GK Questions 2020 For May 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for May 29, 2020

1. Rec Foundation, has tied up with Tajsats, a joint venture of IHCL and Sats Ltd, to distribute specially-made nutritious meal packets for medical staff in which hospital?

Apollo Hospital

Safdarjung Hospital

ESIC Ayush Hospital Narela

BLK Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi

2. Allocation For Bharatnet Programme For 2020-21 is?

₹ 10000 Crore

₹ 8000 Crore

₹ 6000 Crore

₹ 4000 Crore

3. Which institute developed an AI-based attendance application which allows non-contact based personnel verification, using facial features of the person in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic?

CSIR

DRDO

IIT

ICMR

4. Maritime Museum to be set up at Lothal - The Harrapan Age maritime site near Ahmedabad, by?

Ministry Of Shipping

Ministry Of Culture

Ministry Of HRD

Ministry Home Affairs

5. National Recruitment Agency (Nra) will be set up as an Independent, Professional, Specialist Organisation for the conduct of a Computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for Recruitment to -

Gazetted Posts

Non-Gazetted Posts

Technical Posts

All Types Of Posts

6. In which of the following states did the scientists of Zoological Survey Of India (ZSI), recently declare about the discovery of three new species of tiny frogs?

Meghalaya

Tripura

Arunachal Pradesh

Sikkim

7. The 'Digismart' credit card focuses primarily on the ever-growing segment of millennial's has been launched in September 2019 by?

Citibank

Bank Of Scotland

Standard Chartered Bank

Deutsche Bank

8. Which startup has partnered with payments technology major visa to launch innovative payment solutions for small and medium enterprises and startups so as to enhance productivity, automate processes, focus on easy and fast credit?

Dave

Credit Karma

Coinbase

Zaggle

9. "TB Harega Desh Jeetega" campaign aims to end tuberculosis by the year -

2025

2030

2035

2040

10. Power Finance Corporation the Central PSU and India's leading NBFC, signed an agreement with which company to fund Hydro-Electric projects worth ₹22,000 on 26 May 2020?

Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

NTPC Limited

Adani Power Limited

Narmada Basin Projects Company Limited

11. How many slabs have been proposed in the new regime of income tax in the Union Budget 2020-21?

Five

Six

Seven

Eight

12. World Health Organization had selected how many people to participate in human challenge trials to develop new vaccines for COVID-19?

3 People

7 People

5 People

8 People

13. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh flagged off 51st K9 Vajra-T Gun from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) armoured system complex at Hazira in Gujarat on January 16, 2020. Consider the following statements regarding K9 Vajra-T Gun.

The K9 Vajra-T 155 Mm/ 52 Cal. Tracked Self-Propelled Howitzer meet the requirements of 21st Century Warfare. The Vajra (Sanskrit Meaning Thunderbolt And Diamond) is an Ornamental Symbol that appears again and again in Indian, Buddhist, and Jainism Mythology to represent the unyielding Power Of Spirit.

13.i) Which among the above statements is / are correct?

1 Only

2 Only

Both 1 And 2

Neither 1 Nor 2

14. The 10th edition of the joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' was held in October 2019 between India and the -

USA

Germany

Israel

Japan

15. Which state becomes the 1st state to grant sports an industry status to boost the sports sector, generate employment, increase the value of sports?

Mizoram

Nagaland

Sikkim

Assam

16. Agriculture credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at -

₹ 15 Lakh Crore

₹ 14 Lakh Crore

₹ 13 Lakh Crore

₹12 Lakh Crore

17. Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme is related to -

Direct Taxes

Indirect Taxes

Both (A) And (B)

Neither (A) Nor (B)

18. Recently RBI has announced The Indian Version Of 'America's Operation Twist' which is?

To Bring Down Long-Term Interest Rates

To Reduce Npa

To Improve The Managerial Structure Of Banks

None Of The Above

19. The Brand Ambassador for the campaign launched by 'Master-Card' to push Digital Payment In India is?

PV Sindhu

MS Dhoni

Amir Khan

Virat Kohli

20. According to world steel association, monthly crude steel report for April 2020, India's crude steel output declined by how much per cent during April 2020 in comparison to the 9.021 mt of crude steel production in April 2019?

35.2%

45.2%

65.2%

55.2%

21. As per the provisions of Union Budget 2020-21, the components of aspirational India are?

I. Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development.

II. Wellness, Water and Sanitation.

III. Education and Skills.

Correct Code Is :

ONLY I

ONLY I AND II

I, II AND III

ONLY II AND III

22. Which country has the maximum number of banks in The Global Top 100 Banks In 2019?

USA

Japan

China

France

23. Where did the Khadi And Village Industries Commission (Kvtc) inaugurate first Silk Processing Plant?

Surendranagar, Gujarat

Surat, Gujarat

Rajkot, Gujarat

Bhavnagar, Gujarat

24. The Indian President Ram Nath Kovind was on an official visit to Manila The Capital City Of -

Republic of the Philippines

Republic of Vietnam

Kingdom of Cambodia

Kingdom of Thailand

25. Which state became the 1st state to release a report highlighting its conservation efforts to save over 1,100 rare plants from extinction?

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

26. Researchers of which of the following IITs have recently developed materials to produce energy from the water on a small scale?

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Mumbai

IIT Madras

IIT Guwahati

27. Who inaugurated the Chamba tunnel in Uttarakhand under Chardham Pariyojana through video conference mode on 26 May 2020?

Raj Nath Singh

Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nitin Gadkari

28. 'Peter Handke' who has recently been conferred the 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature is a novelist and playwright from which country?

Poland

Cuba

Brazil

Austria

29. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has announced its plan to enhance fish production to 220 lakh metric tons by which year from 137.58 lakh mt in 2018-19?

2024-25

2022-23

2023-24

2025-26

30. With reference to 'The Kartar Pur Corridor', which of the following statements is/ are correct?

The Kartar Pur corridor involves a road link for Sikh pilgrims to visit the famous Kartar Pur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. The Gurudwara was established by the first Sikh Guru in 1522. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had first suggested the corridor when he took the bus trip to Lahore in 1999.

Select the correct answer using the code given below :

1 and 2 Only

3 Only

2 and 3 Only

1, 2 and 3

GK 2020 Answer

1. Rec Foundation, has tied up with Tajsats, a joint venture of IHCL and Sats Ltd, to distribute specially-made nutritious meal packets for medical staff in which hospital?

Answer- Safdarjung Hospital

2. Allocation for Bharatnet Programme For 2020-21 Is -

Answer- ₹. 6000 Crore

3. Which institute developed an AI-based attendance application which allows non-contact based personnel verification, using facial features of the person in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- DRDO

4. Maritime Museum to be set up at Lothal - The Harrapan Age maritime site near Ahmedabad, by -

Answer- Ministry Of Shipping

5. National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be set up as an Independent, Professional, Specialist Organisation for the conduct of a computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for Recruitment to -

Answer- Non-Gazetted Posts

6. In which of the following states did the scientists of Zoological Survey Of India (Zsi), recently declare about the discovery of three new species of tiny frogs?

Answer- Arunachal Pradesh

7. The 'Digismart' credit card focuses primarily on the ever-growing segment of millennial's has been launched in September 2019 by?

Answer- Standard Chartered Bank

8. Which startup has partnered with payments technology major visa to launch innovative payment solutions for small and medium enterprises and startups so as to enhance productivity, automate processes, focus on easy and fast credit?

Answer- O Zaggle

9. "Tb Harega Desh Jeetega" campaign aims to end tuberculosis by the year -

Answer- 2025

10. Power Finance Corporation The Central PSU And India's leading NBFC, signed an agreement with which company to fund Hydro-Electric projects worth ₹22,000 on 26 May 2020?

Answer- Narmada Basin Projects Company Limited

11. How many slabs have been proposed in the new regime of income tax in the Union Budget 2020-21?

Answer- Seven

12. World Health Organization had selected how many people to participate in human challenge trials to develop new vaccines for COVID-19?

Answer- 8 People

13. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh flagged off 51st K9 Vajra-T Gun from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) armoured system complex at Hazira in Gujarat on January 16, 2020. Consider the following statements regarding K9 Vajra-T Gun.

The K9 Vajra-T 155 Mm/ 52 Cal. Tracked Self-Propelled Howitzer meet the requirements of 21st Century Warfare. The Vajra (Sanskrit Meaning Thunderbolt And Diamond) is an Ornamental Symbol that appears again and again in Indian, Buddhist, and Jainism Mythology to represent the unyielding Power Of Spirit.

Which among the above statements is/ are correct?

Answer- Both 1 And 2

14. The 10th edition of the joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' was held in October 2019 between India and the -

Answer- USA

15. Which state becomes the 1st state to grant sports an industry status to boost the sports sector, generate employment, increase the value of sports?

Answer- Mizoram

16. Agriculture credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at -

Answer- ₹ 15 Lakh Crore

17. 'Vivad Se Vishwas' Scheme is related to -

Answer- Direct Taxes

18. Recently Rbi has announced The Indian Version Of 'America's Operation Twist' -

Answer- To Bring Down Long-Term Interest Rates

19. The Brand Ambassador for the campaign launched by 'Master-Card' to push Digital Payment in India Is -

Answer- MS Dhoni

20. According To World Steel Association Monthly Crude Steel Report for April 2020, India's Crude Steel Output declined by how much per cent during April 2020 in comparison to the 9.021 Mt of Crude Steel Production in April 2019?

Answer- 65.2%

21. As Per The Provisions Of Union Budget 2020-21, the components of aspirational India are -

I. Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development.

II. Wellness, Water and Sanitation.

III. Education and Skills.

Answer- I, II AND III

22. Which country has the maximum number of banks in the Global Top 100 Banks In 2019?

Answer- China

23. Where did the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (Kvtc) inaugurate First Silk Processing Plant?

Answer- Surendranagar, Gujarat

24. The Indian President Ram Nath Kovind was on an official visit to Manila the capital city of -

Answer- Republic of the Philippines

25. Which state became the 1st state to release a report highlighting its conservation efforts to save over 1,100 rare plants from extinction?

Answer- Uttarakhand

26. Researchers of which of the following IITs have recently developed materials to produce energy from the water on a small scale?

Answer- IIT Guwahati

27. Who inaugurated the Chamba tunnel in Uttarakhand under Chardham Pariyojana through video conference mode on 26 May 2020?

Answer- Nitin Gadkari

28. 'Peter Handke' who has recently been conferred the 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature is a novelist and playwright from which country?

Answer- Cuba

29. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has announced its plan to enhance fish production to 220 lakh metric tons by which year from 137.58 lakh mt in 2018-19?

Answer- 2024-25

30. With reference to 'The Kartar Pur Corridor', which of the following statements is/ are correct?

The Kartar Pur corridor involves a road link for Sikh pilgrims to visit the famous Kartar Pur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. The Gurudwara was established by the first Sikh Guru in 1522. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had first suggested the corridor when he took the bus trip to Lahore in 1999.

Answer- 1, 2 and 3

