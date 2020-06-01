Current Affairs 2020 For June 01 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about June current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. What is the name of voice bot launched by Tata Capital, Private Non-Banking Financial Company, for its customers looking for a new loan or getting queries resolved etc?
2. Who will replace KV Kamath as the president of the New Development Banks?
3. The Asian Development Bank and the Government of India signed a $177 million loan to upgrade 450 kilometres of state highways and major district roads in which state?
4. The proto-type test samples of Personal protective equipment Coveralls in India are tested by how many laboratories as per the technical specifications prescribed by the Ministry of Health?
5. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying detailed the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana during a press conference in New Delhi. Who is the current Union Minister for Fisheries?
6. Vakrangee Limited has entered into the Corporate Agency partnership with which company to distribute latter's micro-insurance products through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network spread across India?
7. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?
8. Which state government has inked 17 MoU worth 15,128 crores with companies based in Germany, Finland, France, Korea, Japan, USA, Australia, England with the aim to provide employment opportunities to people?
9. The Indian Air Force operationalised its 2nd squadron No. 18 'Flying Bullet' equipped with Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Final Operational Clearance at its Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Who is the Chief of the Air Staff India?
10. Who won the New York Intellectual Property Law Association 2020 Inventor of the Year Award?
11. The Institute of Integrative Medicine in Jammu has collaborated with which company to develop a new Reverse Transcriptase-Loop Mediated Isothermal Amplification- based COVID-19 diagnostic kit?
12. International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on which day every year?
13. Which of the following startups has developed world's 1st contactless Visitor Management Software that checks body temperature, scans faces with mask compliance & monitors social distancing on the premise?
14. Twitter labels tweets from which leader as misleading?
15. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?
16. Who has been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award-2019?
17. The National Company Law Tribunal has given its nod to sell how much stake in GIFT City held by crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services to the Gujarat state government?
18. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?
19. Uttarakhand Chief Minister presented the surplus annual budget of Rs 53,526.97 crore for FY20-21. Who is the CM of Uttarakhand?
20. Which country survey team became the first and perhaps the only group to climb Mt Everest this year to remeasure the exact height of the world’s tallest mountain?
21. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?
22. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling announced that she is to release which book very soon?
23. The Airtel Payments Bank has joined hands with which company, to develop a special type of payment solutions for Indian farmers and small and medium enterprises?
24. S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, has projected India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year FY 21 to contract by how much per cent from 1.8 % growth projected in April 2020?
25. Which University jointly with the University of Connecticut in the US have discovered two bacterial secreted proteins that can effectively inactivate a series of viruses, including the novel coronavirus, dengue, and HIV?
26. The World Hunger Day was observed across the world on which day?
27. World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on which date?
28. In a big boost to "Char Dham" project to connect holy towns of Gangotri, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Badrinath, the BRO has constructed a 440-meter-long tunnel in which town in Uttarakhand?
29. Who has been elected as President of Taiwan?
30. Who inaugurated the 1st Solar Lift Irrigation Plant of Kargil with five kilowatts Solar Plant and 3 Horsepower Submersible Pump at Yak Breeding Farm, Bodh Kharboo?
1. What is the name of voice bot launched by Tata Capital, Private Non-Banking Financial Company, for its customers looking for a new loan or getting queries resolved, etc?
Answer- TIA
2. Who will replace KV Kamath as the president of the New Development Banks?
Answer- Marcos Prado Troyjo
3. The Asian Development Bank and the GoI signed a $177 million loan to upgrade 450 kilometres of state highways and major district roads in which state?
Answer- Maharashtra
4. The proto-type test samples of Personal protective equipment Coveralls in India are tested by how many laboratories as per the technical specifications prescribed by the Ministry of Health?
Answer- 9 laboratories
5. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying detailed the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana during a press conference in New Delhi. Who is the current Union Minister for Fisheries?
Answer- Ravi Shankar Prasad
6. Vakrangee Limited has entered into the Corporate Agency partnership with which company to distribute latter's micro-insurance products through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network spread across India?
Answer- Life Insurance Corporation of India
7. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?
Answer- 1.2%
8. Which state government has inked 17 MoU worth 15,128 crores with companies based in Germany, Finland, France, Korea, Japan, USA, Australia, England with the aim to provide employment opportunities to people?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
9. The Indian Air Force operationalised its 2nd squadron No. 18 'Flying Bullet' equipped with Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Final Operational Clearance at its Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Who is the Chief of the Air Staff India?
Answer- Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria
10. Who won the New York Intellectual Property Law Association 2020 Inventor of the Year Award?
Answer- Dr Rajiv Joshi
11. The Institute of Integrative Medicine in Jammu has collaborated with which company to develop a new Reverse Transcriptase-Loop Mediated Isothermal Amplification- based COVID-19 diagnostic kit?
Answer- Reliance Industries Limited
12. International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on which day every year?
Answer- 29 May
13. Which of the following startups has developed world's 1st contactless Visitor Management Software that checks body temperature, scans faces with mask compliance & monitors social distancing on the premise?
Answer- VAMS Global
14. Twitter labels tweets from which leader as misleading?
Answer- Donald Trump
15. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
16. Who has been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award-2019?
Answer- Suman Gawain
17. The National Company Law Tribunal has given its nod to sell how much stake in GIFT City held by crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services to the Gujarat state government?
Answer- 50%
18. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
19. Uttarakhand Chief Minister presented the surplus annual budget of Rs 53,526.97 crore for FY20-21. Who is the CM of Uttarakhand?
Answer- Trivendra Singh Rawat
20. Which country survey team became the first and perhaps the only group to climb Mt Everest this year to remeasure the exact height of the world’s tallest mountain?
Answer- China
21. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?
Answer- Leo Puri
22. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling announced that she is to release which book very soon?
Answer- The Ickabog
23. The Airtel Payments Bank has joined hands with which company, to develop a special type of payment solutions for Indian farmers and small and medium enterprises?
Answer- Mastercard
24. S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, has projected India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year FY 21 to contract by how much per cent from 1.8 % growth projected in April 2020?
Answer- 5 %
25. Which University jointly with the University of Connecticut in the US have discovered two bacterial secreted proteins that can effectively inactivate a series of viruses, including the novel coronavirus, dengue, and HIV?
Answer- Zhejiang University, China
26. The World Hunger Day was observed across the world on which day?
Answer- May 28, 2020
27. World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on which date?
Answer- May 28
28. In a big boost to "Char Dham" project to connect holy towns of Gangotri, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Badrinath, the BRO has constructed a 440-meter-long tunnel in which town in Uttarakhand?
Answer- Chamba town
29. Who has been elected as President of Taiwan?
Answer- Tsai Ing-wen
30. Who inaugurated the 1st Solar Lift Irrigation Plant of Kargil with five kilowatts Solar Plant and 3 Horsepower Submersible Pump at Yak Breeding Farm, Bodh Kharboo?
Answer- Mohammad Raza
