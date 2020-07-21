Current Affairs 2020 - July 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs.
1. In which state the first on-line NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons has been launched?
2. Brahm Vasudeva, who passed away recently, belongs to which profession?
3. Ministry of Shipping reviewed the development activities of the Vallarpadam Terminal of Cochin Port which is proposed to develop as India's first and Asia's leading trans-shipment port. Who is the current Minister of Shipping?
4. Which state has topped among the other states in the implementation of PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi?
5. Elyes Fakhfakh, who has submitted his resignation, was Prime Minister of which country?
6. NABARD has provided credit support of Rs 1,607 crore to which state during the COVID-19 pandemic?
7. Anji Khad Bridge has been developed in which state?
8. World Youth Skills Day is observed on which date?
9. The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of upto 58.92% stake in HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited by which company?
10. In which state, NABARD has extended grant assistance of 221.89 crore rupees to support 298 watershed projects?
11. Who has been awarded the coveted 'Infra Business Leader of the Year' award for 2020?
12. How much money has been approved to improve the firefighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port?
13. India partnered with which country co-hosted the "On the road to the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021?
14. Mile Jedinak, who has recently announced his retirement, belongs to which sport?
15. Which State/UTs government decided to extend the ban imposed on the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala for one more year?
16. 'APSTAR-6D' telecommunication satellite has been launched by which country?
17. SportsAdda, signed which as its Brand ambassador?
18. The ministry of coal is planning to link the mining plan portal with which website?
19. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has ranked which India as the World's 6th richest man?
20. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, popularly known as "Jami" passed away at the age of 77 years in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He was famous?
21. Indian-origin, Chandrikapersad 'Chan' Santokhi has been elected the president of which country?
22. "#Reimagine Campaign" to support of most vulnerable populations and children during the ongoing COVID-19 has been started by which organization?
23. AAI signed an MoU with which PSU to collaborate and support the emerging global opportunities in the airport business, including those in the Asia Pacific region?
24. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan?
25. The Indian Railways has launched a new state-of-the-art, 'Post COVID Coach' in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus infection. Who is Union Minister of Railways?
26. World Wildlife Crime Report has been released by which organisation?
27. The government aims to gradually increase the public health expenditure to what per cent of Gross Domestic Product by 2025?
28. Which state police department launched 'CybHER', a month-long virtual awareness campaign to make cyberspace safe for women and children?
29. Poba Reserve Forest is in which Indian state?
30. FIFA World Cup will be held in which city?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
Answer- Businessman
Answer- Businessman
Answer- Mansukh Mandaviya
Answer- Mansukh Mandaviya
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
Answer- Tunisia
Answer- Tunisia
Answer- West Bengal
Answer- West Bengal
Answer- Jammu and Kashmir
Answer- Jammu and Kashmir
Answer- July 15
Answer- July 15
Answer- Aceso Company Pte. Ltd.
Answer- Aceso Company Pte. Ltd.
Answer- Karnataka
Answer- Karnataka
Answer- Ved Parkash Dudeja
Answer- Ved Parkash Dudeja
Answer- Rs.107 Crore
Answer- Rs.107 Crore
Answer- Chile
Answer- Chile
Answer- Soccer
Answer- Soccer
Answer- Delhi
Answer- Delhi
Answer- China
Answer- China
Answer- Brett Lee
Answer- Brett Lee
Answer- PARIVESH
Answer- PARIVESH
Answer- Mukesh Ambani
Answer- Mukesh Ambani
Answer- Cartoonist
Answer- Cartoonist
Answer- Suriname
Answer- Suriname
Answer- UNICEF
Answer- UNICEF
Answer- BEL
Answer- BEL
Answer- Vidhu P. Nair
Answer- Vidhu P. Nair
Answer- Piyush Goyal
Answer- Piyush Goyal
Answer- United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
Answer- United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
Answer- 2.5%
Answer- 2.5%
Answer- Telangana
Answer- Telangana
Answer- Assam
Answer- Assam
Answer- Qatar
Answer- Qatar
