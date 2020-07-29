Current Affairs 2020 For July 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 29, 2020

1. Largest Solar Power Plant has been commissioned by the Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla at which place?

Vishakhapatnam

Kochi

Panji

Ezhimala

2. Which country's league has become the first one in South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the World Leagues Forum?

Bangladesh

India

Bhutan

China

3. Which bank has announced a corporate agency agreement with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to distribute the latter's policies?

SBI

Union Bank of India

Bank

Andhra Bank

4. Which country became the 87th country to sign the International Solar Alliance(ISA) Framework Agreement?

France

Nicaragua

Ethopia

Chile

5. Who became the world's fifth-richest man in the world with an estimated wealth of 75 billion USD?

Jeff Bezos

Warren Buffett

Mukesh Ambani

Amancio Ortega

6. Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir on the Nile river is in which country?

Sudan

Egypt

Ethiopia

All of the Above

7. Which country for the first time conducted a successful flight test of the MGTD-20 gas turbine engine made by 3D-printing?

Russia

France

Japan

China

8. Which company has launched vehicle insurance in partnership with Bengaluru-based startup Acko General Insurance?

PhonePe

Paytm

Amazon Pay

Google Pay

9. Which country became the 25th country who was granted observer status in the World Trade Organization?

Uzbekistan

Pakistan

Turkmenistan

Russia

10. As per the report of DBS, India's Gross Domestic Product(GDP) will contract by how much in FY21?

3%

8%

5%

6%

11. Who authored the "The Pandemic Century"?

Ernest Hemingway

Mark Honigsbaum

Virginia Woolf

William Faulkner

12. Who had become the 1st woman to head a listed Indian IT company?

Harmeet Nayyar

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Fakiri Pradasd

Indra Nooyi

13. The Tianwen-1, first fully homegrown Mars Mission, was launched by which country?

China

India

Japan

Israel

14. India with which country inked an agreement to set up Geydoshu Mas Plant (Neighborhood Fish Processing Plants)?

Singapore

Mauritius

Maldives

Australia

15. As per the report of Nomura Holdings, Inc, a Japanese brokerage firm, India's Gross Domestic Product(GDP) is likely to contract by how much per cent?

2.4%

3.1%

8.1%

6.1%

16. India will have around 60% of the installed capacity of the electricity generation from renewable resources by which year?

2021

2018

2020

2030

17. Who has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer& Director of Microfinance Institutions Network?

Faruukh Roshan

Harsh Shrivastava

Alok Misra

Ravi Bhatia

18. Who has been nominated as the Vice-Chairman of UIC (Union Internationale Des Chemins/International Union of Railways)?

Jignesh Patel

Rakesh Yadav

Arun Kumar

Shruti Sharma

19. Which UT has decided to launch ambulances for the treatment of sick trees in the Union Territory?

Goa

Delhi

Chandigarh

Daman and Diu

20. Which company becomes the 1st Indian company to reach Market Capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13 lakh crore?

PhonePe

Reliance Industries Limited

Infosys

Amazon

21. National Broadcasting Day was observed on which date?

July 24

July 22

July 23

July 25

22. Viktor Chizhikov, who passed away recently, belonged to which profession?

Actor

Artist

Politician

Athlete

23. State Government approved the formation of the Digital Economy Mission?

Karnataka

Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

24. Which payment bank has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train and skill the youth in rural India?

Fino Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank

Jio Payments Bank

Paytm Payments Bank

25. The Punjab government signed an MoU with which IIT for Skill Development in Chandigarh?

IIT Ropar

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT Roorkee

26. Amala Shankar, who passed away, belonged to which profession?

Composer

Singer

Choreographer

Director

27. Virtual meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Minister was held under the presidency of which country?

UAE

Saudi Arabia

UK

USA

28. A virtual meeting between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) took place to achieve a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). How many countries are there in the Southern African Customs Union?

6

5

9

4

29. Indian Railways is planning to radio-frequency identification tags (RFID) Tag all wagons by the end of which year?

2019

2021

2022

2020

30. Which bank launched 'Insta Click Savings Account', a 100% paperless digital self-assisted online savings account?

SBI

Bank of Baroda

IDFC

HDFC

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Largest Solar Power Plant has been commissioned by the Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla at which place?

Answer- Ezhimala

2. Which country's league has become the first one in South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the World Leagues Forum?

Answer- India

3. Which bank has announced a corporate agency agreement with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to distribute the latter's policies?

Answer- Union Bank of India

4. Which country became the 87th country to sign the International Solar Alliance(ISA) Framework Agreement?

Answer- Nicaragua

5. Who became the world's fifth-richest man in the world with an estimated wealth of 75 billion USD?

Answer- Mukesh Ambani

6. Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir on Nile river is in which country?

Answer- Ethiopia

7. Which country for the first time conducted a successful flight test of the MGTD-20 gas turbine engine made by 3D-printing?

Answer- Russia

8. Which company has launched vehicle insurance in partnership with Bengaluru-based startup Acko General Insurance?

Answer- Amazon Pay

9. Which country became the 25th country who was granted observer status in the World Trade Organization?

Answer- Turkmenistan

10. As per the report of DBS, India's Gross domestic Product(GDP) will contract by how much in FY21?

Answer- 6%

11. Who authored the "The Pandemic Century"?

Answer- Mark Honigsbaum

12. Who had become the 1st woman to head a listed Indian IT company?

Answer- Roshni Nadar Malhotra

13. The Tianwen-1, first fully homegrown Mars Mission, was launched by which country?

Answer- China

14. India with which country inked an agreement to set up Geydoshu Mas Plant (Neighborhood Fish Processing Plants)?

Answer- Maldives

15. As per the report of Nomura Holdings, Inc, a Japanese brokerage firm, India's Gross Domestic Product(GDP) is likely to contract by how much per cent?

Answer- 6.1%

16. India will have around 60% of the installed capacity of the electricity generation from renewable resources by which year?

Answer- 2030

17. Who has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer& Director of Microfinance Institutions Network?

Answer- Alok Misra

18. Who has been nominated as the Vice-Chairman of UIC (Union Internationale Des Chemins/International Union of Railways)?

Answer- Arun Kumar

19. Which UT has decided to launch ambulances for the treatment of sick trees in the Union Territory?

Answer- Chandigarh

20. Which company becomes the 1st Indian company to reach Market Capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13 lakh crore?

Answer- Reliance Industries Limited

21. National Broadcasting Day was observed on which date?

Answer- July 23

22. Viktor Chizhikov, who passed away recently, belonged to which profession?

Answer- Artist

23. State Government approved the formation of the Digital Economy Mission?

Answer- Karnataka

24. Which payment bank has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train and skill the youth in rural India?

Answer- Airtel Payments Bank

25. The Punjab government signed an MoU with which IIT for Skill Development in Chandigarh?

Answer- IIT Ropar

26. Amala Shankar, who passed away, belonged to which profession?

Answer- Choreographer

27. Virtual meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Minister was held under the presidency of which country?

Answer- Saudi Arabia

28. A virtual meeting between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) took place to achieve a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). How many countries are there in the Southern African Customs Union?

Answer- 5

29. Indian Railways is planning to radio-frequency identification tags (RFID) Tag all wagons by the end of which year?

Answer- 2022

30. Which bank launched 'Insta Click Savings Account', a 100% paperless digital self-assisted online savings account?

Answer- Bank of Baroda

