Current Affairs 2020 For May 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs.
1. World Thyroid Day all is observed on which day all over the world?
2. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for achieving the completion of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China border) famously known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route. In which of the following state does Lipulekh belong?
3. CSIR-IIM, Jammu a constituent laboratory of CSIR signed MoU with which company to develop and scale-up a new reverse transcriptase-loop mediated isothermal amplification-based COVID-19 diagnostic kit?
4. Ministry of Culture’s Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (DMCS) recently digitally launched the short film a ray of genius to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of -
5. The World Health Organization have teamed up with which organisation to fight the battle against COVID-19 and have signed an agreement to work together to promote health through sport and physical activity?
6. India's top five trading partners are -
7. The concept of Thalinomics has been presented in India in -
9. Which country successfully destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle with a solid-state laser "Laser Weapon System Demonstrator " from Pacific?
10. Which country operationalized the world's largest radio telescope?
11. As per economic survey 2019-20 projections to achieve GDP of us $ 5 trillion by 2025, India needs to spend about ......... on infrastructure.
12. For joint lending using end-to-end automated processing, real-time approval and disbursement the 'Home Credit India (HCIN)', a local arm of the international consumer finance provider, has tied-up with ........... in October 2019.
13. What is the name of PPE KIT made with innovative breathable fabric material, to provide comfort to healthcare workers working against COVID-19 pandemic developed by Indian navy?
14. Katerina sakellaropoulou was elected the first woman president of -
15. The theme of economic survey 2019-20 is -
16. As per economic survey 2019-20 entrepreneurial activity in the infrastructure, the sector is highest in the state of ...........
I. Jharkhand and Bihar
II. Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh
III. Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir
17. In order to foray into the credit cards segment private sector 'Bandhan Bank' has entered into a partnership with .......... In August 2019.
19. What is India's rank on EIU's global democracy index 2019?
20. How many taxpayers money is invested as governments equity in public sector banks?
21. The first phase of the army commanders conference will be organised on which date?
23. In which of the following states did the scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), recently declare about the discovery of three new species of tiny frogs?
24. The Indian Railways conducted (in October 2019) its first Buddhist circuit train between India and -
25. Former World Top 25th Tennis Star Jamie Hampton announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 30 due to the injuries. She was from which country?
26. What is India's rank on the WEF's global social mobility index 2020?
27. Which of the following archaeological site has not been included in the proposed sites to be developed as iconic sites announced in the union budget 2020-21?
28. International missing children's day is observed every year on which date?
30. A new fixed deposit(FD) scheme - 'FD Health' which offers fixed deposit with a health benefit through critical illness coverage wherein the customers will be offered a complimentary insurance cover of Rs. 1 lakh has been launched in October 2019 by -
1. World Thyroid Day all is observed on which day all over the world?
Answer- 25th May
2. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for achieving the completion of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China border) famously known as Kailash-Mansarovar yatra route. In which of the following state does Lipulekh belong?
Answer- Uttarakhand
3. CSIR-IIIM Jammu a constituent laboratory of CSIR signed MOU with which company to develop and scale-up a new reverse transcriptase-loop mediated isothermal amplification-based COVID-19 diagnostic kit?
Answer- Reliance Industries Limited
4. Ministry of Culture’s Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (DMCS) recently digitally launched the short film a ray of genius to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of -
Answer- Satyajit Ray
5. The World Health Organization has teamed up with which organisation to fight the battle against COVID-19 and has signed an agreement to work together to promote health through sport and physical activity?
Answer- International Olympic Committee
6. India's top five trading partners are -
Answer- USA, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia And Hong Kong
7. The concept of Thalinomics has been presented in India in -
Answer- Economic survey 2019-20
8. The World Health Organization have teamed up with which organisation to fight the battle against COVID-19 and have signed an agreement to work together to promote health through sport and physical activity?
Answer- International Olympic Committee
9. Which country successfully destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle with a solid-state laser "Laser Weapon System Demonstrator " from the Pacific?
Answer- USA
10. Which country operationalized the world's largest radio telescope?
Answer- China
11. As per economic survey 2019-20 projections to achieve GDP of US $ 5 trillion by 2025, India needs to spend about ......... on infrastructure.
Answer- US $ 1.40 Trillion
12. For joint lending using end-to-end automated processing, real-time approval and disbursement the 'Home Credit India (HCIN)', a local arm of the international consumer finance provider, has tied-up with ........... in October 2019.
Answer- Karur Vysya Bank (Kvb)
13. What is the name of PPE KIT made with innovative breathable fabric material, to provide comfort to healthcare workers working against covid-19 pandemic developed by Indian navy?
Answer- Navrakshak
14. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was elected the first woman president of -
Answer- Greece
15. The theme of economic survey 2019-20 is -
Answer- Enable Markets, Promote 'Pro-Business' Policies And Strengthen 'Trust' In The Economy
16. As per economic survey 2019-20 entrepreneurial activity in the infrastructure, the sector is highest in the state of ...........
Answer- I, II and III
17. In order to foray into the credit cards segment private sector 'Bandhan Bank' has entered into a partnership with .......... In August 2019.
Answer- Standard Chartered Bank
18. What is the name of PPE KIT made with innovative breathable fabric material, to provide comfort to healthcare workers working against Covid-19 pandemic developed by Indian navy?
Answer- Navrakshak
19. What is India's rank on EIU's global democracy index 2019?
Answer- 51st rank
20. How many taxpayers money is invested as governments equity in public sector banks?
Answer-₹ 430,000 crore
21. The first phase of the army commanders conference will be organised on which date?
Answer- 27 to 29 May
22. On 17th January 2020, who has been selected for the 29th Saraswati Samman for 2019?
Answer- Vasudev Mohi
23. In which of the following states did the scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), recently declare about the discovery of three new species of tiny frogs?
Answer- Arunachal Pradesh
24. The Indian Railways conducted (in October 2019) its first Buddhist circuit train between India and -
Answer- Nepal
25. Former World Top 25th Tennis Star Jamie Hampton announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 30 due to the injuries. She was from which country?
Answer- USA
26. What is India's rank on the WEF's global social mobility index 2020?
Answer- 76th rank
27. Which of the following archaeological site has not been included in the proposed sites to be developed as iconic sites announced in the union budget 2020-21?
Answer- Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) And Gaya (Bihar)
28. International missing children's day is observed every year on which date?
Answer- May 25
29. On 17th January 2020, who has been selected for the 29th Saraswati Samman for 2019?
Answer- Vasudev Mohi
30. A new Fixed Deposit scheme - 'FD Health' which offers fixed deposit with a health benefit through critical illness coverage wherein the customers will be offered a complimentary insurance cover of Rs. 1 lakh has been launched in October 2019 by -
Answer- ICICI
