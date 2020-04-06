GK Questions April 6, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily General Knowledge 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Which day is observed as the International Mine Awareness day?
2. Which day is as observed as the International Day of Conscience?
3. 112-year-old Bob Weighton confirmed as world’s oldest man. He is from which country?
4. Naval Dockyard has designed ‘Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold (MOM)’. Which state is it located in?
5.Government has extended the validity of vehicle permits like fitness permit, driving license, vehicle registration till ----------------------.
6. International Transgender Day of visibility is observed every year on ------------.
7. The World Bank has offered a ---------------- project for the Indian government for emergency response and health systems preparedness in India.
8. Which of the following state government has launched an ‘Active Case Finding Campaign’ for COVID-19 patients?
9. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a loan agreement to lend --------- to Aavas Financiers Ltd. To improve access to housing finance for lower-income borrowers, particularly women.
10. Tourism Ministry has launched a portal named as -------------- to help foreign tourists to help foreign tourists who are stuck in various parts of the country.
