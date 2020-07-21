Current Affairs 2020 - July 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 21, 2020

1. In which state the first on-line NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons has been launched?

Gujarat

Bihar

Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand

2. Brahm Vasudeva, who passed away recently, belongs to which profession?

Businessman

Politician

Director

Actor

3. Ministry of Shipping reviewed the development activities of the Vallarpadam Terminal of Cochin Port which is proposed to develop as India's first and Asia's leading trans-shipment port. Who is the current Minister of Shipping?

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Dharmendra Pradhan

Mansukh Mandaviya

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

4. Which state has topped among the other states in the implementation of PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi?

Gujarat

Bihar

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

5. Elyes Fakhfakh, who has submitted his resignation, was Prime Minister of which country?

France

Leo

Tunisia

Peru

6. NABARD has provided credit support of Rs 1,607 crore to which state during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Bihar

Jharkhand

7. Anji Khad Bridge has been developed in which state?

Jammu and Kashmir

Himachal Pradesh

Uttrakhand

Sikkim

8. World Youth Skills Day is observed on which date?

July 14

July 12

July 15

July 26

9. The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of upto 58.92% stake in HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited by which company?

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Lt

Aceso Company Pte. Ltd.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

10. In which state, NABARD has extended grant assistance of 221.89 crore rupees to support 298 watershed projects?

West Bengal

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Maharashtra

11. Who has been awarded the coveted 'Infra Business Leader of the Year' award for 2020?

Gayatri Singh

Ved Parkash Dudeja

Ravi Single

None of the Above

12. How much money has been approved to improve the firefighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port?

₹.107 Crore

₹.207 Crore

₹.200 Crore

₹.100 Crore

13. India partnered with which country co-hosted the "On the road to the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021?

Russia

Italy

Chile

USA

14. Mile Jedinak, who has recently announced his retirement, belongs to which sport?

Volleyball

Badminton

Soccer

Cricket

15. Which State/UTs government decided to extend the ban imposed on the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala for one more year?

Haryana

Delhi

Punjab

Chandigarh

16. 'APSTAR-6D' telecommunication satellite has been launched by which country?

India

USA

China

Russia

17. SportsAdda, signed which as its Brand ambassador?

Sachin Tendulkar

Brett Lee

Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli

18. The ministry of coal is planning to link the mining plan portal with which website?

PARIVAR

PARIVESH

GAEVAAD

DHARWAD

19. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has ranked which India as the World's 6th richest man?

Anil Ambani

Mukesh Ambani

Ratan Tata

Sergey Brin

20. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, popularly known as "Jami" passed away at the age of 77 years in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He was famous?

Politician

Cartoonist

Singer

Actor

21. Indian-origin, Chandrikapersad 'Chan' Santokhi has been elected the president of which country?

Chad

Chile

Mali

Suriname

22. "#Reimagine Campaign" to support of most vulnerable populations and children during the ongoing COVID-19 has been started by which organization?

UNESCO

UNICEF

FICCI

WHO

23. AAI signed an MoU with which PSU to collaborate and support the emerging global opportunities in the airport business, including those in the Asia Pacific region?

BHEL

GAIL

ONGC

BEL

24. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan?

Neelima Dhiman

Gerry Singh

Vidhu P. Nair

Ramesh Jaishwal

25. The Indian Railways has launched a new state-of-the-art, 'Post COVID Coach' in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus infection. Who is Union Minister of Railways?

Piyush Goyal

Rajnath Singh

Lalu Yadav

Sachin Pilot

26. World Wildlife Crime Report has been released by which organisation?

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

Interpol

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau

World Customs Organization

27. The government aims to gradually increase the public health expenditure to what per cent of Gross Domestic Product by 2025?

1.5%

3.5%

4.5%

2.5%

28. Which state police department launched 'CybHER', a month-long virtual awareness campaign to make cyberspace safe for women and children?

Rajasthan

Haryana

Gujarat

Telangana

29. Poba Reserve Forest is in which Indian state?

Assam

Manipur

MP

Sikkim

30. FIFA World Cup will be held in which city?

Spain

Qatar

Japan

USA

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. In which state the first on-line NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons has been launched?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

2. Brahm Vasudeva, who passed away recently, belongs to which profession?

Answer- Businessman

3. Ministry of Shipping reviewed the development activities of the Vallarpadam Terminal of Cochin Port which is proposed to develop as India's first and Asia's leading trans-shipment port. Who is the current Minister of Shipping?

Answer- Mansukh Mandaviya

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

5. Elyes Fakhfakh, who has submitted his resignation, was Prime Minister of which country?

Answer- Tunisia

6. NABARD has provided credit support of Rs 1,607 crore to which state during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- West Bengal

7. Anji Khad Bridge has been developed in which state?

Answer- Jammu and Kashmir

8. World Youth Skills Day is observed on which date?

Answer- July 15

9. The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of upto 58.92% stake in HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited by which company?

Answer- Aceso Company Pte. Ltd.

10. In which state, NABARD has extended grant assistance of 221.89 crore rupees to support 298 watershed projects?

Answer- Karnataka

11. Who has been awarded the coveted 'Infra Business Leader of the Year' award for 2020?

Answer- Ved Parkash Dudeja

12. How much money has been approved to improve the firefighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port?

Answer- Rs.107 Crore

13. India partnered with which country co-hosted the "On the road to the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021?

Answer- Chile

14. Mile Jedinak, who has recently announced his retirement, belongs to which sport?

Answer- Soccer

15. Which State/UTs government decided to extend the ban imposed on the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala for one more year?

Answer- Delhi

16. 'APSTAR-6D' telecommunication satellite has been launched by which country?

Answer- China

17. SportsAdda, signed which as its Brand ambassador?

Answer- Brett Lee

18. The ministry of coal is planning to link the mining plan portal with which website?

Answer- PARIVESH

19. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has ranked which India as the World's 6th richest man?

Answer- Mukesh Ambani

20. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, popularly known as "Jami" passed away at the age of 77 years in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He was famous?

Answer- Cartoonist

21. Indian-origin, Chandrikapersad 'Chan' Santokhi has been elected the president of which country?

Answer- Suriname

22. "#Reimagine Campaign" to support of most vulnerable populations and children during the ongoing COVID-19 has been started by which organization?

Answer- UNICEF

23. AAI signed an MoU with which PSU to collaborate and support the emerging global opportunities in the airport business, including those in the Asia Pacific region?

Answer- BEL

24. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan?

Answer- Vidhu P. Nair

25. The Indian Railways has launched a new state-of-the-art, 'Post COVID Coach' in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus infection. Who is Union Minister of Railways?

Answer- Piyush Goyal

26. World Wildlife Crime Report has been released by which organisation?

Answer- United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

27. The government aims to gradually increase the public health expenditure to what per cent of Gross Domestic Product by 2025?

Answer- 2.5%

28. Which state police department launched 'CybHER', a month-long virtual awareness campaign to make cyberspace safe for women and children?

Answer- Telangana

29. Poba Reserve Forest is in which Indian state?

Answer- Assam

30. FIFA World Cup will be held in which city?

Answer- Qatar

