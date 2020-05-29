Current Affairs 2020 For May 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for May 29, 2020

1. World Thyroid Day all is observed on which day all over the world?

22th may

23th may

25th May

26th May

2. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for achieving the completion of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China border) famously known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route. In which of the following state does Lipulekh belong?

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

3. CSIR-IIM, Jammu a constituent laboratory of CSIR signed MoU with which company to develop and scale-up a new reverse transcriptase-loop mediated isothermal amplification-based COVID-19 diagnostic kit?

Tech Mahindra

Reliance Industries Limited

Infosys

Tata Group

4. Ministry of Culture’s Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (DMCS) recently digitally launched the short film a ray of genius to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of -

Jamini Roy

Satyajit Ray

Sandip Ray

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

5. The World Health Organization have teamed up with which organisation to fight the battle against COVID-19 and have signed an agreement to work together to promote health through sport and physical activity?

International Olympic Committee

The Federation Internationale De Football Association

International Cricket Council

International Sports Federations

6. India's top five trading partners are -

USA, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia And Hong Kong

USA, China, UK, Japan, Russia

China, USA, UAE, France, Japan,

China, UAE, USA, UK, France

7. The concept of Thalinomics has been presented in India in -

The Union Budget 2020-21

Economic Survey 2019-20

SDG India Index 2019

National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2019-24

9. Which country successfully destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle with a solid-state laser "Laser Weapon System Demonstrator " from Pacific?

China

Russia

USA

France

10. Which country operationalized the world's largest radio telescope?

USA

China

Russia

India

11. As per economic survey 2019-20 projections to achieve GDP of us $ 5 trillion by 2025, India needs to spend about ......... on infrastructure.

US $ 1.02 Trillion

US $ 1.40 Trillion

US $ 1.52 Trillion

US $ 1.79 Trillion

12. For joint lending using end-to-end automated processing, real-time approval and disbursement the 'Home Credit India (HCIN)', a local arm of the international consumer finance provider, has tied-up with ........... in October 2019.

Kerala Gramin Bank (Kgb)

Karnataka Gramin Bank (Kgb)

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB)

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB)

13. What is the name of PPE KIT made with innovative breathable fabric material, to provide comfort to healthcare workers working against COVID-19 pandemic developed by Indian navy?

Covrakshak

NovCov

Covnav

Navrakshak

14. Katerina sakellaropoulou was elected the first woman president of -

Greece

Spain

Finland

Netherland

15. The theme of economic survey 2019-20 is -

Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas

Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwaas

Enable Markets, Promote 'Pro-Business' Policies And Strengthen 'Trust' In The Economy

'Make In India' To 'Assemble In India'

16. As per economic survey 2019-20 entrepreneurial activity in the infrastructure, the sector is highest in the state of ...........

I. Jharkhand and Bihar

II. Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh

III. Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir

17. In order to foray into the credit cards segment private sector 'Bandhan Bank' has entered into a partnership with .......... In August 2019.

JP Morgan Chase

Royal Bank of Scotland

BNP Paribas

Standard Chartered Bank

19. What is India's rank on EIU's global democracy index 2019?

48th rank

50th rank

53rd rank

51st rank

20. How many taxpayers money is invested as governments equity in public sector banks?

₹ 430,000 crore

₹ 5,90,000 crore

₹ 6,10,000 crore

₹ 680,000 crore

21. The first phase of the army commanders conference will be organised on which date?

22 to 26 May

25 to 30 May

1 to 5 June

27 to 29 May

22. On 17th January 2020, who has been selected for the 29th Saraswati Samman for 2019?

Ishwar Moorjani

Penna Madhusudan

Vasudev Mohi

Nilba Khandekar

23. In which of the following states did the scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), recently declare about the discovery of three new species of tiny frogs?

Meghalaya

Tripura

Arunachal Pradesh

Sikkim

24. The Indian Railways conducted (in October 2019) its first Buddhist circuit train between India and -

Bhutan

Japan

Myanmar

Nepal

25. Former World Top 25th Tennis Star Jamie Hampton announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 30 due to the injuries. She was from which country?

Italy

Canada

France

USA

26. What is India's rank on the WEF's global social mobility index 2020?

75th rank

77th rank

76th rank

78th rank

27. Which of the following archaeological site has not been included in the proposed sites to be developed as iconic sites announced in the union budget 2020-21?

Rakhigarhi (Haryana) And Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh)

Shivsagar (Assam) And Dholavira (Gujarat)

Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu)

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) And Gaya (Bihar)

28. International missing children's day is observed every year on which date?

May 24

May 27

May 25

May 23

30. A new fixed deposit(FD) scheme - 'FD Health' which offers fixed deposit with a health benefit through critical illness coverage wherein the customers will be offered a complimentary insurance cover of Rs. 1 lakh has been launched in October 2019 by -

HDFC Bank Limited

IDFC First Bank Limited

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

ICICI

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. World Thyroid Day all is observed on which day all over the world?

Answer- 25th May

2. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for achieving the completion of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China border) famously known as Kailash-Mansarovar yatra route. In which of the following state does Lipulekh belong?

Answer- Uttarakhand

3. CSIR-IIIM Jammu a constituent laboratory of CSIR signed MOU with which company to develop and scale-up a new reverse transcriptase-loop mediated isothermal amplification-based COVID-19 diagnostic kit?

Answer- Reliance Industries Limited

4. Ministry of Culture’s Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (DMCS) recently digitally launched the short film a ray of genius to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of -

Answer- Satyajit Ray

5. The World Health Organization has teamed up with which organisation to fight the battle against COVID-19 and has signed an agreement to work together to promote health through sport and physical activity?

Answer- International Olympic Committee

6. India's top five trading partners are -

Answer- USA, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia And Hong Kong

7. The concept of Thalinomics has been presented in India in -

Answer- Economic survey 2019-20

9. Which country successfully destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle with a solid-state laser "Laser Weapon System Demonstrator " from the Pacific?

Answer- USA

10. Which country operationalized the world's largest radio telescope?

Answer- China

11. As per economic survey 2019-20 projections to achieve GDP of US $ 5 trillion by 2025, India needs to spend about ......... on infrastructure.

Answer- US $ 1.40 Trillion

12. For joint lending using end-to-end automated processing, real-time approval and disbursement the 'Home Credit India (HCIN)', a local arm of the international consumer finance provider, has tied-up with ........... in October 2019.

Answer- Karur Vysya Bank (Kvb)

13. What is the name of PPE KIT made with innovative breathable fabric material, to provide comfort to healthcare workers working against covid-19 pandemic developed by Indian navy?

Answer- Navrakshak

14. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was elected the first woman president of -

Answer- Greece

15. The theme of economic survey 2019-20 is -

Answer- Enable Markets, Promote 'Pro-Business' Policies And Strengthen 'Trust' In The Economy

16. As per economic survey 2019-20 entrepreneurial activity in the infrastructure, the sector is highest in the state of ...........

Answer- I, II and III

17. In order to foray into the credit cards segment private sector 'Bandhan Bank' has entered into a partnership with .......... In August 2019.

Answer- Standard Chartered Bank

18. What is the name of PPE KIT made with innovative breathable fabric material, to provide comfort to healthcare workers working against Covid-19 pandemic developed by Indian navy?

Answer- Navrakshak

19. What is India's rank on EIU's global democracy index 2019?

Answer- 51st rank

20. How many taxpayers money is invested as governments equity in public sector banks?

Answer-₹ 430,000 crore

21. The first phase of the army commanders conference will be organised on which date?

Answer- 27 to 29 May

22. On 17th January 2020, who has been selected for the 29th Saraswati Samman for 2019?

Answer- Vasudev Mohi

23. In which of the following states did the scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), recently declare about the discovery of three new species of tiny frogs?

Answer- Arunachal Pradesh

24. The Indian Railways conducted (in October 2019) its first Buddhist circuit train between India and -

Answer- Nepal

25. Former World Top 25th Tennis Star Jamie Hampton announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 30 due to the injuries. She was from which country?

Answer- USA

26. What is India's rank on the WEF's global social mobility index 2020?

Answer- 76th rank

27. Which of the following archaeological site has not been included in the proposed sites to be developed as iconic sites announced in the union budget 2020-21?

Answer- Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) And Gaya (Bihar)

28. International missing children's day is observed every year on which date?

Answer- May 25

30. A new Fixed Deposit scheme - 'FD Health' which offers fixed deposit with a health benefit through critical illness coverage wherein the customers will be offered a complimentary insurance cover of Rs. 1 lakh has been launched in October 2019 by -

Answer- ICICI

