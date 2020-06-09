GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for June 09, 2020

1. Who has been appointed as senior advisor to the Executive Director, World Bank?

Tarun Shridhar

Dr. V. P. Joy

Brajendra Navnit

Rajeev Topno

2. National animals of Taiwan?

Bull

Lion

Formosan Black Bear

Thai Elephant

3. Which Bank and Mastercard India & Worldline India partnered to launch a digital point-of-sale solution 'Soft POS', the 1st financial payments service in India to transform everyday smartphones into merchant POS terminals?

Federal Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Axis Bank

IndusInd Bank Limited

4. National animals of Jordan?

Pheasant, Koi

Oryx

Malayan Tiger

Peafowl

5. A survey released by the Reserve Bank has shown that the Indian economy may contract by how much per cent in FY21?

2.5 percent

1.5 percent

3.5 percent

4.5 percent

6. What is the capital, currency of Belarus?

Dhaka, Taka

Bridgetown, Barbadian Dollar

Minsk, Belarusian Ruble

Belgium, Brussels

7. Which organisation has partnered with the US Agency for International Development's Market Integration and Transformation Program for Energy Efficiency program and launched 'Healthy and Energy Efficient Buildings' initiative?

REC Limited

The Energy and Resources Institute

CEPT University

Energy Efficiency Services Limited

8. Which institute has discovered that a low cost and efficient way to generate hydrogen from water using Molybdenum dioxide as a catalyst?

The Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research

Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

M.M. Engineering College

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

9. What is the capital, currency of Cambodia?

Sucre, Boliviano

Brasília, Real

Sofia, Lev

Phnom, Penh Riel

10. World Environment Day is observed on which date?

2 June

5 June

4 June

3 June

11. The first India-Australia virtual leader's summit was held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister. Who is the current Australian Prime Minister?

Malcolm Turnbull

Scott Morrison

Daniel Andrews

Jenny Morrison

12. Which former Miss World is appointed as the brand ambassador of Adidas?

Yukta Mookhey

Sushmita Sen

Manushi Chhillar

Nicole Faria

13. In accordance with the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey for [July 2018 - June 2019] of NSO, MoSPI, India's unemployment rate fell between July 2018 and June 2019 to what per cent from 6.1% during the same period of 2017-18?

4.8%

3.8%

2.8%

5.8%

14. The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the GOI and the DST have jointly started the process of consultation for the new & 5th national Science, Technology and Innovation Policy. Who is the principal scientific adviser to the GOI?

K VijayRaghavan

Anil Kumar Gupta

Dr V. P. Joy

Samant Goel

15. Ved Marwah 87 years old passed away on 5 June 2020. He was Former Police commissioner of which State/UT?

Delhi

Haryana

Rajasthan

Jharkhand

16. On Menstrual Hygiene Day Which former Miss World collaborated in the global initiative of the UNICEF, the "Red Dot Challenge" to create awareness?

Yukta Mookhey

Sushmita Sen

Manushi Chhillar

Nicole Faria

17. Which Abu Dhabi-based company is all set to buy 1.85% stake in Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, for ₹9,093.60 crore?

Mubadala

Rotana

ESNAAD

Zakum Development Company

18. Which Company and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd signed Memorandum of Understanding for development of "trigeneration" projects in India through video conference?

GAIL Ltd

Steel Authority of India

Indian Oil Corporation

Coal India

19. Who has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Boxing Federation of India?

Shiva Thapa

Gaurav Solanki

Amit Panghal

Lovlina Borgohain

20. Centre approves the 3-month extension(August 1- October 31) of K. Shanmugam -Chief Secretary of which state?

Bihar

Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

21. The President of India has promulgated the two Ordinances namely the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Ordinance 2020 and the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020. Who is the current President of India?

Ram Nath Kovind

Pranab Mukherjee

Savita Kovind

M. Venkaiah Naidu

22. Who wrote the book -The Dry Fasting Miracle: From Deprive to Thrive?

Karen Kingsbury

Helen Phillips

Luke Coutinho

Jess Kidd

23. In order to encourage the deployment of Points of Sale infrastructure in smaller cities and towns, RBI has initiated with how much Payments Infrastructure Development Fund?

₹ 200-crore

₹ 500-crore

₹ 300-crore

₹ 400-crore

24. India has pledged to make a donation of how many dollars for GAVI - Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation?

USD 10 million

USD 25 million

USD 20 million

USD 15 million

25. India and China held high-level talks on 6 June amid the border stand-off between the militaries of the two countries near eastern Ladakh. Who led the Indian delegation?

Lt General Sarath Chand

Lt General Devraj Anbu

Lt General Satinder Kumar Saini

Lt General Harinder Singh

26. Which organisation developed "SUMERU-PACS", a personal air circulation system to provide comfort for the doctors and healthcare workers who wear Personal Protective Equipment for more than 6 hours and suffer due to sweating?

ICMR

CSIR

DRDO

IIT

27. Government announced the implementation of the Nagar van scheme to develop how many Urban Forests across the country in the next 5 years?

200

100

400

300

28. The 51st annual WEF Davos meeting by the World Economic Forum will be held in which month?

February 2021

April 2021

January 2021

August 2021

29. Which company will acquire 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms via a new entity Jaadhu Holdings LLC, which was announced in April 2020 with an investment of $ 5.7 billion (₹43,574 crore)?

Google

Amazon

Facebook

Netflix

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. Who has been appointed as senior advisor to the Executive Director, World Bank?

Answer- Rajeev Topno

2. National animals of Taiwan?

Answer- Formosan Black Bear

3. Which Bank and Mastercard India & Worldline India partnered to launch a digital point-of-sale solution 'Soft POS', the 1st financial payments service in India to transform everyday smartphones into merchant POS terminals?

Answer- Axis Bank

4. National animals of Jordan?

Answer- Oryx

5. A survey released by the Reserve Bank has shown that the Indian economy may contract by how much per cent in FY21?

Answer- 1.5 per cent

6. What is the capital, currency of Belarus?

Answer- Minsk, Belarusian Ruble

7. Which organisation has partnered with the US Agency for International Development's Market Integration and Transformation Program for Energy Efficiency program and launched 'Healthy and Energy Efficient Buildings' initiative?

Answer- Energy Efficiency Services Limited

8. Which institute has discovered that a low cost and efficient way to generate hydrogen from water using Molybdenum dioxide as a catalyst?

Answer- Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Science

9. What is the capital, currency of Cambodia?

Answer- Phnom, Penh Riel

10. World Environment Day is observed on which date?

Answer- 5 June

11. The first India-Australia virtual leader's summit was held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister. Who is the current Australian Prime Minister?

Answer- Scott Morrison

12. Which former Miss World is appointed as the brand ambassador of Adidas?

Answer- Manushi Chhillar

13. In accordance with the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey for [July 2018 - June 2019] of NSO, MoSPI, India's unemployment rate fell between July 2018 and June 2019 to what per cent from 6.1% during the same period of 2017-18?

Answer- 5.8%

14. The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the GOI and the DST have jointly started the process of consultation for the new & 5th national Science, Technology and Innovation Policy. Who is the principal scientific adviser to the GOI?

Answer- K VijayRaghavan

15. Ved Marwah 87 years old passed away on 5 June 2020. He was Former Police commissioner of which State/UT?

Answer- Delhi

16. On Menstrual Hygiene Day Which former Miss World collaborated in the global initiative of the UNICEF, the "Red Dot Challenge" to create awareness?

Answer- Manushi Chhillar

17. Which Abu Dhabi-based company is all set to buy 1.85% stake in jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, for ₹9,093.60 crores?

Answer- Mubadala

18. Which Company and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd signed Memorandum of Understanding for development of "trigeneration" projects in India through video conference?

Answer- GAIL Ltd

19. Who has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Boxing Federation of India?

Answer- Amit Panghal

20. Centre approves the 3-month extension(August 1- October 31) of K. Shanmugam -Chief Secretary of which state?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

21. The President of India has promulgated the two Ordinances namely the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Ordinance 2020 and the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020. Who is the current President of India?

Answer- Ram Nath Kovind

22. Who wrote the book -The Dry Fasting Miracle: From Deprive to Thrive?

Answer- Luke Coutinho

23. In order to encourage the deployment of Points of Sale infrastructure in smaller cities and towns, RBI has initiated with how much Payments Infrastructure Development Fund?

Answer- ₹ 500-crore

24. India has pledged to make a donation of how many dollars for GAVI - Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation?

Answer- USD 15 million

25. India and China held high-level talks on 6 June amid the border stand-off between the militaries of the two countries near eastern Ladakh. Who led the Indian delegation?

Answer- Lt General Harinder Singh

26. Which organisation developed "SUMERU-PACS", a personal air circulation system to provide comfort for the doctors and healthcare workers who wear Personal Protective Equipment for more than 6 hours and suffer due to sweating?

Answer- DRDO

27. The government announced the implementation of the Nagar van scheme to develop how many Urban Forests across the country in the next 5 years?

Answer- 200

28. The 51st annual WEF Davos meeting by the World Economic Forum will be held in which month?

Answer- January 2021

29. Which company will acquire a 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms via a new entity Jaadhu Holdings LLC, which was announced in April 2020 with an investment of $ 5.7 billion (₹43,574 crore)?

Answer- Facebook

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs