Current Affairs 2020 For July 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 04, 2020

1. Who has been assigned with additional charge as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh due to the absence of Lalji Tandon, Governor of MP?

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Anandiben Patel

Jagdish Mukhi

Phagu Chauhan

2. Who has been elected as president of Iceland?

Sturla Jonsson

Davio Oddsson

Katrin Jakobsdottir

Gudni Johannesson

3. Which State launched "Hamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalaya" scheme to maintain academic regularity of the students during the Lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic?

Rajasthan

West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

4. The WTO Dispute Settlement Body has established a panel after the European Union has dragged which country into the Dispute Settlement System of WTO for the second time against import duties on information and communication technology products?

Pakistan

China

India

Sri Lanka

5. Fitch Ratings In in its June 2020 update of Global Economic Outlook, has lowered India's growth forecast for FY 2021-22 to what per cent from 9.5 % projected in May 2020?

8%

7.9%

6%

6.8%

6. Scientists from which Institute have synthesized a novel inorganic-organic hybrid compound that can inhibit breast, lung, and liver cancer cells?

Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Institute of Nano Science & Technology, Mohali

Central Drug Research Institute

7. Which Indian State and the World Bank signed an agreement to help low-income groups to get access to affordable housing?

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Odisha

8. United Nations International Asteroid Day is observed annually on which day of every year?

27 June

30 June

28 June

29 June

9. Who has launched the Beta version web portal for street vendors loan scheme Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors' AtmaNirbhar Nidhi -PMSVANidhi to provide end-to-end solutions for scheme management?

Durga Shanker Mishra

Sumanta Chaudhury

Anant Narayan Nanda

Avinash K. Srivastava

10. Who assumed charge as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?

Atul Goel

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao

Shrikant Madhav

11. According to India's International Investment Position data as at end-March 2020, released by RBI, FDI in the country has raised by how much?

$13 billion

$15 billion

$19 billion

$11 billion

12. What was the theme of the 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit?

Corona Responsive ASEAN

Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN

Active and Responsible ASEAN

Active and Responsive ASEAN

13. PM Modi extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till which month to support migrants and poor labourers?

August 2020

September 2020

November 2020

December 2020

14. International Day of Parliamentarism is observed on which day every year?

28 June

30 June

29 June

27 June

15. Who inaugurated the Asia's first Continuous Galvanized Rebar Production Facility near Gobindgarh, Punjab launched by Madhav KRD Group in association with International Zinc Association?

Raj Nath Singh

Dharmendra Pradhan

Amit Shah

Ramvilas Paswan

16. Tripitakas are sacred books of?

Buddhists

Hindus

Jains

None of the above

17. In which decade was the first solid-state integrated circuit demonstrated?

1950s

1960s

1970s

1980s

18. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of?

Asia

Africa

Europe

Australia

19. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is?

Copper

Magnesium

Iron

Calcium

20. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by

the people

Lok Sabha

elected members of the legislative assembly

elected members of the legislative council

21. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.

larger, more

larger, less

smaller, more

smaller, less

22. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after?

military affairs

the state treasury

the royal household

the land revenue system

23. Who was known as Iron man of India?

Govind Ballabh Pant

Jawaharlal Nehru

Subhash Chandra Bose

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

24. The absorption of ink by blotting paper involves?

viscosity of ink

capillary action phenomenon

diffusion of ink through the blotting

siphon action

25. What J. Dunlop invented?

Pneumatic rubber tire

Automobile wheel rim

Rubber boot

Model aeroplanes

26. Garampani sanctuary is located at?

Junagarh, Gujarat

Diphu, Assam

Kohima, Nagaland

Gangtok, Sikkim

27. Which of the following is used in pencils?

Graphite

Silicon

Charcoal

Phosphorous

28. The members of the panchayat are?

nominated by the district officer

the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies

nominated by local self-government minister of the state

nominated by the block development organization

29. This statesman, politician, scholar, inventor, and one of the early presidents of USA invented the swivel chair, the spherical sundial, the moldboard plough, and the cypher wheel.

George Washington

Alexander Hamilton

John Adams

Thomas Jefferson

30. The hazards of radiation belts include

deterioration of electronic circuits

damage of solar cells of spacecraft

adverse effect on living organisms

All of the above

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who has been assigned with additional charge as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh due to the absence of Lalji Tandon, Governor of MP?

Answer- Anandiben Patel

2. Who has been elected as president of Iceland?

Answer- Gudni Johannesson

3. Which State launched "Hamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalaya" scheme to maintain academic regularity of the students during the Lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

4. The WTO Dispute Settlement Body has established a panel after the European Union has dragged which country into the Dispute Settlement System of WTO for the second time against import duties on information and communication technology products?

Answer- India

5. Fitch Ratings In in its June 2020 update of Global Economic Outlook, has lowered India's growth forecast for FY 2021-22 to what per cent from 9.5 % projected in May 2020?

Answer- 8%

6. Scientists from which Institute have synthesized a novel inorganic-organic hybrid compound that can inhibit breast, lung, and liver cancer cells?

Answer- Institute of Nano Science & Technology, Mohali

7. Which Indian State and the World Bank signed an agreement to help low-income groups to get access to affordable housing?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

8. United Nations International Asteroid Day is observed annually on which day of every year?

Answer- 30 June

9. Who has launched the Beta version webportal for street vendors loan scheme Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors' AtmaNirbhar Nidhi -PMSVANidhi to provide end-to-end solutions for scheme management?

Answer- Durga Shanker Mishra

10. Who assumed charge as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?

Answer- Shrikant Madhav

11. According to India's International Investment Position data as at end-March 2020, released by RBI, FDI in the country has raised by how much?

Answer- $19 billion

12. What was the theme of the 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit?

Answer- Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN

13. PM Modi extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till which month to support migrants and poor labourers?

Answer- November 2020

14. International Day of Parliamentarism is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 30 June

15. Who inaugurated the Asia's first Continuous Galvanized Rebar Production Facility near Gobindgarh, Punjab launched by Madhav KRD Group in association with International Zinc Association?

Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan

16. Tripitakas are sacred books of

Answer- Buddhists

17. In which decade was the first solid-state integrated circuit demonstrated?

Answer- 1950s

18. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of

Answer- Africa

19. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is

Answer- Magnesium

20. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by

Answer- elected members of the legislative assembly

21. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.

Answer- larger, more

22. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after

Answer- military affairs

23. Who was known as Iron man of India?

Answer- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

24. The absorption of ink by blotting paper involves

Answer- capillary action phenomenon

25. What J. Dunlop invented?

Answer- Pneumatic rubber tire

26. Garampani sanctuary is located at

Answer- Diphu, Assam

27. Which of the following is used in pencils?

Answer- Graphite

28. The members of the panchayat are

Answer- the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies

29. This statesman, politician, scholar, inventor, and one of the early presidents of USA invented the swivel chair, the spherical sundial, the moldboard plough, and the cypher wheel.

Answer- Thomas Jefferson

30. The hazards of radiation belts include

Answer- All of the above

