GK Questions April 6, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily General Knowledge 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which day is observed as the International Mine Awareness day?

4 April

1 April

2 April

1 March

2. Which day is as observed as the International Day of Conscience?

5 April

4 March

7 March

8 March

3. 112-year-old Bob Weighton confirmed as world’s oldest man. He is from which country?

France

USA

UK

Japan

4. Naval Dockyard has designed ‘Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold (MOM)’. Which state is it located in?

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Vishakhapatnam,Andhra Pradesh

Kochi, Kerala

Goa

5.Government has extended the validity of vehicle permits like fitness permit, driving license, vehicle registration till ----------------------.

30 July

30 June

30 April

30 May

6. International Transgender Day of visibility is observed every year on ------------.

29 March

30 March

31 March

01 April

7. The World Bank has offered a ---------------- project for the Indian government for emergency response and health systems preparedness in India.

$50 million

$1 billion

$1.5 billion

$2 billion

8. Which of the following state government has launched an ‘Active Case Finding Campaign’ for COVID-19 patients?

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

9. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a loan agreement to lend --------- to Aavas Financiers Ltd. To improve access to housing finance for lower-income borrowers, particularly women.

$200 million

$150 million

$100 million

$60 million

10. Tourism Ministry has launched a portal named as -------------- to help foreign tourists to help foreign tourists who are stuck in various parts of the country.

Help from India

Stranded in India

Towards Hone

Back to Motherland

Answers:

Answer - 4 April Answer - 5 April Answer - UK Answer - Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Answer - 30 June Answer - 31 March Answer - $1 billion Answer - Himachal Pradesh Answer - $60 million Answer - Stranded in India

