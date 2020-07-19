Current Affairs 2020 For July 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1. Who is the author of 'His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography'?
2. Which Police Station is ranked as one of the best Police Stations of India?
3. Energy Efficiency Services Limited inked an agreement with which Authority to install public Electric Vehicle charging stations & related infrastructure in order to promote the usage of electric vehicles?
4. What is the theme of virtual India Global week 2020 organized in the UK by India In Group, the UK-headquartered media house?
5. Who has been appointed as officiating president of Hockey India till the end of September 2022 after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned on July 07, 2020?
6. According to the report on "Cancer preparedness in Asia-Pacific: Progress towards universal cancer control", what is India's rank for cancer preparedness among 10 Asia-Pacific countries?
7. Which Arab nation announced to send a probe to Mars to capture a comprehensive image of the weather in the atmosphere of Mars?
8. The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed combination which involves Eros International Plc, STX Filmworks Inc and Marco Alliance Limite Competition Commission of India was formed in which year?
9. The cable TV operators of which country have banned all the news channels of India, except Doordarshan?
10. Who unveiled Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System which would monitor changes in all government lands in Odisha by leveraging high-resolution satellite imagery?
11. The 4th edition of international meeting named "Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA)" was held on July 7, 2020. Who is the current Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India?
12. Who has been appointed as the 1st chairman of the International Financial Services Centre Authority for a 3 years term?
13. The new administrative and academic building of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Gouria Karma in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand is named after which famous person?
14. Who won the Formula One (F1) season-opening Austrian Grand Prix?
15. Sijo Kuruvilla George has been selected as a member of Central Government's Expert Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020 organisation. He is the CEO of which organisation?
16. Who has been ranked first in the world ranking of men's elite of 52 kg weight category according to world rankings 2020 released by The International Boxing Association?
17. Which one is the name of the robotic helicopter that is to be deployed in the Mars 2020 mission of NASA?
18. Who was appointed as the vice president of the Asian Development Bank?
19. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?
20. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?
22. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?
23. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?
24. RBI conducted the simultaneous purchase of Government Securities maturing between 2027 and 2033, and sale of 182 day and 364-day treasury bills under Open Market Operations for how much worth each?
25. Who launched the Drug Discovery Hackathon through an online platform?
26. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?
27. US-based Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in which Indian platform for Rs 1,894.50 crore?
28. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?
30. Indian Council of Medical Research and which company join hands for development of COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin?
1. Who is the author of 'His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography'?
Answer- Tenzin Geyche Tethong
2. Which Police Station is ranked as one of the best Police Stations of India?
Answer- Nadaun
3. Energy Efficiency Services Limited inked an agreement with which Authority to install public Electric Vehicle charging stations & related infrastructure in order to promote the usage of electric vehicles?
Answer- NOIDA
4. What is the theme of virtual India Global week 2020 organized in the UK by India In Group, the UK-headquartered media house?
Answer- Be The Revival: India and a Better New World
5. Who has been appointed as officiating president of Hockey India till the end of September 2022 after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned on July 07, 2020?
Answer- Gyanendro Ningombam
6. According to the report on "Cancer preparedness in Asia-Pacific: Progress towards universal cancer control", what is India's rank for cancer preparedness among 10 Asia-Pacific countries?
Answer- 8
7. Which Arab nation announced to send a probe to Mars to capture a comprehensive image of the weather in the atmosphere of Mars?
Answer- United Arab Emirates
8. The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed combination which involves Eros International Plc, STX Filmworks Inc and Marco Alliance Limite Competition Commission of India was formed in which year?
Answer- 2003
9. The cable TV operators of which country have banned all the news channels of India, except Doordarshan?
Answer- Nepal
10. Who unveiled Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System which would monitor changes in all government lands in Odisha by leveraging high-resolution satellite imagery?
Answer- Naveen Patnaik
11. The 4th edition of international meeting named "Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA)" was held on July 7, 2020. Who is the current Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India?
Answer- Prakash Javadekar
12. Who has been appointed as the 1st chairman of the International Financial Services Centre Authority for a 3 years term?
Answer- Injeti Srinivas
13. The new administrative and academic building of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Gouria Karma in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand is named after which famous person?
Answer- Dr.Shyama Prasad Mukherjee
14. Who won the Formula One (F1) season-opening Austrian Grand Prix?
Answer- Valtteri Bottas
15. Sijo Kuruvilla George has been selected as a member of Central Government's Expert Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020 organisation. He is the CEO of which organisation?
Answer- Startup village
16. Who has been ranked first in the world ranking of men's elite of 52 kg weight category according to world rankings 2020 released by The International Boxing Association?
Answer- Amit Panghal
17. Which one is the name of the robotic helicopter that is to be deployed in the Mars 2020 mission of NASA?
Answer- Ingenuity
18. Who was appointed as the vice president of the Asian Development Bank?
Answer- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
19. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?
Answer- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu
20. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?
Answer- Option D
Answer- Saroj Khan
22. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?
Answer- $558.5 billion
23. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?
Answer- COPAL-19
24. RBI conducted the simultaneous purchase of Government Securities maturing between 2027 and 2033, and sale of 182 day and 364-day treasury bills under Open Market Operations for how much worth each?
Answer- Rs 10,000 crore
25. Who launched the Drug Discovery Hackathon through an online platform?
Answer- Dr Harsh Vardhan
26. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?
Answer- July 1
27. US-based Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in which Indian platform for Rs 1,894.50 crore?
Answer- Reliance Industries Limited
28. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?
Answer- Asian Development Bank
Answer- Saroj Khan
30. Indian Council of Medical Research and which company join hands for development of COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin?
Answer- Bharat Biotech
