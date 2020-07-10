Current Affairs 2020 For July 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 10, 2020

1. Which US private equity giant has agreed to acquire a 54% stake in Mumbai-based drug manufacturer JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals for approximately Rs 3100 crore?

The Blackstone Group

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

The Carlyle Group

KKR Group

2. Which Indian state has become the first state where all the households have LPG gas connections?

Himachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

3. Which State Cabinet has approved the draft ordinance for reservation of 75% jobs in the private sector for the youth of the state?

Haryana

Bihar

Jharkhand

Punjab

4. Who has authored a book titled 'Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver', which focuses on the issue of Non-Performing Assets that have affected Indian banking in recent years and also its causes?

Viral Acharya

Urjit Patel

Raghuram Rajan

Nirmala Sitharaman

5. Who has inaugurated Unique "Urban Forest" at the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India(CAG) in New Delhi?

Amit Shah

Prakash Javadekar

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nitin Gadkari

6. Which State/UTs launched Mission Organic Development Initiative and Greenhouse Project, to lead on a sustainable path, over a virtual platform?

Punjab

Haryana

Delhi

Ladakh

7. Who is the head of the 11-member expert committee to study the impact of coronavirus on human rights of individuals, particularly marginalised and vulnerable sections of the society, together with migrant labourers?

Shikha Sharma

Sandeep Bakhshi

Shyam Srinivasan

Dr K S Reddy

8. Which Indian company is set to acquire Mumbai based private sector general insurer Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited in a deal worth around $76 million?

Myntra

Paytm

Flipkart

Phonepe

9. In accordance with the "3rd edition of The Global E-waste Monitor 2020 report-Quantities, flows, and the circular economy potential" report, the world dumped how much million tonnes of e-waste in 2019?

53.6

33.6

23.6

43.6

10. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has started a new shipping service between Kolkata Dock System and which country?

Bangladesh

Vietnam

Thailand

Myanmar

11. According to the "INFORM Report 2020: Shared evidence for managing crises and disasters" released by research centre INFORM, what is India's rank?

38

31

34

37

12. Which Bank has partnered with Mastercard to enable its customers to make real-time domestic & cross-border payments and remittances quickly and efficiently through 'Mastercard Send'?

RBL Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

SBM Bank India

IDBI Bank

13. Central Board of Secondary Education partnered with which company to launch a curriculum on Digital Safety and Online well-being and Augmented Reality for students and educators?

Tiktok

Whatsapp

Instagram

Facebook

14. PM Narendra Modi will on July 10, 2020, inaugurate the Asia's largest solar power plant in which state?

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Rajasthan

Haryana

15. Which Indian industrialist authored the book "Getting Competitive: A Practitioner's Guide for India" from his experience of around 60 years as a policymaker and a leading industrialist?

Rahul Bajaj

RC Bhargava

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Ajit Gulabchand

16. Which bank launched a digital solution, 'Loan in Seconds' for instant disbursement of retail loans?

IndusInd Bank

Federal Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

YES Bank

17. Defence Research and Development Organisation will establish a research cell at which the Indian Institute of Technology to meet the future defence technological requirements of the country?

IIT-Jodhpur

IIT-Indore

IIT-Bhilai

IIT-Hyderabad

18. Who inaugurated the celebrations for the Dharma Chakra Day 2020 Organized by International Buddhist Confederation?

Narendra Modi

Ram Nath Kovind

Rajnath Singh

M. Venkaiah Naidu

19. In order to strengthen the bilateral development partnership, the Government of India has inked 5 Memorandum of understanding with which country under the former's high impact community development projects programme?

Israel

Afghanistan

Nepal

Bhutan

20. Who becomes the country's 66th Grandmaster with a rating of 2495?

G. Akash

Humpy Koneru

Krishnan Sasikiran

Abhijeet Gupta

21. World Zoonoses Day is observed annually on which day?

July 4

July 5

July 6

July 8

22. The Indian Railways and RailTel signed an MoU for installation of an IP-based video surveillance system at how many railway stations across the country?

2,049

3,049

4,049

6,049

23. Which country has successfully launched a new spy satellite "Ofek 16" into orbit by using a locally-developed Shavit rocket?

Pakistan

China

Russia

Israel

24. For the 1st time in the world, which country's Railways will directly supply power to Overhead Traction System of the train?

USA

India

Russia

China

25. India's First No-Permission No-Takeoff compliant drone flight on the A200 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System has been completed successfully in which state?

Punjab

Karnataka

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

26. What is India rank in the 2020 Sustainable Development Goals Index?

132

112

117

143

27. Which Institute have developed the disinfection box - "Unisaviour" box, which can be used to sterilise various personal belongings to minimise the COVID-19 transmission?

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

28. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan replacing incumbent Gupta in the bureaucratic reshuffle amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Rajiv Gauba

Samant Goel

Rajeeva Swarup

Anil Kumar Gupta

29. Which Indian cricketer has come under the scanner of conflict of interest following the question raised by Sanjeev Gupta on his current position?

M.S Dhoni

Virat Kohli

Shikhar Dhawan

K. L. Rahul

30. Edelweiss Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Capital Limited has decided to bring the second instalment of the Bharat Bond ETF with two new series to raise how much fund in July 2020?

₹ 14,000 crore

₹ 24,000 crore

₹ 4,000 crore

₹ 16,000 crore

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which US private equity giant has agreed to acquire a 54% stake in Mumbai-based drug manufacturer JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals for approximately Rs 3100 crore?

Answer- KKR Group

2. Which Indian state has become the first state where all the households have LPG gas connections?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

3. Which State Cabinet has approved the draft ordinance for reservation of 75% jobs in the private sector for the youth of the state?

Answer- Haryana

4. Who has authored a book titled 'Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver', which focuses on the issue of Non-Performing Assets that have affected Indian banking in recent years and also its causes?

Answer- Urjit Patel

5. Who has inaugurated Unique "Urban Forest" at the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India(CAG) in New Delhi?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

6. Which State/UTs launched Mission Organic Development Initiative and Greenhouse Project, to lead on a sustainable path, over a virtual platform?

Answer- Ladakh

7. Who is the head of the 11-member expert committee to study the impact of coronavirus on human rights of individuals, particularly marginalised and vulnerable sections of the society, together with migrant labourers?

Answer- Dr K S Reddy

8. Which Indian company is set to acquire Mumbai based private sector general insurer Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited in a deal worth around $76 million?

Answer- Paytm

9. In accordance with the "3rd edition of The Global E-waste Monitor 2020 report-Quantities, flows, and the circular economy potential" report, the world dumped how much million tonnes of e-waste in 2019?

Answer- 53.6

10. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has started a new shipping service between Kolkata Dock System and which country?

Answer- Bangladesh

11. According to the "INFORM Report 2020: Shared evidence for managing crises and disasters" released by research centre INFORM, what is India's rank?

Answer- 31

12. Which Bank has partnered with Mastercard to enable its customers to make real-time domestic & cross-border payments and remittances quickly and efficiently through 'Mastercard Send'?

Answer- SBM Bank India

13. Central Board of Secondary Education partnered with which company to launch a curriculum on Digital Safety and Online well-being and Augmented Reality for students and educators?

Answer- Facebook

14. PM Narendra Modi will on July 10, 2020, inaugurate the Asia's largest solar power plant in which state?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

15. Which Indian industrialist authored the book "Getting Competitive: A Practitioner's Guide for India" from his experience of around 60 years as a policymaker and a leading industrialist?

Answer- RC Bhargava

16. Which bank launched a digital solution, 'Loan in Seconds' for instant disbursement of retail loans?

Answer- YES Bank

17. Defence Research and Development Organisation will establish a research cell at which the Indian Institute of Technology to meet the future defence technological requirements of the country?

Answer- IIT-Hyderabad

18. Who inaugurated the celebrations for the Dharma Chakra Day 2020 Organized by International Buddhist Confederation?

Answer- Ram Nath Kovind

19. In order to strengthen the bilateral development partnership, the Government of India has inked 5 Memorandum of understanding with which country under the former's high impact community development projects programme?

Answer- Afghanistan

20. Who becomes the country's 66th Grandmaster with a rating of 2495?

Answer- Humpy Koneru

21. World Zoonoses Day is observed annually on which day?

Answer- July 6

22. The Indian Railways and RailTel signed an MoU for installation of an IP-based video surveillance system at how many railway stations across the country?

Answer- 6,049

23. Which country has successfully launched a new spy satellite "Ofek 16" into orbit by using a locally-developed Shavit rocket?

Answer- Israel

24. For the 1st time in the world, which country's Railways will directly supply power to Overhead Traction System of the train?

Answer- India

25. India's First No-Permission No-Takeoff compliant drone flight on the A200 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System has been completed successfully in which state?

Answer- Karnataka

26. What is India rank in the 2020 Sustainable Development Goals Index?

Answer- 117

27. Which Institute have developed the disinfection box - "Unisaviour" box, which can be used to sterilise various personal belongings to minimise the COVID-19 transmission?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

28. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan replacing incumbent Gupta in the bureaucratic reshuffle amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Rajeeva Swarup

29. Which Indian cricketer has come under the scanner of conflict of interest following the question raised by Sanjeev Gupta on his current position?

Answer- Virat Kohli

30. Edelweiss Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Capital Limited has decided to bring the second instalment of the Bharat Bond ETF with two new series to raise how much fund in July 2020?

Answer- Rs 14,000 crore

