis under which operation?

Saathi

Satark

Sanjeevani

Samarthan

2. International Mine Awareness Day is observed every year on -------------.

01 April

02 April

03 April

04 April

3. Which of the following UN organisations has adopted ‘Global solidarity’ to fight against COVID-19?

United Nations General Assembly

World Bank Group

World Health Organisation

Food and Agriculture Organisation

4. Which of the following organisation has recommended antibody tests for speedy detection of COVID-19 cases in India?

All India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi

Indian Council of Medical Research

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation

Council of Scientist and Industrial Research

5. Government has offered about ₹10 Crore Hydroxychloroquine tablets for healthcare workers. Hydroxychloroquine is normally used to treat ----------.

HIV

Tuberculosis

Dengue

Malaria

6. Minister of State Human Resource Development launched a Hackathon named as ----------- to find working solutions for overcoming COVID-19 pandemic.

Hack the Crisis-India

Be the solution

Work from Home –India

No boundaries- India

7. Which of the following institute has developed low-cost face shields for protection of first-line healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19?

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IISc Bengaluru

IIT Roorkee

8. Recently, the competition commission of India gave the nod for the acquisition of stakes in Religare Health Insurance by -------------.

HDFC Ergo

Trishikhar Ventures

ICICI Lombard

Mahalaxmi Insurance

9. At the end of last week of March 2020, India’s Gold reserves stood at?

$73.83 billion

$18.93 billion

$26.48 billion

$30.89 billion

10. The FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup that was scheduled in November has been postponed. Which of the following country is the host for FIFA under-17 Women’s World Cup?

China

India

France

Russia

Answer - Sanjeevani Answer - 4 April Answer - United Nations General Assembly Answer - Indian Council of Medical Research Answer - Malaria Answer - Hack the Crisis-India Answer - IIT Roorkee Answer - Trishikhar Ventures Answer - $30.89 billion Answer - India

