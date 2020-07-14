Current Affairs 2020 For July 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 14, 2020

1. What is the theme of virtual India Global week 2020 organized in the UK by India In Group, the UK-headquartered media house?

Be The Revival: India and a Corona Free World

Be The Revival: India and a Better New World

Be The Revival: India and a Virus Free World

Be The Revival: India and a Green World

2. Which State government has imposed statewide lockdown from 10th July to 13th July 2020 to check the spread of novel Coronavirus and other communicable diseases?

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

3. Which State launched the week-long campaign "Pure for Sure" from 8th July 2020 to 14th July 2020 - to ensure the purity of the milk and dairy products?

Jammu and Kashmir

Bihar

Rajasthan

Gujarat

4. Who is chairman of 9- member working group formed by IRDAI to look into the possibility of setting up 'Pandemic Risk Pool' to deal with the various risks arising out of a pandemic?

Suresh Mathur

Sandeep Bakhshi

Karnam Sekar

Ravneet Gill

5. USAID supported South Asia Group for Energy has collaborated with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy- National Technical Institutions to increase US-India collaboration for clean energy development. Who is current Minister of New and Renewable Energy?

Raj Kumar Singh

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Dharmendra Pradhan

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

6. According to the report on "Cancer preparedness in Asia-Pacific: Progress towards universal cancer control", what is India's rank for cancer preparedness among 10 Asia-Pacific countries?

3

6

8

5

7. Which Arab nation announced to send a probe to Mars to capture a comprehensive image of the weather in the atmosphere of Mars?

United Arab Emirates

Jordan

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

8. The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed combination which involves Eros International Plc, STX Filmworks Inc and Marco Alliance Limite Competition Commission of India was formed in which year?

2003

2009

2006

2014

9. The cable TV operators of which country have banned all the news channels of India, except Doordarshan?

Pakistan

Nepal

Bhutan

Sri Lanka

10. Who unveiled Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System which would monitor changes in all government lands in Odisha by leveraging high-resolution satellite imagery?

Hemananda Biswal

Giridhar Gamang

Janaki Ballabh Pattanaik

Naveen Patnaik

11. Which Indian State celebrated Rythu Dinotsavam (Farmer's Day) to mark the 71st birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy?

Karnataka

Telangana

Odisha

Andhra Pradesh

12. Which State Chief Minister launched the BLUIS, a flagship development of the General Administration and Public grievances departments?

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

Odisha

West Bengal

13. Raneem El Welily, the 31-year-old Squash player and world's top-ranking(No.1) Women Squash Player announced her retirement. She is from which country?

Czechia

Estonia

Egypt

France

14. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, which State has topped market borrowings among States in India with a collection of Rs.30,500 crore in fiscal 2020-21?

Tamil Nadu

Haryana

Andhra Pradesh

West Bengal

15. Union Cabinet has given its approval to a 10 years long (FY2020 to FY2029) pan India Central Sector Scheme namely "Agriculture Infrastructure Fund" with how much outlay?

₹ 1 Lakh Crore

₹. 4 Lakh Crore

₹ 3 Lakh Crore

₹ 2 Lakh Crore

16. Which institute collaborates with NVIDIA to establish India's first 'NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence Technology Centre' to speed up the research work on AI and its commercial purpose?

IIT-D

IIT-H

IIT-B

IIT-J

17. Who has inaugurated Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh?

Amit Shah

Raj Nath Singh

Narendra Modi

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

18. Which company has launched 'Compact XL'- India's first machine to automate the manual processes of molecular diagnostic tests like RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on 7th July 2020?

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Mylab Discovery Solutions

Panacea Biotech Ltd

Zydus Cadila

20. Which country has formally notified the United Nations of its decision of withdrawal from the global health body WHO?

India

United States of America

Germany

France

21. The Central Board of Direct Taxes signed an MOU with which organisation for the data exchange between the two organisations?

NASSCOM

PFRDA

IRDAI

SEBI

22. The IIT Alumni Council signed an agreement for joint research on COVID-19 and patient data analysis with which institute?

CSIR-IICT

CSIR-CMERI

CSIR-IGIB

CSIR-IHBT

23. The Union Cabinet has approved the capital infusion of how much in the three Public Sector General Insurance Companies namely Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited?

₹ 12,450 crore

₹ 9,450 crore

₹ 16,450 crore

₹ 10,450 crore

24. Amadou Gon Coulibaly Prime Minister of which country died on 8 July 2020 within a few days after returning from two months of treatment in France?

Algeria

Ivory Coast

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

25. Who has been signed as the brand ambassador of Luxury Ride?

Sarbjit Cheema

Happy Raikoti

Sukhbir Singh

Gurnam Bhullar

26. Bar Council of Delhi has requested PM Narendra Modi for financial assistance of how much under the PM Cares Fund and Contingency Fund to help the advocates in Delhi NCR?

₹ 500 crore

₹ 200 crore

₹ 300 crore

₹ 250 crore

27. In accordance with the Dun and Bradstreet's Country Risk and Global Outlook Report, the global economy is likely to contract by how much per cent in 2020?

3.2%

4.2%

2.2%

5.2%

28. Which Bank in India has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for bancassurance?

IndusInd Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

IDFC First Bank

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

29. India's GDP will contract by how much per cent in FY21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to BofA Securities?

2%

3%

6%

4%

30. Which company signed Licence Agreement and Transfer of Technology for Akash Missile Weapon System of Indian Army Variant with Defence Research and Development Organisation?

Ordnance Factory Board

Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Bharat Earth Movers

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. What is the theme of virtual India Global week 2020 organized in the UK by India In Group, the UK-headquartered media house?

Answer- Be The Revival: India and a Better New World

2. Which State government has imposed statewide lockdown from 10th July to 13th July 2020 to check the spread of novel Coronavirus and other communicable diseases?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

3. Which State launched the week-long campaign "Pure for Sure" from 8th July 2020 to 14th July 2020 - to ensure the purity of the milk and dairy products?

Answer- Rajasthan

4. Who is chairman of 9- member working group formed by IRDAI to look into the possibility of setting up 'Pandemic Risk Pool' to deal with the various risks arising out of a pandemic?

Answer- Suresh Mathur

5. USAID supported South Asia Group for Energy has collaborated with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy- National Technical Institutions to increase US-India collaboration for clean energy development. Who is the current Minister of New and Renewable Energy?

Answer- Raj Kumar Singh

6. According to the report on "Cancer preparedness in Asia-Pacific: Progress towards universal cancer control", what is India's rank for cancer preparedness among 10 Asia-Pacific countries?

Answer- 8

7. Which Arab nation announced to send a probe to Mars to capture a comprehensive image of the weather in the atmosphere of Mars?

Answer- United Arab Emirates

8. The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed combination which involves Eros International Plc, STX Filmworks Inc and Marco Alliance Limite Competition Commission of India was formed in which year?

Answer- 2003

9. The cable TV operators of which country have banned all the news channels of India, except Doordarshan?

Answer- Nepal

10. Who unveiled Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System which would monitor changes in all government lands in Odisha by leveraging high-resolution satellite imagery?

Answer- Naveen Patnaik

11. Which Indian State celebrated Rythu Dinotsavam (Farmer's Day) to mark the 71st birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

12. Which State Chief Minister launched the BLUIS, a flagship development of the General Administration and Public grievances departments?

Answer- Odisha

13. Raneem El Welily, the 31-year-old Squash player and world's top-ranking(No.1) Women Squash Player announced her retirement. She is from which country?

Answer- Egypt

14. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, which State has topped market borrowings among States in India with a collection of Rs.30,500 crore in fiscal 2020-21?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

15. Union Cabinet has given its approval to a 10 years long (FY2020 to FY2029) pan India Central Sector Scheme namely "Agriculture Infrastructure Fund" with how much outlay?

Answer- Rs. 1 Lakh Crore

16. Which institute collaborates with NVIDIA to establish India's first 'NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence Technology Centre' to speed up the research work on AI and its commercial purpose?

Answer- IIT-H

17. Who has inaugurated Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh?

Answer- Narendra Modi

18. Which company has launched 'Compact XL'- India's first machine to automate the manual processes of molecular diagnostic tests like RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on 7th July 2020?

Answer- Mylab Discovery Solutions

20. Which country has formally notified the United Nations of its decision of withdrawal from the global health body WHO?

Answer- United States of America

21. The Central Board of Direct Taxes signed an MOU with which organisation for the data exchange between the two organisations?

Answer- SEBI

22. The IIT Alumni Council signed an agreement for joint research on COVID-19 and patient data analysis with which institute?

Answer- CSIR-IGIB

23. The Union Cabinet has approved the capital infusion of how much in the three Public Sector General Insurance Companies namely Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited?

Answer- Rs.12,450 crore

24. Amadou Gon Coulibaly Prime Minister of which country died on 8 July 2020 within a few days after returning from two months of treatment in France?

Answer- Ivory Coast

25. Who has been signed as the brand ambassador of Luxury Ride?

Answer- Sukhbir Singh

26. Bar Council of Delhi has requested PM Narendra Modi for financial assistance of how much under the PM Cares Fund and Contingency Fund to help the advocates in Delhi NCR?

Answer- Rs 500 crore

27. In accordance with the Dun and Bradstreet's Country Risk and Global Outlook Report, the global economy is likely to contract by how much per cent in 2020?

Answer- 5.2%

28. Which Bank in India has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for bancassurance?

Answer- Karur Vysya Bank

29. India's GDP will contract by how much per cent in FY21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to BofA Securities?

Answer- 3%

30. Which company signed Licence Agreement and Transfer of Technology for Akash Missile Weapon System of Indian Army Variant with Defence Research and Development Organisation?

Answer- Bharat Dynamics Limited

