GK Questions April 6, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of April 6, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily General Knowledge 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which day is observed as the International Mine Awareness day?

  • 4 April
  • 1 April
  • 2 April
  • 1 March

2. Which day is as observed as the International Day of Conscience?

  • 5 April
  • 4 March
  • 7 March
  • 8 March

3. 112-year-old Bob Weighton confirmed as world’s oldest man. He is from which country?

  • France
  • USA
  • UK
  • Japan

4. Naval Dockyard has designed ‘Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold (MOM)’. Which state is it located in?

  • Mumbai, Maharashtra
  • Vishakhapatnam,Andhra Pradesh
  • Kochi, Kerala
  • Goa

5.Government has extended the validity of vehicle permits like fitness permit, driving license, vehicle registration till ----------------------.

  • 30 July
  • 30 June
  • 30 April
  • 30 May

6. International Transgender Day of visibility is observed every year on ------------.

  • 29 March
  • 30 March
  • 31 March
  • 01 April

7. The World Bank has offered a ---------------- project for the Indian government for emergency response and health systems preparedness in India.

  • $50 million
  • $1 billion
  • $1.5 billion
  • $2 billion

8. Which of the following state government has launched an ‘Active Case Finding Campaign’ for COVID-19 patients?

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Rajasthan
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh

9. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a loan agreement to lend --------- to Aavas Financiers Ltd. To improve access to housing finance for lower-income borrowers, particularly women.

  • $200 million
  • $150 million
  • $100 million
  • $60 million

10. Tourism Ministry has launched a portal named as -------------- to help foreign tourists to help foreign tourists who are stuck in various parts of the country.

  • Help from India
  • Stranded in India
  • Towards Hone
  • Back to Motherland

Answers:

  1. Answer - 4 April
  2. Answer - 5 April
  3. Answer - UK
  4. Answer - Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
  5. Answer - 30 June
  6. Answer - 31 March
  7. Answer - $1 billion
  8. Answer - Himachal Pradesh
  9. Answer - $60 million
  10. Answer - Stranded in India

