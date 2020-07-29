Current Affairs 2020 For July 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
1. Largest Solar Power Plant has been commissioned by the Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla at which place?
Answer- Ezhimala
2. Which country's league has become the first one in South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the World Leagues Forum?
Answer- India
3. Which bank has announced a corporate agency agreement with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to distribute the latter's policies?
Answer- Union Bank of India
4. Which country became the 87th country to sign the International Solar Alliance(ISA) Framework Agreement?
Answer- Nicaragua
5. Who became the world's fifth-richest man in the world with an estimated wealth of 75 billion USD?
Answer- Mukesh Ambani
6. Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir on Nile river is in which country?
Answer- Ethiopia
7. Which country for the first time conducted a successful flight test of the MGTD-20 gas turbine engine made by 3D-printing?
Answer- Russia
8. Which company has launched vehicle insurance in partnership with Bengaluru-based startup Acko General Insurance?
Answer- Amazon Pay
9. Which country became the 25th country who was granted observer status in the World Trade Organization?
Answer- Turkmenistan
10. As per the report of DBS, India's Gross domestic Product(GDP) will contract by how much in FY21?
Answer- 6%
11. Who authored the "The Pandemic Century"?
Answer- Mark Honigsbaum
12. Who had become the 1st woman to head a listed Indian IT company?
Answer- Roshni Nadar Malhotra
13. The Tianwen-1, first fully homegrown Mars Mission, was launched by which country?
Answer- China
14. India with which country inked an agreement to set up Geydoshu Mas Plant (Neighborhood Fish Processing Plants)?
Answer- Maldives
15. As per the report of Nomura Holdings, Inc, a Japanese brokerage firm, India's Gross Domestic Product(GDP) is likely to contract by how much per cent?
Answer- 6.1%
16. India will have around 60% of the installed capacity of the electricity generation from renewable resources by which year?
Answer- 2030
17. Who has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer& Director of Microfinance Institutions Network?
Answer- Alok Misra
18. Who has been nominated as the Vice-Chairman of UIC (Union Internationale Des Chemins/International Union of Railways)?
Answer- Arun Kumar
19. Which UT has decided to launch ambulances for the treatment of sick trees in the Union Territory?
Answer- Chandigarh
20. Which company becomes the 1st Indian company to reach Market Capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13 lakh crore?
Answer- Reliance Industries Limited
21. National Broadcasting Day was observed on which date?
Answer- July 23
22. Viktor Chizhikov, who passed away recently, belonged to which profession?
Answer- Artist
23. State Government approved the formation of the Digital Economy Mission?
Answer- Karnataka
24. Which payment bank has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train and skill the youth in rural India?
Answer- Airtel Payments Bank
25. The Punjab government signed an MoU with which IIT for Skill Development in Chandigarh?
Answer- IIT Ropar
26. Amala Shankar, who passed away, belonged to which profession?
Answer- Choreographer
27. Virtual meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Minister was held under the presidency of which country?
Answer- Saudi Arabia
28. A virtual meeting between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) took place to achieve a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). How many countries are there in the Southern African Customs Union?
Answer- 5
29. Indian Railways is planning to radio-frequency identification tags (RFID) Tag all wagons by the end of which year?
Answer- 2022
30. Which bank launched 'Insta Click Savings Account', a 100% paperless digital self-assisted online savings account?
Answer- Bank of Baroda
