Current Affairs 2020 For July 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 18, 2020

1. Who is the author of 'His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography'?

26th

36th

Tenzin Geyche Tethong

46th

2. Which Police Station is ranked as one of the best Police Stations of India?

Hoshangabad

Raipur

Nauthala

Nadaun

3. Energy Efficiency Services Limited inked an agreement with which Authority to install public Electric Vehicle charging stations & related infrastructure in order to promote the usage of electric vehicles?

NHAI

BHEL

NOIDA

GAIL

4. What is the theme of virtual India Global week 2020 organized in the UK by India In Group, the UK-headquartered media house?

Be The Revival: India and a Corona Free World

Be The Revival: India and a Better New World

Be The Revival: India and a Virus Free World

Be The Revival: India and a Green World

5. Who has been appointed as officiating president of Hockey India till the end of September 2022 after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned on July 07, 2020?

Nigeria

Somalia

Gyanendro Ningombam

Sudan

6. According to the report on "Cancer preparedness in Asia-Pacific: Progress towards universal cancer control", what is India's rank for cancer preparedness among 10 Asia-Pacific countries?

3

6

8

5

7. Which Arab nation announced to send a probe to Mars to capture a comprehensive image of the weather in the atmosphere of Mars?

United Arab Emirates

Jordan

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

8. The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed combination which involves Eros International Plc, STX Filmworks Inc and Marco Alliance Limite Competition Commission of India was formed in which year?

2003

2009

2006

2014

9. The cable TV operators of which country have banned all the news channels of India, except Doordarshan?

Pakistan

Nepal

Bhutan

Sri Lanka

10. Who unveiled Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System which would monitor changes in all government lands in Odisha by leveraging high-resolution satellite imagery?

Hemananda Biswal

Giridhar Gamang

Janaki Ballabh Pattanaik

Naveen Patnaik

11. The 4th edition of international meeting named "Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA)" was held on July 7, 2020. Who is the current Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India?

Prakash Javadekar

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Dharmendra Pradhan

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

12. Who has been appointed as the 1st chairman of the International Financial Services Centre Authority for a 3 years term?

Injeti Srinivas

Sumanta Chaudhury

Anant Narayan Nanda

Arun Goel

13. The new administrative and academic building of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Gouria Karma in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand is named after which famous person?

Dr.Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Jawaharlal Nehru

Bhagat Singh

14. Who won the Formula One (F1) season-opening Austrian Grand Prix?

Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel

Michael Schumacher

15. Sijo Kuruvilla George has been selected as a member of Central Government's Expert Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020 organisation. He is the CEO of which organisation?

Sequoia Capital

Intel Capital

Startup village

NASSCOM

16. Who has been ranked first in the world ranking of men's elite of 52 kg weight category according to world rankings 2020 released by The International Boxing Association?

Vikas Krishan Yadav

Shiva Thapa

Manish Kaushik

Amit Panghal

17. Which one is the name of the robotic helicopter that is to be deployed in the Mars 2020 mission of NASA?

Safurti

Ingenuity

Mastering

Great

18. Who was appointed as the vice president of the Asian Development Bank?

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Ashok Lavasa

Ravi Sharma

Rahul Saxena

19. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?

Nupur Mitra

Alok Kumar Misra

B A Prabhakar

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu

20. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?

Allergy care importance in COVID-19

Allergy care restriction in COVID-19

Allergy care in the time of COVID-19

Allergy care does not stop with COVID-19

21. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?

Saroj Khan

Remo D'Souza

Ganesh Acharya

Terence Lewis

22. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?

$558.5 billion

$658.5 billion

$758.5 billion

$858.5 billion

23. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?

COPAL-19

COVIL-19

COPLA-19

PLACO-19

24. RBI conducted the simultaneous purchase of Government Securities maturing between 2027 and 2033, and sale of 182 day and 364-day treasury bills under Open Market Operations for how much worth each?

₹ 20,000 crore

₹ 10,000 crore

₹ 30,000 crore

₹ 40,000 crore

25. Who launched the Drug Discovery Hackathon through an online platform?

Kiren Rijiju

Shripad Yesso Naik

Raj Kumar Singh

Dr Harsh Vardhan

26. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?

July 1

July 2

July 4

July 3

27. US-based Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in which Indian platform for Rs 1,894.50 crore?

Tata Sky

Reliance Industries Limited

Vodafone Idea

Bharti Airtel Limited

28. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?

IMF

Asian Development Bank

New Development Bank

World bank

29. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?

Saroj Khan

Remo D'Souza

Ganesh Acharya

Terence Lewis

30. Indian Council of Medical Research and which company join hands for development of COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin?

Lupin Limited

Cipla Limited

Bharat Biotech

Biocon Limited

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who is the author of 'His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography'?

Answer- Tenzin Geyche Tethong

2. Which Police Station is ranked as one of the best Police Stations of India?

Answer- Nadaun

3. Energy Efficiency Services Limited inked an agreement with which Authority to install public Electric Vehicle charging stations & related infrastructure in order to promote the usage of electric vehicles?

Answer- NOIDA

4. What is the theme of virtual India Global week 2020 organized in the UK by India In Group, the UK-headquartered media house?

Answer- Be The Revival: India and a Better New World

5. Who has been appointed as officiating president of Hockey India till the end of September 2022 after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned on July 07, 2020?

Answer- Gyanendro Ningombam

6. According to the report on "Cancer preparedness in Asia-Pacific: Progress towards universal cancer control", what is India's rank for cancer preparedness among 10 Asia-Pacific countries?

Answer- 8

7. Which Arab nation announced to send a probe to Mars to capture a comprehensive image of the weather in the atmosphere of Mars?

Answer- United Arab Emirates

8. The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed combination which involves Eros International Plc, STX Filmworks Inc and Marco Alliance Limite Competition Commission of India was formed in which year?

Answer- 2003

9. The cable TV operators of which country have banned all the news channels of India, except Doordarshan?

Answer- Nepal

10. Who unveiled Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System which would monitor changes in all government lands in Odisha by leveraging high-resolution satellite imagery?

Answer- Naveen Patnaik

11. The 4th edition of international meeting named "Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA)" was held on July 7, 2020. Who is the current Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

12. Who has been appointed as the 1st chairman of the International Financial Services Centre Authority for a 3 years term?

Answer- Injeti Srinivas

13. The new administrative and academic building of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Gouria Karma in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand is named after which famous person?

Answer- Dr.Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

14. Who won the Formula One (F1) season-opening Austrian Grand Prix?

Answer- Valtteri Bottas

15. Sijo Kuruvilla George has been selected as a member of Central Government's Expert Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020 organisation. He is the CEO of which organisation?

Answer- Startup village

16. Who has been ranked first in the world ranking of men's elite of 52 kg weight category according to world rankings 2020 released by The International Boxing Association?

Answer- Amit Panghal

17. Which one is the name of the robotic helicopter that is to be deployed in the Mars 2020 mission of NASA?

Answer- Ingenuity

18. Who was appointed as the vice president of the Asian Development Bank?

Answer- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

19. What is the name of Chairman of National Highway Authority of India who gets a 6 months extension in his tenure?

Answer- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu

20. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?

Answer- Option D

21. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?

Answer- Saroj Khan

22. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, what is India's external debt in March 2020?

Answer- $558.5 billion

23. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?

Answer- COPAL-19

24. RBI conducted the simultaneous purchase of Government Securities maturing between 2027 and 2033, and sale of 182 day and 364-day treasury bills under Open Market Operations for how much worth each?

Answer- Rs 10,000 crore

25. Who launched the Drug Discovery Hackathon through an online platform?

Answer- Dr Harsh Vardhan

26. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?

Answer- July 1

27. US-based Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in which Indian platform for Rs 1,894.50 crore?

Answer- Reliance Industries Limited

28. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?

Answer- Asian Development Bank

29. Which Indian Veteran Bollywood Choreographer died of Cardiac arrest at Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, Maharashtra?

Answer- Saroj Khan

30. Indian Council of Medical Research and which company join hands for development of COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin?

Answer- Bharat Biotech

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs