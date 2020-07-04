Current Affairs 2020 For July 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who has been assigned with additional charge as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh due to the absence of Lalji Tandon, Governor of MP?
2. Who has been elected as president of Iceland?
3. Which State launched "Hamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalaya" scheme to maintain academic regularity of the students during the Lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic?
4. The WTO Dispute Settlement Body has established a panel after the European Union has dragged which country into the Dispute Settlement System of WTO for the second time against import duties on information and communication technology products?
5. Fitch Ratings In in its June 2020 update of Global Economic Outlook, has lowered India's growth forecast for FY 2021-22 to what per cent from 9.5 % projected in May 2020?
6. Scientists from which Institute have synthesized a novel inorganic-organic hybrid compound that can inhibit breast, lung, and liver cancer cells?
7. Which Indian State and the World Bank signed an agreement to help low-income groups to get access to affordable housing?
8. United Nations International Asteroid Day is observed annually on which day of every year?
9. Who has launched the Beta version web portal for street vendors loan scheme Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors' AtmaNirbhar Nidhi -PMSVANidhi to provide end-to-end solutions for scheme management?
10. Who assumed charge as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?
11. According to India's International Investment Position data as at end-March 2020, released by RBI, FDI in the country has raised by how much?
12. What was the theme of the 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit?
13. PM Modi extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till which month to support migrants and poor labourers?
14. International Day of Parliamentarism is observed on which day every year?
15. Who inaugurated the Asia's first Continuous Galvanized Rebar Production Facility near Gobindgarh, Punjab launched by Madhav KRD Group in association with International Zinc Association?
16. Tripitakas are sacred books of?
17. In which decade was the first solid-state integrated circuit demonstrated?
18. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is in the continent of?
19. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is?
20. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by
21. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.
22. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after?
23. Who was known as Iron man of India?
24. The absorption of ink by blotting paper involves?
25. What J. Dunlop invented?
26. Garampani sanctuary is located at?
27. Which of the following is used in pencils?
28. The members of the panchayat are?
29. This statesman, politician, scholar, inventor, and one of the early presidents of USA invented the swivel chair, the spherical sundial, the moldboard plough, and the cypher wheel.
30. The hazards of radiation belts include
Answer- Anandiben Patel
Answer- Anandiben Patel
Answer- Gudni Johannesson
Answer- Gudni Johannesson
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
Answer- India
Answer- India
Answer- 8%
Answer- 8%
Answer- Institute of Nano Science & Technology, Mohali
Answer- Institute of Nano Science & Technology, Mohali
Answer- Tamil Nadu
Answer- Tamil Nadu
Answer- 30 June
Answer- 30 June
Answer- Durga Shanker Mishra
Answer- Durga Shanker Mishra
Answer- Shrikant Madhav
Answer- Shrikant Madhav
Answer- $19 billion
Answer- $19 billion
Answer- Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN
Answer- Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN
Answer- November 2020
Answer- November 2020
Answer- 30 June
Answer- 30 June
Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan
Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan
Answer- Buddhists
Answer- Buddhists
Answer- 1950s
Answer- 1950s
Answer- Africa
Answer- Africa
Answer- Magnesium
Answer- Magnesium
Answer- elected members of the legislative assembly
Answer- elected members of the legislative assembly
Answer- larger, more
Answer- larger, more
Answer- military affairs
Answer- military affairs
Answer- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Answer- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Answer- capillary action phenomenon
Answer- capillary action phenomenon
Answer- Pneumatic rubber tire
Answer- Pneumatic rubber tire
Answer- Diphu, Assam
Answer- Diphu, Assam
Answer- Graphite
Answer- Graphite
28. The members of the panchayat are
Answer- the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies
Answer- Thomas Jefferson
Answer- Thomas Jefferson
Answer- All of the above
Answer- All of the above
