Current Affairs 2020 For June 01 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about June current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 1, 2020

1. What is the name of voice bot launched by Tata Capital, Private Non-Banking Financial Company, for its customers looking for a new loan or getting queries resolved etc?

TIA

KIA

VIA

BIA

2. Who will replace KV Kamath as the president of the New Development Banks?

Michel Temer

Marcos Prado Troyjo

Sergio Moro

Dilma Rousseff

3. The Asian Development Bank and the Government of India signed a $177 million loan to upgrade 450 kilometres of state highways and major district roads in which state?

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

4. The proto-type test samples of Personal protective equipment Coveralls in India are tested by how many laboratories as per the technical specifications prescribed by the Ministry of Health?

9 laboratories

6 laboratories

5 laboratories

12 laboratories

5. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying detailed the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana during a press conference in New Delhi. Who is the current Union Minister for Fisheries?

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Giriraj Singh

Anurag Thakur

6. Vakrangee Limited has entered into the Corporate Agency partnership with which company to distribute latter's micro-insurance products through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network spread across India?

SBI Life Insurance Co. Lt

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Lt

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Lt

Life Insurance Corporation of India

7. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?

2.8%

3.2%

1.8%

1.2%

8. Which state government has inked 17 MoU worth 15,128 crores with companies based in Germany, Finland, France, Korea, Japan, USA, Australia, England with the aim to provide employment opportunities to people?

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

9. The Indian Air Force operationalised its 2nd squadron No. 18 'Flying Bullet' equipped with Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Final Operational Clearance at its Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Who is the Chief of the Air Staff India?

Norman Anil Kumar

Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

Birender Singh Dhanoa

Arup Raha

10. Who won the New York Intellectual Property Law Association 2020 Inventor of the Year Award?

Dr. Madhu Sudan

Dr. Rajiv Joshi

Madhuri Kanitkar

Shiva Ayyadurai

11. The Institute of Integrative Medicine in Jammu has collaborated with which company to develop a new Reverse Transcriptase-Loop Mediated Isothermal Amplification- based COVID-19 diagnostic kit?

Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Reliance Industries Limited

Tata Consultancy Services

HCL Technologies

12. International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on which day every year?

26 May

27 May

29 May

28 May

13. Which of the following startups has developed world's 1st contactless Visitor Management Software that checks body temperature, scans faces with mask compliance & monitors social distancing on the premise?

VAMS Global

AS Technolutions Pvt Ltd

Benevo

Purple Squirrel

14. Twitter labels tweets from which leader as misleading?

Donald Trump

Xi Jinping

Jair Bolsonaro

Narendra Modi

15. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?

Ramvilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prakash Javadekar

16. Who has been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award-2019?

Priya Jhingan

Mitali Madhumita

Madhuri Kanitkar

Suman Gawain

17. The National Company Law Tribunal has given its nod to sell how much stake in GIFT City held by crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services to the Gujarat state government?

30%

50%

40%

60%

18. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

19. Uttarakhand Chief Minister presented the surplus annual budget of Rs 53,526.97 crore for FY20-21. Who is the CM of Uttarakhand?

Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri

Vijay Bahuguna

Trivendra Singh Rawat

Harish Rawat

20. Which country survey team became the first and perhaps the only group to climb Mt Everest this year to remeasure the exact height of the world’s tallest mountain?

China

India

USA

Nepal

21. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?

Ritesh Kumar

Leo Puri

Tapan Singhel

Atul Sahai

22. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling announced that she is to release which book very soon?

Fantastic Beasts 3

Ice and Fire

Harry Potter 9

The Ickabog

23. The Airtel Payments Bank has joined hands with which company, to develop a special type of payment solutions for Indian farmers and small and medium enterprises?

Paypal

Mastercard

Visa

Amazon

24. S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, has projected India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year FY 21 to contract by how much per cent from 1.8 % growth projected in April 2020?

3 %

2 %

5 %

4 %

25. Which University jointly with the University of Connecticut in the US have discovered two bacterial secreted proteins that can effectively inactivate a series of viruses, including the novel coronavirus, dengue, and HIV?

Tsinghua University, China

Zhejiang University, China

Peking University, China

The Chinese Academy of Sciences

26. The World Hunger Day was observed across the world on which day?

May 24, 2020

May 28, 2020

May 26, 2020

May 27, 2020

27. World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on which date?

May 26

May 28

May 27

May 25

28. In a big boost to "Char Dham" project to connect holy towns of Gangotri, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Badrinath, the BRO has constructed a 440-meter-long tunnel in which town in Uttarakhand?

Chamba town

Pithoragarh town

Dehradun town

Almora town

29. Who has been elected as President of Taiwan?

Tsai Ing-wen

Chen Shui-bian

Han Kuo-yu

Ma Ying-jeou

30. Who inaugurated the 1st Solar Lift Irrigation Plant of Kargil with five kilowatts Solar Plant and 3 Horsepower Submersible Pump at Yak Breeding Farm, Bodh Kharboo?

G. Murmu

Satya Pal Malik

R K Mathur

Mohammad Raza

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. What is the name of voice bot launched by Tata Capital, Private Non-Banking Financial Company, for its customers looking for a new loan or getting queries resolved, etc?

Answer- TIA

2. Who will replace KV Kamath as the president of the New Development Banks?

Answer- Marcos Prado Troyjo

3. The Asian Development Bank and the GoI signed a $177 million loan to upgrade 450 kilometres of state highways and major district roads in which state?

Answer- Maharashtra

4. The proto-type test samples of Personal protective equipment Coveralls in India are tested by how many laboratories as per the technical specifications prescribed by the Ministry of Health?

Answer- 9 laboratories

5. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying detailed the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana during a press conference in New Delhi. Who is the current Union Minister for Fisheries?

Answer- Ravi Shankar Prasad

6. Vakrangee Limited has entered into the Corporate Agency partnership with which company to distribute latter's micro-insurance products through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network spread across India?

Answer- Life Insurance Corporation of India

7. According to the State Bank of India's Ecowrap report, India's GDP is estimated to grow at what per cent in the last quarter of FY20?

Answer- 1.2%

8. Which state government has inked 17 MoU worth 15,128 crores with companies based in Germany, Finland, France, Korea, Japan, USA, Australia, England with the aim to provide employment opportunities to people?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

9. The Indian Air Force operationalised its 2nd squadron No. 18 'Flying Bullet' equipped with Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Final Operational Clearance at its Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Who is the Chief of the Air Staff India?

Answer- Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

10. Who won the New York Intellectual Property Law Association 2020 Inventor of the Year Award?

Answer- Dr Rajiv Joshi

11. The Institute of Integrative Medicine in Jammu has collaborated with which company to develop a new Reverse Transcriptase-Loop Mediated Isothermal Amplification- based COVID-19 diagnostic kit?

Answer- Reliance Industries Limited

12. International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 29 May

13. Which of the following startups has developed world's 1st contactless Visitor Management Software that checks body temperature, scans faces with mask compliance & monitors social distancing on the premise?

Answer- VAMS Global

14. Twitter labels tweets from which leader as misleading?

Answer- Donald Trump

15. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

16. Who has been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award-2019?

Answer- Suman Gawain

17. The National Company Law Tribunal has given its nod to sell how much stake in GIFT City held by crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services to the Gujarat state government?

Answer- 50%

18. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

19. Uttarakhand Chief Minister presented the surplus annual budget of Rs 53,526.97 crore for FY20-21. Who is the CM of Uttarakhand?

Answer- Trivendra Singh Rawat

20. Which country survey team became the first and perhaps the only group to climb Mt Everest this year to remeasure the exact height of the world’s tallest mountain?

Answer- China

21. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?

Answer- Leo Puri

22. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling announced that she is to release which book very soon?

Answer- The Ickabog

23. The Airtel Payments Bank has joined hands with which company, to develop a special type of payment solutions for Indian farmers and small and medium enterprises?

Answer- Mastercard

24. S&P Global Ratings, an American credit rating agency, has projected India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year FY 21 to contract by how much per cent from 1.8 % growth projected in April 2020?

Answer- 5 %

25. Which University jointly with the University of Connecticut in the US have discovered two bacterial secreted proteins that can effectively inactivate a series of viruses, including the novel coronavirus, dengue, and HIV?

Answer- Zhejiang University, China

26. The World Hunger Day was observed across the world on which day?

Answer- May 28, 2020

27. World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on which date?

Answer- May 28

28. In a big boost to "Char Dham" project to connect holy towns of Gangotri, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Badrinath, the BRO has constructed a 440-meter-long tunnel in which town in Uttarakhand?

Answer- Chamba town

29. Who has been elected as President of Taiwan?

Answer- Tsai Ing-wen

30. Who inaugurated the 1st Solar Lift Irrigation Plant of Kargil with five kilowatts Solar Plant and 3 Horsepower Submersible Pump at Yak Breeding Farm, Bodh Kharboo?

Answer- Mohammad Raza

